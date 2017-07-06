Report: Kelly Olynyk headed to Miami on four-year, $50 million deal.

With Hassan Whiteside in the paint, Miami has needed a change-of-pace big man who can spread the floor on offense, hit threes, and play more of the pace-and-space modern offense that coach Eric Spoelstra wants to see.
Enter Kelly Olynyk.
A free agent thanks to Boston’s need to clear out cap space to sign Gordon Hayward, the Heat have landed the 7-foot three-point shooter, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
To make room to sign Olynyk, the Heat are working out a trade to send Josh McRoberts to Dallas for a second round pick. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports has the details.
I like the Olynyk signing for Miami, it fits a need offensively (whether or not they bring back restricted free agent James Johnson). Olynyk is a 7-footer who shot 35.7 percent from three last season, and a decent defender when dragged out on the perimeter. He struggles physically with strong players down on the block, but that’s where Whiteside comes in. However, neither of those bigs are particularly fast, something that other teams may try to exploit.
Olynyk is a big who fits the direction the NBA game is evolving and Eric Spoelstra will know how to put that to use.
Vince Carter‘s longevity is impressive, and now he has a new team.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carter has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $8 million.
Carter, 40, has previously been a excellent shooter for both the this Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks as he has aged.
The Kings, who have recently added Zach Randolph and George Hill, will be an interesting team to watch next season out west as they have an odd compilation of both youth and aging veterans.
The signing reunites Randolph and Carter, who were teammates on the Grizzlies for the past three seasons.
Carter shot 37.8% from 3-point range last season for Memphis while playing in 73 games.
Rudy Gay has been a target for several teams looking to bolster their front court lineup. Now, he finally has a landing spot.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs for $17 million.
Gay, 30, played in just 30 games for the Sacramento Kings last season. He did shoot 37% from 3-point range for the Kings, so if he can stay healthy he will be a combination ball handler and a shooting option for Gregg Popovich.
At $17 million for two seasons and a player option, the contract for Gay is likely significantly worse than he thought he would get. Gay opted out of the final season of his contract with Sacramento which was worth $14 million.
Meanwhile, Gay will be the ultimate test to see whether or not any player in the NBA really would be better on the Spurs.
The Washington Wizards are on the clock: They have until midnight July 8 to match.
Which they will, but let’s pretend there is drama for a couple of days.
Washington has in its hands the max $106 million offer sheet the Brooklyn Nets extended to Otto Porter, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Wizards knew this was coming, they prepped owner Ted Leonsis, expect them to make some cost-saving moves elsewhere on the roster later, but they have no choice here — Washington has to match. It’s hard to find quality wings who can defend and shoot from three, Porter is that — he averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 43.4 percent from three last season. And at age 24 he is still improving and should make another leap this year.
John Wall is going to need to buy Porter a steak dinner to smooth over the Paul George stuff, because Porter will be a Wizard.
Then maybe the Nets try to poach Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with an offer.
Ice Cube says his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor.
The game is scheduled for Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena, the biggest venue in Las Vegas. Mayweather’s fight against McGregor was later announced for the same site.
That bout, matching the undefeated boxing champion and the mixed martial arts star, could be one of the biggest pay-per-view events ever, so Cube understands why they want the building. The rapper-actor said Thursday that there have been discussions and the 3-on-3 league of retired NBA players is up for moving, “but we just got to be treated right.”
If the Big3 moves, it would go to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That game is scheduled to begin in the afternoon and the fight at night.