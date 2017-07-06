Report: Jamal Crawford spoke to LeBron James, interested in Cavaliers after buyout

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

A few dominoes need to fall before we get to the real news here. First, the three-team trade between the Clippers, Nuggets, and Hawks finally had to become official, which happened Thursday.

As part of that, Jamal Crawford became a Hawks, and he wants to work out a buyout with Atlanta — that part is a little more complex. Crawford has two-years and $29 million left on his contract, although only $3 million of the second season ($14.5 million) is guaranteed. Ideally, the Hawks would like some return back in a trade for Crawford — if there is going to be a buyout, Crawford will have to take a steep discount. That appears to be on its way to happening.

If/when Crawford hits the open market, plenty of teams are lined up to add the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Cleveland seems to be at the front of the line after Crawford spoke to LeBron James, reports Joe Vardon of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford is “very interested” in joining the Cavaliers if he becomes a free agent after a recent conversation with LeBron James, sources told cleveland.com….

The most Cleveland could pay Crawford is the taxpayer’s mid-level exception to the salary cap (worth $5.2 million), but after conversing with James, Crawford is highly interested in joining the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs.

James reportedly wasn’t doing any recruiting this year for the Cavaliers, but Crawford reached out to him.

Crawford adds shooting and shot creation to the Cavaliers’ bench, he averaged 12.3 points per game last season and shot 36 percent from three. He would make one of the most potent offenses in the NBA that much more dangerous. However, he doesn’t address Cleveland’s needs to get more athletic and younger on the wing (Crawford is 37), nor does he help Cleveland’s defense.

Still, at $5.2 million and with no other better options, this would be a good move by the Cavaliers.

Ice Cube: Big3 open to moving venue for Mayweather/McGregor fight

Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Ice Cube says his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena, the biggest venue in Las Vegas. Mayweather’s fight against McGregor was later announced for the same site.

That bout, matching the undefeated boxing champion and the mixed martial arts star, could be one of the biggest pay-per-view events ever, so Cube understands why they want the building. The rapper-actor said Thursday that there have been discussions and the 3-on-3 league of retired NBA players is up for moving, “but we just got to be treated right.”

If the Big3 moves, it would go to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That game is scheduled to begin in the afternoon and the fight at night.

Report: Mavericks “serious contender” to sign Derrick Rose

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

We have reached the point in free agency where Derrick Rose very well may be the best point guard available. Either him or Rajon Rondo. The Clippers were so impressed with those options they went out and plucked Milos Teodosic out of Europe.

What teams are interested in Rose? While the Knicks had been rumored, the Dallas Mavericks may be moving to the front of the line, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Dallas seems an odd fit, which is why the report the Mavs are not making this move reports from long-time Dallas reporter Eddie Sefko makes more sense.

A source said that the Mavericks are not in the market for Rose, even though they have had good success in the past with players coming off major injuries.

This sounds like an agent trying to create leverage in other negotiations.

The Mavericks have two young point guards they like on the roster in Yogi Ferrell and the just-drafted Dennis Smith Jr., plus Seth Curry spent about half his time at the point last season. Also, they have J.J. Barea under contract for a couple of years, although he is fading. Maybe Dallas want’s another veteran point guard, maybe this sets up another move. But they seem to have bigger needs.

That said, a few other sources have supported this idea, so it is something to watch.

Brilliant TNT promo uses De’Aaron Fox to troll Lonzo Ball on way to Summer Leage

By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

We all know Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 by the Lakers, while De'Aaron Fox went No. 5 to Sacramento. We also know what happened when those two and their teams met in the NCAA Tournament — Fox dominated.

Those guys are both headed to Las Vegas for Summer League starting Friday, and TNT used all of that to make a brilliantly funny promo.

Well played. Expect Fox to have a chip on his shoulder every time he goes up against Ball, even in Summer League.

Pistons hard-cap themselves with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still a free agent

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The moratorium ended at noon today, so teams are officializing agreements reached the last few days. Some deals will come quickly. Others will be delayed for cap reasons.

One I sure didn’t expect to be finalized today – the Pistons’ reported three-year, $21 million contract with Langston Galloway – is apparently done.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Langston Galloway.

The Pistons were always going to hard-cap themselves by signing Galloway with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The curious part is the timing.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons are now officially hard-capped.

If Galloway’s salary this season is the smallest amount allowed with his reported contract terms, Detroit would be $20,044,288 beneath the hard cap. Caldwell-Pope’s max salary is $24,773,250.

If Caldwell-Pope signs an offer sheet that would take the Pistons over the hard cap, they must clear sufficient payroll before matching. Had they waited to sign Galloway, they could have matched then cleared salaries on a looser timeline before signing Galloway and officially hard-capping themselves.

Maybe the Pistons plan to let Caldwell-Pope walk if he gets that large of an offer. That’s a dangerous game to play with one of the team’s top assets.

Maybe already they have a deal lined up to dump salary. That would be fine.

But by signing Galloway now, the Pistons put a squeeze on themselves. We’ll see just how big of one.