Report: Mavericks “serious contender” to sign Derrick Rose

We have reached the point in free agency where Derrick Rose very well may be the best point guard available. Either him or Rajon Rondo. The Clippers were so impressed with those options they went out and plucked Milos Teodosic out of Europe.
What teams are interested in Rose? While the Knicks had been rumored, the Dallas Mavericks may be moving to the front of the line, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.
Dallas seems an odd fit.
The Mavericks have two young point guards they like on the roster in Yogi Ferrell and the just-drafted Dennis Smith Jr., plus Seth Curry spent about half his time at the point last season. Also, they have J.J. Barea under contract for a couple of years, although he is fading. Maybe Dallas want’s another veteran point guard, maybe this sets up another move. But they seem to have bigger needs.
That said, a few other sources have supported this idea, so it is something to watch.
We all know Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 by the Lakers, while De'Aaron Fox went No. 5 to Sacramento. We also know what happened when those two and their teams met in the NCAA Tournament — Fox dominated.
Those guys are both headed to Las Vegas for Summer League starting Friday, and TNT used all of that to make a brilliantly funny promo.
Well played. Expect Fox to have a chip on his shoulder every time he goes up against Ball, even in Summer League.
The moratorium ended at noon today, so teams are officializing agreements reached the last few days. Some deals will come quickly. Others will be delayed for cap reasons.
One I sure didn’t expect to be finalized today – the Pistons’ reported three-year, $21 million contract with Langston Galloway – is apparently done.
Pistons release:
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Langston Galloway.
The Pistons were always going to hard-cap themselves by signing Galloway with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The curious part is the timing.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons are now officially hard-capped.
If Galloway’s salary this season is the smallest amount allowed with his reported contract terms, Detroit would be $20,044,288 beneath the hard cap. Caldwell-Pope’s max salary is $24,773,250.
If Caldwell-Pope signs an offer sheet that would take the Pistons over the hard cap, they must clear sufficient payroll before matching. Had they waited to sign Galloway, they could have matched then cleared salaries on a looser timeline before signing Galloway and officially hard-capping themselves.
Maybe the Pistons plan to let Caldwell-Pope walk if he gets that large of an offer. That’s a dangerous game to play with one of the team’s top assets.
Maybe already they have a deal lined up to dump salary. That would be fine.
But by signing Galloway now, the Pistons put a squeeze on themselves. We’ll see just how big of one.
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards of all-time, elite on both ends of the court.
The Clippers have already replaced his defense with Patrick Beverley. Now, they’ll replace his offense with Milos Teodosic.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Teodosic is an offensive whiz, a visionary passer who shoots 3-pointers efficiently.
Neither he nor Beverley will near Paul’s two-way excellence, but the newcomers give the Clippers a chance to play to different matchups.
The Clippers also have an offensive-defensive 1-2 punch at shooting guard with Lou Williams and Austin Rivers, who can both shift to point guard. Beverley also plays well off the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how the Clippers rotate all four (if they remain on the roster).
Already hard-capped by receiving Danilo Gallinari in a sign-and-trade, the Clippers will use a portion of their non-taxpayer exception to sign Teodosic. With about $4.2 million left above minimum salaries to round out the roster below the hard cap, the Clippers could still use a trade exception to acquire Tony Allen in another sign-and-trade.
The Celtics trading Jae Crowder to clear max cap space for Gordon Hayward? That could make sense.
The Celtics getting Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz? That could make sense.
The Celtics sending Crowder to Utah in a Hayward sign-and-trade? Tying both ideas together should be mostly coincidental for Boston, but it might actually be happening.
Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:
The big question: What else is Utah giving the Celtics? They could trade Crowder to any team to clear cap space for Hayward. Sending Crowder – a valuable player – to the Jazz makes sense only if they offer the best return.
Boston is getting Hayward anyway, so don’t think of him as part of the Celtics’ prize for Crowder. Trading Crowder should mostly be thought of as a separate transaction.
Utah has three players who could be traded for Crowder and still leave Boston enough cap room to max out Hayward: Rodney Hood, Raul Neto or Joel Bolomboy. Future draft picks, which carry a value of $0 in trades and against the cap, would also work. Other players could be included in a more complex deal.