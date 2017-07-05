Richard Jefferson says he’ll return to Cavaliers rather than retire

Richard Jefferson said he was undecided on retirement, but the Cavaliers forward has apparently made up his mind.
Jefferson on Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing, as transcribed by Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:
“I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring,” Jefferson said
Jefferson is locked up for $2.5 million next season. He remains a helpful contributor, ridiculously athletic for a 37-year-old. He’s the type of combo forward the Cavs need to match up with the Warriors.
Cleveland should be especially thrilled to be handed one spot of roster stability right now, even if Jefferson’s age presents the risk of a major drop-off at any time. Without a general manager, it’s unclear how the Cavaliers would’ve replaced Jefferson.
And good for Jefferson staying in good enough shape to continue his career. Players, even ones as dedicated as Jefferson, have only short windows to play in the NBA. Jefferson will almost certainly never draw a salary like this post-retirement, and playing with LeBron James opens doors – for championship contention and exposure, which contributed to the podcast on which Jefferson announced his decision.
Jefferson hastily announced his retirement after Cleveland’s 2016 title only to backtrack a few days later. It seems he thoughtfully considered all factors this time and reached a good decision for himself.
Dion Waiters said he wanted to re-sign with the Heat and not even test free agency.
But Miami chased Gordon Hayward, leaving Waiters twisting in the wind and exploring deals with the Knicks and Lakers.
Ultimately, though, he’ll end up right where he wanted.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
After having his qualifying offer pulled by the Thunder late in free agency last year, Waiters landed in Miami on a cheap room-exception deal. He bought into the Heat’s culture and produced a career year, playing less selfishly offensively and committing more defensively. It was definitely a mutually beneficial arrangement.
But will it continue to be? Contract-year Waiters flourished. There’s no guarantee he maintains the same attitude on a lucrative long-term deal.
At least he’s just 25. Aging-related decline isn’t as much of a concern as mentality.
With Hayward joining the Celtics and Waiters in hand, it seems Pat Riley is going back to his stated plan of keeping the Heat’s overachieving roster together. Perhaps, re-signing James Johnson is next.
Update: David Aldridge of NBA.com:
This is a mistake. The Pacers will be lousy next season, anyway. Better to take their medicine all at once rather than having Ellis counting against the cap through 2022.
Buyout negotiations between the Pacers and Monta Ellis are complete.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Ellis had $22,917,500 remaining on his contract, though reportedly just $11,227,000 was guaranteed. It’s unclear how much, if any, money Ellis relinquished to become a free agent.
The 31-year-old has one plus skill – generating 2-pointers for himself. High-functioning offenses don’t value someone in that role, especially considering Ellis’ limitations elsewhere, particularly defensively. Teams with lesser offenses are more likely rebuilding and not targeting veterans like Ellis.
Shot creation matters, and Ellis can still help some teams off the bench. But for the same reasons Indiana was ready to part for him, don’t expect immense interest around the league.
From the moment the Pacers signed Monta Ellis to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2015, it appeared likely to age poorly.
Now, with two years and $22,917,500 left on the deal, it might be time for Indiana to cut its losses.
Nate Taylor of IndyStar:
It’s tough to say how Ellis fits with the Pacers, because I’m unsure what they’re trying to do after trading Paul George, but apparently they have interest in Kelly Olynyk and they need more than the $15 million they have available to land him.
If Ellis is willing to leave money on the table to pick his team, Indiana should probably accommodate. Turning 32 in October and lacking complementary skills to his ball-dominant offense, Ellis is more likely to get in the way of the Pacers’ new direction.
Because of those limitations, though, Ellis should be cautious in buyout negotiations. A team longing for his skills might not exist in 2017.
The market for Dion Waiters this summer was going to be one of the more interesting ones out there, and more telling about how tight it is getting? The general expectation was he would get a short deal, a couple of years, at around $10 million per year. Will teams go that high? Will Miami pay more to keep him now that they are out of the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes?
We may find out soon, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Waiters arguably played the best basketball of his career the second half of last season — after the All-Star break he averaged 15.6 points per game hitting 41.5 percent from three and doing better at shot creation than we’ve seen. Miami needed scoring he picked up the slack.
Miami may need to spend a little more to keep him, this was a good team the second half of last season, and at this point Pat Riley may just want to get the band back together.