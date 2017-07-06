Bucks sign Bronson Koenig to two-way contract

Boston Celtics need to clear space in order to sign Gordon Hayward, and they have been shopping Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering trying to clear enough cap space in order to take on Smart in a trade with the Celtics.

The Knicks are desperate for a point guard, and are still weighing their options in re-signing Derrick Rose. Smart is just 23 years old and could be an interesting pairing alongside Kristaps Porzingis.

Via the New York Post:

The Celtics, meanwhile have shopped around point guard Marcus Smart in an effort to clear cap room to sign Gordon Hayward, and the Knicks have interest, according to an NBA source. The source said the Knicks are looking into trade options to fill the cap space they have — about $15 million once they renounce the cap hold on Rose. Smart will make just $4.5 million this season then become a restricted free agent in 2018.

Smart has been a slow developer’s first three seasons in the league, struggling with shooting as well as assists. In 2016-17 he did show some signs of improvement by improving his assist his percentage for the No. 1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He also holds a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball, so it makes sense New York is interested in him.

With Phil Jackson out of the picture the Knicks are still trying to figure out what to do with Rose, and any trade for Smart would have to come after the organization makes a decision with the former league MVP.