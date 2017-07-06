Report: Mavericks “serious contender” to sign Derrick Rose

We have reached the point in free agency where Derrick Rose very well may be the best point guard available. Either him or Rajon Rondo. The Clippers were so impressed with those options they went out and plucked Milos Teodosic out of Europe.

What teams are interested in Rose? While the Knicks had been rumored, the Dallas Mavericks may be moving to the front of the line, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to a source, Dallas Mavericks, who drafted Dennis Smith Jr., emerging as "serious contender'' for Derrick Rose. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) July 6, 2017

Dallas seems an odd fit.

The Mavericks have two young point guards they like on the roster in Yogi Ferrell and the just-drafted Dennis Smith Jr., plus Seth Curry spent about half his time at the point last season. Also, they have J.J. Barea under contract for a couple of years, although he is fading. Maybe Dallas want’s another veteran point guard, maybe this sets up another move. But they seem to have bigger needs.

That said, a few other sources have supported this idea, so it is something to watch.