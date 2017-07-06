Report: Clippers signing Milo Teodosic to a two-year, $12.3 million contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards of all-time, elite on both ends of the court.

The Clippers have already replaced his defense with Patrick Beverley. Now, they’ll replace his offense with Milos Teodosic.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Euro star point guard Milo Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3M deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Deal includes a player option on second year, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/QSukVepkTS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

The Teodosic is an offensive whiz, a visionary passer who shoots 3-pointers efficiently.

Neither he nor Beverley will near Paul’s two-way excellence, but the newcomers give the Clippers a chance to play to different matchups.

The Clippers also have an offensive-defensive 1-2 punch at shooting guard with Lou Williams and Austin Rivers, who can both shift to point guard. Beverley also plays well off the ball. It’ll be interesting to see how the Clippers rotate all four (if they remain on the roster).

Already hard-capped by receiving Danilo Gallinari in a sign-and-trade, the Clippers will use a portion of their non-taxpayer exception to sign Teodosic. With about $4.2 million left above minimum salaries to round out the roster below the hard cap, the Clippers could still use a trade exception to acquire Tony Allen in another sign-and-trade.