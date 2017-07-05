The Top 10 NBA free agents still available

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The big names are off the board: Gordon Hayward is heading to Boston, Paul Millsap is going to Denver, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were never leaving Golden State, Blake Griffin is staying in Los Angeles, and Kyle Lowry will remain a Raptor. Even the best restricted free agent on the market has his deal in place — Otto Porter will sign a max offer sheet from the Nets, and Washington will match.

So who is left?

Here are the top 10 NBA free agents still on the board.

1) Kelly Olynyk. A casualty of Boston’s need to clear out cap space for Gordon Hayward, he is suddenly an unrestricted free agent and the best player available. Already Atlanta and Indiana have interest, but there will be a lot more teams lining up. Olynyk is a 7-footer who is mobile and shot 35.7 percent from three last season. He is a decent defender on the perimeter but struggles physically with strong players down on the block. Olynyk is a big who fits the direction the NBA game is evolving and he’s going to get paid handsomely by someone.

2) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Detroit all but flat-out said it would match any offer for KCP and that seems to have depressed the market for the restricted free agent. Still, after the Langston Galloway signing the Pistons are hard capped and would have to shed salary to match a max offer for Caldwell-Pope, it’s surprising no team has stepped up to force them to do that (and take a chance they can steal him). KCP is a long and athletic defensive wing who shot 35 percent from three last year and is working to become a more varied offensive threat. A lot of teams could use a guy like that.

3) Nerlens Noel. Dallas traded for the rangy, defensive-minded center at the deadline last season and see him as part of the future., other teams known that so nobody has stepped up with an offer for the restricted free agent. It would be a waste of paperwork, the Mavs would match. With Dallas bidding against itself, the only question now is what price he re-signs for.

4) Pau Gasol. Not a lot of drama here. Gasol opted out of the $16 million he is owed next year to help the Spurs chase free agents (the Spurs have re-signed Patty Mills and are in the mix on other deals). When all that is done the Spurs will re-sign Gasol, certainly for less per year than before but for multiple years. Gasol is still a fundamentally solid big who can score inside, make smart passes, and defend the rim all with a high IQ. He’s past his prime but he’s still a quality NBA big man.

5) Tim Hardaway Jr. Another restricted free agent trying to land an offer and force his team’s hand. Hardaway has developed into a quality player at Hawks university and last year scored 14.5 points a game shooting 35.7 percent from three. He doesn’t provide much defense, but teams can always use shooting. Atlanta is heading into rebuilding mode and they want Hardaway to be part of that, the only question is the price point.

6) Dion Waiters. He played the best basketball of his career the second half of last season — when the Heat needed scoring he picked up the slack (not efficiently, but he was getting buckets). Waiters was always going to be in the second tier of free agents (when GMs strike out on better targets they come calling) and the Knicks, Bulls, Lakers, and others have their eyes on him. However, with Miami striking out on Hayward and Griffin, expect them to jump into the mix and try to bring Waiters back.

7) Derrick Rose. In a shrinking point guard market, he may be the best choice teams now have. The Clippers reportedly are interested, and the Knicks have been in touch as well, other teams may jump in over the next 48 hours, too. Rose put up solid numbers last season, on paper he looked like an average NBA point guard, but he’s still a defensive liability and kind of only plays one style. The questions now are what teams come asking him to do — start or come off the bench — and at what price?

8) Rajon Rondo. After a rocky start, he played well for the Bulls the second half of last season — after the All-Star Break he averaged 10.8 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Lakers are interested, but they will only offer a one-year deal (they want to keep their 2018 cap space) and Rondo may hope another team will come in with a longer offer. The Clippers and Knicks have been mentioned as possibilities.

9) Rudy Gay. He’s an old-school volume scorer who was already slowing down before he suffered a ruptured Achilles last January (he should be good to go around the start of next season). Both Miami and Utah have become interested since missing out on Hayward. Gay reportedly would like to play for the Thunder, but if Miami/Utah/another team come in with a larger offer he likely will take the money.

10) Andre Roberson. A restricted free agent who almost certainly will end up back with the Thunder next season — he would fit perfectly right between Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and since they need to make both those guys happy so they re-sign in OKC, the Thunder will pay what it takes to keep Roberson. Other teams know that, which means he may not get a huge offer from the outside, nobody is going to poach him. Roberson is a lock-down defender — OKC should be elite defensively next season — who can score in transition but needs to improve his jumper to become a huge threat.

Timberwolves rookie Justin Patton breaks foot in workout

Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft pick Justin Patton will not play in summer league — and potentially could miss some or all of the regular season — after breaking his left foot during a workout.

The Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that Patton had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot commonly known as a Jones fracture. He will be sidelined indefinitely with the injury. This is the same injury that Ben Simmons of the Sixers suffered last summer, he did not play last season.

Patton was the 16th overall selection in the first round in last month’s draft. The Wolves acquired the pick from Chicago in a draft-night trade that also landed them three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Minnesota has high hopes for Patton, who declared for the draft after his redshirt freshman season at Creighton.

