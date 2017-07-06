Report: Miami Heat re-sign James Johnson to four-year, $60 million deal

The Miami Heat missed out on the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes, but at least they have re-signed one of their own.
According to a report from USA Today’s Sam Amick that broke on Thursday, Pat Riley & Co. have re-signed James Johnson to a four-year, $60 million contract. The sheet contains a player option in the fourth year.
Johnson, 30, was a crucial part to the Heat’s late-season push to make the Eastern Conference playoffs. They just narrowly missed the cut, but they made an incredible effort down the stretch and Johnson was a big part of that. After the All-Star break the Heat forward had a plus/minus of +8.1, scoring more points and averaging more minutes despite a small dip in shooting.
This news comes along with the Heat’s decision to sign former Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk to a four-year, $50 million deal.
Boston Celtics need to clear space in order to sign Gordon Hayward, and they have been shopping Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering trying to clear enough cap space in order to take on Smart in a trade with the Celtics.
The Knicks are desperate for a point guard, and are still weighing their options in re-signing Derrick Rose. Smart is just 23 years old and could be an interesting pairing alongside Kristaps Porzingis.
The Celtics, meanwhile have shopped around point guard Marcus Smart in an effort to clear cap room to sign Gordon Hayward, and the Knicks have interest, according to an NBA source.
The source said the Knicks are looking into trade options to fill the cap space they have — about $15 million once they renounce the cap hold on Rose. Smart will make just $4.5 million this season then become a restricted free agent in 2018.
Smart has been a slow developer’s first three seasons in the league, struggling with shooting as well as assists. In 2016-17 he did show some signs of improvement by improving his assist his percentage for the No. 1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He also holds a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball, so it makes sense New York is interested in him.
With Phil Jackson out of the picture the Knicks are still trying to figure out what to do with Rose, and any trade for Smart would have to come after the organization makes a decision with the former league MVP.
The New York Knicks need help in the back court, and now they have made a move to solidify their rotation.
According to multiple reports, the Knicks have signed Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million restricted free agent offer sheet.
Dealing now with a roster that looks completely different from just a few years ago, the Hawks have two days to respond to the offer sheet.
Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per-game for the Hawks last season.
On the face it’s hard to make sense of this deal. Hardaway Jr. has made some slow improvement in his four years in the league, but hasn’t shown enough of a standout talent to garner this kind of contract. In comparison, Portland guard Allen Crabbe signed a similar deal last season as a much better 3-point shooter and with the potential to become a good defender over time. And, at the moment, even that contract has felt like it was too rich..
Despite an exorbitant cap, this feels like an overpay. Hardaway Jr. spent the first two seasons of his career in New York, so they have some familiarity with him already, but at the moment this does not look like a fiscally sound investment for either team.
Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig has signed a two-way contract to play with the Milwaukee Bucks and the G-League’s Wisconsin Herd.
Bronson went undrafted after his senior year at Wisconsin but will have one of the more lucrative G-League deals available to players. The two-way contract allows for a better than average salary versus regular G-League players, and benefits the Bucks by not being counted against the salary cap.
Koening was on the second-team All-Big Ten selection last year, averaging 14.5 points and 2 assists per-game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.
Koenig can be called up at any time thanks to the two-way contract details to go from the Herd to the Bucks.
Vince Carter‘s longevity is impressive, and now he has a new team.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $8 million.
Carter, 40, has previously been a excellent shooter for both the this Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as he has aged.
The Kings, who have recently added Zach Randolph and George Hill, will be an interesting team to watch next season out west as they have an odd compilation of both youth and aging veterans.
The signing reunites Randolph and Carter, who were teammates on the Grizzlies for the past three seasons.
Carter shot 37.8% from 3-point range last season for Memphis while playing in 73 games.