Report: Dion Waiters choosing between Lakers, Heat, Knicks

The market for Dion Waiters this summer was going to be one of the more interesting ones out there, and more telling about how tight it is getting? The general expectation was he would get a short deal, a couple of years, at around $10 million per year. Will teams go that high? Will Miami pay more to keep him now that they are out of the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes?

We may find out soon, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent Dion Waiters inching closer to resolution, considering Miami, New York and Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Waiters arguably played the best basketball of his career the second half of last season — after the All-Star break he averaged 15.6 points per game hitting 41.5 percent from three and doing better at shot creation than we’ve seen. Miami needed scoring he picked up the slack.

Miami may need to spend a little more to keep him, this was a good team the second half of last season, and at this point Pat Riley may just want to get the band back together.