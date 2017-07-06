Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Grizzlies to retire Zach Randolph’s No. 50

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Zach Randolph came to Memphis with a reputation as an overpaid troublemaker.

He left as one of the greatest Grizzlies of all time and adored by local fans.

In Memphis, Randolph displayed a toughness that perfectly fit the city. He and Marc Gasol formed a bully-ball tandem that proudly stood opposed to the NBA’s small-ball trend. With Tony Allen and Mike Conley, they built Grit & Grind, the greatest era in team history. The Grizzlies upset the top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaked with an appearance in the 2013 Western Conference finals.

Now, Randolph leaves for one final payday that Memphis appeared unwilling to offer – $24 million over two years from the desperate Kings.

But it seems the Grizzlies are trying to soften the blow of losing a local icon:

This honor is deserved, especially for a franchise formed in just 1995. It’s a little surprising to see the Grizzlies announce it so soon. Not only is Randolph not retired yet, he hasn’t even officially signed with Sacramento.

But it is nice to see this bittersweet turn at the end of an era.

Agent: Gordon Hayward leaving Jazz for Celtics ‘broke his heart’

Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
9 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Gordon Hayward‘s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is sticking with his story: Hayward was still undecided Tuesday when news broke that he’d sign with the Celtics then only made up his mind on Boston later in the day.

In a fantastic account of the saga relayed by Jody Genessy of the Deseret News, Bartelstein answers one big question: If Hayward were undecided Tuesday afternoon, how did he write such a lengthy Players Tribune article in such a short period of time? Bartelstein said Hayward previously wrote three versions of the article – one for the Celtics, one for the Jazz and one for the Heat – as a “cathartic” part of the process.

Bartelstein didn’t address my big question, though: If Hayward truly hadn’t made up his mind, why would incorrect reports cause Hayward to, as Bartelstein put it, “re-evaluate everything”?

At least Bartelstein went in depth on plenty. Via Genessy:

“Always through this process the Jazz were the leader in the clubhouse because of the incredible integrity and class that Dennis, Quin and the Miller family showed,” Bartelstein said. “The way they handled everything throughout Gordon’s career has been exemplary. It’s a wonderful place with a great, young team so leaving there was going to be really difficult.”

Hayward’s camp whittled the candidates down to three and set up visits in Miami on Saturday, Boston on Sunday and with Utah in San Diego on Monday.

After every stop, a new leader in the clubhouse emerged.

Hayward’s trip to Miami was “an unbelievable visit,” the agent said. After spending time with Riley, Spoelstra and crew, Hayward told Bartelstein, “I can 100 percent see myself being here.”

Boston surpassed Miami the following day after Hayward and his wife, Robyn, got the chance to spend time with Stevens, general manager Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

“I think this is the spot,” Hayward told his agent during a phone call from the plane Sunday night. “I think this is the right place for me.”

The Jazz were back in the lead after the meeting ended.

“Everything that you would want to touch on to make someone feel that they’d never want to leave is exactly what they did,” Bartelstein said. “And it worked.”

After the Jazz contingent left, Hayward had a two-hour conversation with his rep.

“How do I leave here? How can I leave this?” Hayward asked Bartelstein. “He was very emotional. He was tortured.”

The agent said Hayward continued to be “twisted and turned” until clarity finally came late Tuesday afternoon.

“He had to make a decision that was in his best interest, and it broke his heart,” Bartelstein said. “But he had to make the decision (for him). He had three incredible choices and that’s what made it so hard. There was no no-brainer.”

I recommend reading the full article for a detailed account of Bartelstein’s version of Hayward’s story. Bartelstein, accurate or spinning, is trying to paint his client as still caring and respectful toward Utah.

But it’s too late for that. It’s easy to read some resentment from the Jazz, and their fans aren’t even feigning hiding it. Hayward has become a villain in Utah.

This account of his exit isn’t helping. It just digs the knife deeper. Tying hope to Hayward forcing the Celtics into a sign-and-trade that helps the Jazz at Boston’s expense just furthers the problem.