The 6-foot-11 Patton averaged 12.9 points on 67.6 percent shooting last season.

Patton signed his contract on Tuesday as well.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Celtics will need to shake up roster to clear space for Gordon Hayward

By Dane CarbaughJul 5, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

Gordon Hayward finally, mercifully, is now a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz forward announced his decision on Tuesday with a article in The Players’ Tribune. Multiple reports have said that Hayward will sign a four-year, $128 million max the deal with Boston.

The problem with that deal? The Celtics don’t quite have the cap space for it.

That means Boston will need to make a series of moves in order to get Hayward on the roster. ESPN’s Bobby Marks let out a detailed list of some things the Celtics might need to do in order to get the deal done.

Via ESPN:

With Gordon Hayward now agreeing to a four-year $127M max contract, Celtics management now has a series of transactions to do in order to create cap space. The Celtics would have to pull the qualifying offer on Kelly Olynyk, renounce free agents Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and waive the contracts of Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson (or trade). The Celtics would be left with $27.6M in room and likely need to move the contract of Jae Crowder, Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart. Trading Rozier would have the Celtics short $1M of a max salary a lot.

That’s a lot of dealing left, and the Celtics will look significantly different next year when compared to the team that took the No. 1 seed the Eastern Conference in 2017.

The most interesting thing to consider is which of the wing players Danny Ainge decides to move. It appears that Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart are the three likely big names that could find a new team in 2017-18.

Smart has already been floated as the most likely candidate to get traded.

Via Twitter:

Meanwhile, the Jazz will reportedly try to replace Hayward’s production elsewhere. Otto Porter was a target, but he signed an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Report: Clippers acquire Danilo Gallinari in three-team sign-and-trade deal

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 11:49 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers recently re-signed Blake Griffin, and now they are adding yet another forward.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have reached an agreement on a three-team team deal that would send Denver Nuggets free agent Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles on a three-year, $65 million dollar deal.

Gallinari, 28, has apparently long been coveted by the Clippers and should add some kind of firepower to an offense that recently lost Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a trade.

Via Twitter:

Gallinari had yet another good year for the Nuggets, shooting 39% from 3-point range as well as having an impressive net rating. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per-game in 63 contests in 2016-17.

Los Angeles struggled last your when it came to their starting small forward spot, so getting Gallinari should help them focus now on finding Paul’s replacement.

The haul for the Nuggets and Hawks includes first round draft picks and players, although some are apparently going to be bought out. As reported on by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Nuggets will receive a second-round pick from the Hawks, a 2019 pick acquired from the Wizards.

The big piece of the trade for the Hawks is the first-round draft pick, the top-three protected selection in 2018 that the Clippers received from the Rockets. New Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk expressed a plan that includes rebuilding through the draft, and the pick will be a major asset.

As for the players the Hawks would receive, Crawford expressed a strong desire not to return to Atlanta, according to a person familiar with the situation. The shooting guard and perennial Sixth Man Award winner played for the Hawks for two seasons from 2009-11. The Hawks could waive, trade or buy out Crawford if they choose to work with him or he could play for the Hawks next season under his current contract. Crawford is due $14,246,988 next season and $14,500,000 in 2018-19.

Atlanta is going to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference next season, so it would make sense that Crawford at age 37 would want to find somewhere else to play for a contender.

This trade also comes as partial compensation for Paul Millsap heading to Denver.

NBA fans and players react to Gordon Hayward signing with Celtics

gordon hayward derrick rose
By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Tuesday was not pretty when it came to NBA free agency.

News leaked early in the morning about Gordon Hayward apparently choosing to sign with the Boston Celtics over the Utah Jazz or Miami Heat. Hayward’s agent then denied that he had made a decision, and we all waited on pins and needles to see what the real decision would be.

Of course, it seemed certain that Hayward would join the Celtics, it was just a matter of what kind of procedural items that Hayward needed to get done first.

What Hayward was waiting on we really don’t know. He acknowledged the challenges of the day in his goodbye article, but we still aren’t certain. Was he trying to figure out who leaked it to the press? Did he have a deal in place with The Players’ Tribune to announce his signing and it wasn’t done yet? There are rumors and postulations abound on social media.

Also heavy on social media was the reaction to Hayward’s signing, both from NBA players and fans around the league.

Via Twitter:

Utah now will reportedly try to make a play for Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. with Hayward out of the mix. The wizards have apparently said they will match any offer for Porter.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have a series of actions that need to take place in order to clear the requisite cap pace for Hayward, including getting rid of Kelly Olynyk and one or more of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.

This one is a bummer for Jazz fans just as that team was getting really good. Boston was always going to be a real challenger for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season in the Eastern Conference, but with Hayward on the team it is more likley that they could grab an undisputed spot at the top rather than having to rely on Cleveland faltering down the stretch as they did in 2016-17.