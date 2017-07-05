Report: Pacers waive Monta Ellis

Buyout negotiations between the Pacers and Monta Ellis are complete.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Ellis had $22,917,500 remaining on his contract. It’s unclear how much, if any, money Ellis relinquished to become a free agent.
The 31-year-old has one plus skill – generating 2-pointers for himself. High-functioning offenses don’t value someone in that role, especially considering Ellis’ limitations elsewhere, particularly defensively. Teams with lesser offenses are more likely rebuilding and not targeting veterans like Ellis.
Shot creation matters, and Ellis can still help some teams off the bench. But for the same reasons Indiana was ready to part for him, don’t expect immense interest around the league.
From the moment the Pacers signed Monta Ellis to a four-year, $44 million contract in 2015, it appeared likely to age poorly.
Now, with two years and $22,917,500 left on the deal, it might be time for Indiana to cut its losses.
Nate Taylor of IndyStar:
It’s tough to say how Ellis fits with the Pacers, because I’m unsure what they’re trying to do after trading Paul George, but apparently they have interest in Kelly Olynyk and they need more than the $15 million they have available to land him.
If Ellis is willing to leave money on the table to pick his team, Indiana should probably accommodate. Turning 32 in October and lacking complementary skills to his ball-dominant offense, Ellis is more likely to get in the way of the Pacers’ new direction.
Because of those limitations, though, Ellis should be cautious in buyout negotiations. A team longing for his skills might not exist in 2017.
The market for Dion Waiters this summer was going to be one of the more interesting ones out there, and more telling about how tight it is getting? The general expectation was he would get a short deal, a couple of years, at around $10 million per year. Will teams go that high? Will Miami pay more to keep him now that they are out of the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes?
We may find out soon, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Waiters arguably played the best basketball of his career the second half of last season — after the All-Star break he averaged 15.6 points per game hitting 41.5 percent from three and doing better at shot creation than we’ve seen. Miami needed scoring he picked up the slack.
Miami may need to spend a little more to keep him, this was a good team the second half of last season, and at this point Pat Riley may just want to get the band back together.
For those of us who never watched a minute of “Basketball Wives,” soon there will be a new reality show to ignore.
LaVar Ball, his son the Laker Lonzo Ball, and the two younger brothers Liangelo and LaMelo, will have their own reality show. You can thank Facebook for that. Deadline Hollywood has the details.
The second project is a yet-to-be-titled docuseries about the Ball family, whose sons Lonzo, Liangelo and LaMelo have taken the basketball world by storm. Freshman UCLA star Lonzo Ball was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers as their No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft last month. Liangelo and LaMelo are stand-outs at Chino Hills High School.
I don’t think Joel Embiid will be tuning in.
Put a mic in front of LaVar and he will say something outrageous, so you can see why this seems perfect for a reality show. We don’t know the details of this show, I imagine it will focus on the family and their life, their preparation for basketball at home, more than just the games. That’s just speculation, and I don’t plan to watch and find out. Liangelo has one more year of high school (he is supposed to follow Lonzo’s footsteps to UCLA, although the younger brother isn’t seen by scouts as near as good). LaMelo has a lot of potential but is still just entering his junior year of high school.
The Lakers as an organization have dealt with reality show filming around the team before, remember LaMar Odom was dating a Kardashian for a while. That doesn’t mean stuff that LaVar says on the show — or anywhere else — isn’t going to come back and bite Lonzo. He’s a rookie who will have guys like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Embiid ready to make the son pay for the sins of the father.
The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors just got a little more swagger.
Nick Young — the man who nicknamed himself Swaggy P — has agreed to join the Warriors for next season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
How does Kevin Durant feel about the signing?
That was a little joke, KD, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors wanted this to happen.
This has been rumored for a while, and it’s not as bad a fit as it seems on the surface. We tend to think of Young as an unapologetic, inefficient, volume scoring isolation gunner, however, with the Lakers last season he got 47 percent of his shot attempts either on spot-up looks or in transition (via Synergy Sports), and he shot 40.4 percent on threes. That can work in the Warriors’ system.
That said, he does break out of the offense a lot, he doesn’t defend, and he’s a bit redundant on their roster. I think the signing of Omri Casspi at the minimum was a far better move that helps the Warriors far more next season. That said, the Young signing isn’t bad, it’s just neutral.
And getting expensive. If the Warriors fill out the final two roster spots they have with minimum deals, they will be about $15 million over the tax line, and their salary and tax total will be about $188 million.