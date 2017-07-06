Report: Clippers signing Milo Teodosic to a two-year, $12.3 million contract

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards of all-time, elite on both ends of the court.
The Clippers have already replaced his defense with Patrick Beverley. Now, they’ll replace his offense with Milos Teodosic.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Teodosic is an offensive whiz, a visionary passer who shoots 3-pointers efficiently.
Neither he nor Beverley will near Paul’s two-way excellence, but the newcomers give the Clippers a chance to play to different matchups.
The Clippers also have an offensive-defensive 1-2 punch at shooting guard with Lou Williams and Austin Rivers, who can both shift to point guard. Beverley also plays well off the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how the Clippers rotate all four (if they remain on the roster).
Already hard-capped by receiving Danilo Gallinari in a sign-and-trade, the Clippers will use a portion of their non-taxpayer exception to sign Teodosic. With about $4.2 million left above minimum salaries to round out the roster below the hard cap, the Clippers could still use a trade exception to acquire Tony Allen in another sign-and-trade.
The moratorium ended at noon today, so teams are officializing agreements reached the last few days. Some deals will come quickly. Others will be delayed for cap reasons.
One I sure didn’t expect to be finalized today – the Pistons’ reported three-year, $21 million contract with Langston Galloway – is apparently done.
Pistons release:
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Langston Galloway.
The Pistons were always going to hard-cap themselves by signing Galloway with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The curious part is the timing.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons are now officially hard-capped.
If Galloway’s salary this season is the smallest amount allowed with his reported contract terms, Detroit would be $20,044,288 beneath the hard cap. Caldwell-Pope’s max salary is $24,773,250.
If Caldwell-Pope signs an offer sheet that would take the Pistons over the hard cap, they must clear sufficient payroll before matching. Had they waited to sign Galloway, they could have matched then cleared salaries on a looser timeline before signing Galloway and officially hard-capping themselves.
Maybe the Pistons plan to let Caldwell-Pope walk if he gets that large of an offer. That’s a dangerous game to play with one of the team’s top assets.
Maybe already they have a deal lined up to dump salary. That would be fine.
But by signing Galloway now, the Pistons put a squeeze on themselves. We’ll see just how big of one.
The Celtics trading Jae Crowder to clear max cap space for Gordon Hayward? That could make sense.
The Celtics getting Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz? That could make sense.
The Celtics sending Crowder to Utah in a Hayward sign-and-trade? Tying both ideas together should be mostly coincidental for Boston, but it might actually be happening.
Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:
The big question: What else is Utah giving the Celtics? They could trade Crowder to any team to clear cap space for Hayward. Sending Crowder – a valuable player – to the Jazz makes sense only if they offer the best return.
Boston is getting Hayward anyway, so don’t think of him as part of the Celtics’ prize for Crowder. Trading Crowder should mostly be thought of as a separate transaction.
Utah has three players who could be traded for Crowder and still leave Boston enough cap room to max out Hayward: Rodney Hood, Raul Neto or Joel Bolomboy. Future draft picks, which carry a value of $0 in trades and against the cap, would also work. Other players could be included in a more complex deal.
The Mavericks declined Dirk Nowitzki‘s $25 million team option, but the greatest player in franchise history isn’t going anywhere.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Leaving Nerlens Noel‘s cap hit on the books – Dallas plans to re-sign the restricted free agent – the Mavericks still have $11 million in cap space. They could’ve increased that by another $5 million or so by convincing Nowitzki to take slightly less (the room exception, $8,872,400 over two years).
I doubt Nowitzki was haggling over that $1 million difference. This signals Dallas doesn’t plan to pursue any of top free agents on the dwindling list of available players. I’m not even sure whom the Mavericks target with their remaining $11 million, though if they didn’t have some plans for that money, they probably would’ve given Nowitzki more of it.
Dallas and Nowitzki clearly operate as a partnership at this point
The Wizards reportedly plan to match Otto Porter‘s four-year, $106,524,975 offer sheet from the Nets.
But, even with the moratorium ending at noon Eastern today, Washington can’t yet – because Brooklyn hasn’t delivered the offer sheet.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The Wizards will have two days to match once the offer sheet becomes official, which could happen at any moment (or could’ve happened during the moratorium under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement).
The delay at least leaves the door open for Porter to sign a five-year deal directly with Washington.
As the Gordon Hayward situation shows, there’s value in locking up a potentially budding star for longer rather than just matching a shorter offer sheet allows. Should the Wizards prefer the 24-year-old Porter on his offer-sheet terms or on his five-year max of $143,684,850? It’s a close call, though I’d lean toward just matching the four-year contract. Still, maybe both sides could negotiate a five-year contract with a compromise average salary.
Brooklyn might not mind, forgoing a two-day waiting period with its cap space tied up and not getting Porter anyway.
If Porter finalizes the offer sheet, a five-year deal is out the window. The offer-sheet terms will be his contract, with the Wizards (matched) or Nets (unmatched). But the delay in presenting Washington with the offer sheet at least raises questions.