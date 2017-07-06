AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Report: Mavericks re-signing Dirk Nowitzki two-year, $10 million deal

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

The Mavericks declined Dirk Nowitzki‘s $25 million team option, but the greatest player in franchise history isn’t going anywhere.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Leaving Nerlens Noel‘s cap hit on the books – Dallas plans to re-sign the restricted free agent – the Mavericks still have $11 million in cap space. They could’ve increased that by another $5 million or so by convincing Nowitzki to take slightly less (the room exception, $8,872,400 over two years).

I doubt Nowitzki was haggling over that $1 million difference. This signals Dallas doesn’t plan to pursue any of top free agents on the dwindling list of available players. I’m not even sure whom the Mavericks target with their remaining $11 million, though if they didn’t have some plans for that money, they probably would’ve given Nowitzki more of it.

Dallas and Nowitzki clearly operate as a partnership at this point

Report: Celtics, Jazz close to sign-and-trade involving Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

The Celtics trading Jae Crowder to clear max cap space for Gordon Hayward? That could make sense.

The Celtics getting Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz? That could make sense.

The Celtics sending Crowder to Utah in a Hayward sign-and-trade? Tying both ideas together should be mostly coincidental for Boston, but it might actually be happening.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

The big question: What else is Utah giving the Celtics? They could trade Crowder to any team to clear cap space for Hayward. Sending Crowder – a valuable player – to the Jazz makes sense only if they offer the best return.

Boston is getting Hayward anyway, so don’t think of him as part of the Celtics’ prize for Crowder. Trading Crowder should mostly be thought of as a separate transaction.

Utah has three players who could be traded for Crowder and still leave Boston enough cap room to max out Hayward: Rodney Hood, Raul Neto or Joel Bolomboy. Future draft picks, which carry a value of $0 in trades and against the cap, would also work. Other players could be included in a more complex deal.

Report: Wizards haven’t yet received Otto Porter’s Nets offer sheet

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

The Wizards reportedly plan to match Otto Porter‘s four-year, $106,524,975 offer sheet from the Nets.

But, even with the moratorium ending at noon Eastern today, Washington can’t yet – because Brooklyn hasn’t delivered the offer sheet.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The Wizards will have two days to match once the offer sheet becomes official, which could happen at any moment (or could’ve happened during the moratorium under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement).

The delay at least leaves the door open for Porter to sign a five-year deal directly with Washington.

As the Gordon Hayward situation shows, there’s value in locking up a potentially budding star for longer rather than just matching a shorter offer sheet allows. Should the Wizards prefer the 24-year-old Porter on his offer-sheet terms or on his five-year max of $143,684,850? It’s a close call, though I’d lean toward just matching the four-year contract. Still, maybe both sides could negotiate a five-year contract with a compromise average salary.

Brooklyn might not mind, forgoing a two-day waiting period with its cap space tied up and not getting Porter anyway.

If Porter finalizes the offer sheet, a five-year deal is out the window. The offer-sheet terms will be his contract, with the Wizards (matched) or Nets (unmatched). But the delay in presenting Washington with the offer sheet at least raises questions.

Grizzlies to retire Zach Randolph’s No. 50

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Zach Randolph came to Memphis with a reputation as an overpaid troublemaker.

He left as one of the greatest Grizzlies of all time and adored by local fans.

In Memphis, Randolph displayed a toughness that perfectly fit the city. He and Marc Gasol formed a bully-ball tandem that proudly stood opposed to the NBA’s small-ball trend. With Tony Allen and Mike Conley, they built Grit & Grind, the greatest era in team history. The Grizzlies upset the top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaked with an appearance in the 2013 Western Conference finals.

Now, Randolph leaves for one final payday that Memphis appeared unwilling to offer – $24 million over two years from the desperate Kings.

But it seems the Grizzlies are trying to soften the blow of losing a local icon:

This honor is deserved, especially for a franchise formed in just 1995. It’s a little surprising to see the Grizzlies announce it so soon. Not only is Randolph not retired yet, he hasn’t even officially signed with Sacramento.

But it is nice to see this bittersweet turn at the end of an era.

Agent: Gordon Hayward leaving Jazz for Celtics ‘broke his heart’

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Gordon Hayward‘s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is sticking with his story: Hayward was still undecided Tuesday when news broke that he’d sign with the Celtics then only made up his mind on Boston later in the day.

In a fantastic account of the saga relayed by Jody Genessy of the Deseret News, Bartelstein answers one big question: If Hayward were undecided Tuesday afternoon, how did he write such a lengthy Players Tribune article in such a short period of time? Bartelstein said Hayward previously wrote three versions of the article – one for the Celtics, one for the Jazz and one for the Heat – as a “cathartic” part of the process.

Bartelstein didn’t address my big question, though: If Hayward truly hadn’t made up his mind, why would incorrect reports cause Hayward to, as Bartelstein put it, “re-evaluate everything”?

At least Bartelstein went in depth on plenty. Via Genessy:

“Always through this process the Jazz were the leader in the clubhouse because of the incredible integrity and class that Dennis, Quin and the Miller family showed,” Bartelstein said. “The way they handled everything throughout Gordon’s career has been exemplary. It’s a wonderful place with a great, young team so leaving there was going to be really difficult.”

Hayward’s camp whittled the candidates down to three and set up visits in Miami on Saturday, Boston on Sunday and with Utah in San Diego on Monday.

After every stop, a new leader in the clubhouse emerged.

Hayward’s trip to Miami was “an unbelievable visit,” the agent said. After spending time with Riley, Spoelstra and crew, Hayward told Bartelstein, “I can 100 percent see myself being here.”

Boston surpassed Miami the following day after Hayward and his wife, Robyn, got the chance to spend time with Stevens, general manager Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

“I think this is the spot,” Hayward told his agent during a phone call from the plane Sunday night. “I think this is the right place for me.”

The Jazz were back in the lead after the meeting ended.

“Everything that you would want to touch on to make someone feel that they’d never want to leave is exactly what they did,” Bartelstein said. “And it worked.”

After the Jazz contingent left, Hayward had a two-hour conversation with his rep.

“How do I leave here? How can I leave this?” Hayward asked Bartelstein. “He was very emotional. He was tortured.”

The agent said Hayward continued to be “twisted and turned” until clarity finally came late Tuesday afternoon.

“He had to make a decision that was in his best interest, and it broke his heart,” Bartelstein said. “But he had to make the decision (for him). He had three incredible choices and that’s what made it so hard. There was no no-brainer.”

I recommend reading the full article for a detailed account of Bartelstein’s version of Hayward’s story. Bartelstein, accurate or spinning, is trying to paint his client as still caring and respectful toward Utah.

But it’s too late for that. It’s easy to read some resentment from the Jazz, and their fans aren’t even feigning hiding it. Hayward has become a villain in Utah.

This account of his exit isn’t helping. It just digs the knife deeper. Tying hope to Hayward forcing the Celtics into a sign-and-trade that helps the Jazz at Boston’s expense just furthers the problem.

Nationally, Bartelstein isn’t helping his client, either. Hayward comes across meek and too easily swayed.

Hayward made a tough, bold, forward-thinking choice. The Celtics appear best for his future, which is more important than rewarding Utah for what it did for him in the past.

He should own that and move on.