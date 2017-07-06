Markelle Fultz shows promise, drops 23 points, 13 in fourth, on Jazz in Summer League (VIDEO)

Through two Summer League games in Utah, No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has shown real promise for the Sixers — that includes scoring 13 points and adding four assists in the fourth against Utah on Thursday night at the games in Utah. He finished the game with 23 points Wednesday.
Check out his highlights — and a couple lowlights — in the video above.
So far in Summer League, Fultz has impressed. As scouts said pre-draft, his skill level is impressive and his passing has been on point much of the time — he should have at least 12-15 assists through two games, he has six because nobody is hitting shots. He has averaged 20 points per game and has shot great shooting range, hitting 4-of-8 from three Wesdnesday. He still is adjusting to the length and speed of NBA defenders — which can get him in trouble at times, and will only increase in the fall — but you can see him improving during the game with that.
We always need to be careful reading much into Summer League games, but so far is a lot to like if you’re a Sixers fan.