Nationally, Bartelstein isn’t helping his client, either. Hayward comes across meek and too easily swayed.

Hayward made a tough, bold, forward-thinking choice. The Celtics appear best for his future, which is more important than rewarding Utah for what it did for him in the past.

He should own that and move on.

Report: James Jones not returning to Cavaliers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

LeBron James and James Jones have played the last seven years together, with the Heat then Cavaliers. LeBron even once said he, Jones and Mike Miller were the real big three.

But it appears LeBron’s run with Jones is ending.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

A source close to the Cavs said Jones would not be back in 2016-17. Jones’ agent, Joel Bell, said neither the team nor Jones had made a decision about his return.

Jones turns 37, and he’s increasingly less capable of helping on the court. He’s still a good 3-point shooter and locker room presence, but the Cavs already have plenty of both. They’d be better off using his roster spot on someone younger and more defensive-oriented.

Of course, LeBron isn’t required to agree. He’s already displeased how the Cavaliers let go general manager David Griffin and reportedly not recruiting free agents this summer. Los Angeles looms in the distance.

Winning cures all ills, and if the Cavs replace Jones with someone who helps them win a title, LeBron will get over any dissatisfaction. But the expectations are that high, and the Warriors are a behemoth. Even the optimal Jones replacement might still leave Cleveland falling short.

At that point, if Jones wanted to return, might this be another move that pushes LeBron out the door?

Markelle Fultz shows promise, drops 23 points, 13 in fourth, on Jazz in Summer League (VIDEO)

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Through two Summer League games in Utah, No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has shown real promise for the Sixers — that includes scoring 13 points and adding four assists in the fourth against Utah on Thursday night at the games in Utah.  He finished the game with 23 points Wednesday.

Check out his highlights — and a couple lowlights — in the video above.

So far in Summer League, Fultz has impressed. As scouts said pre-draft, his skill level is impressive and his passing has been on point much of the time — he should have at least 12-15 assists through two games, he has six because nobody is hitting shots.  He has averaged 20 points per game and has shot great shooting range, hitting 4-of-8 from three Wesdnesday. He still is adjusting to the length and speed of NBA defenders — which can get him in trouble at times, and will only increase in the fall — but you can see him improving during the game with that.

We always need to be careful reading much into Summer League games, but so far is a lot to like if you’re a Sixers fan.

Jazz GM on how Gordon Hayward left: ‘There’s probably a few adjectives there. That may be a conversation for a later date’

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
2 Comments
Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey hasn’t spoken with Gordon Hayward since the All-Star announced he was heading to the Boston Celtics. The two have texted back and forth, however.

Lindsey wouldn’t lament Hayward’s choice to take Boston’s $128 million offer, understanding that it’s a personal decision that was made. But the process has left the Jazz in a bit of a bind. There were contingency plans in place in case Hayward left, but most available marquee players had made their decisions before Tuesday.

“Timing has been problematic,” Lindsey said Wednesday. “It’s time for us to pivot. It’s time for us to move on. We like our young group and we think we’re going to keep the defensive integrity.

“There’s not as many prospects left on the board because of the timing. So we’ll take a look at it, prospects at every level.”

Things took a bizarre turn Tuesday as early reports had Hayward going to Boston, but his agent later put out a statement that the decision had not been made. Hours later, it was announced through a Hayward-written post on The Players’ Tribune .

Lindsey declined to address the way it was handled or the way he was informed.

“There’s probably a few adjectives there,” Lindsey said. “That may be a conversation for a later date.”

The Jazz are losing 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and their lone All-Star that helped return the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“Certainly we will miss Gordon and his many contributions to our team, but I always tell our players that `adversity is opportunity in disguise,”‘ Jazz coach Quin Snyder said in a statement. “This is one of those moments and we need to live those words. We have a roster of young, talented and resilient players. I am confident that together we will accept this challenge while continuing to strive toward our goal of individual and collective improvement.

“To further lament Gordon’s departure does not honor the commitment we have to our current players.”

 