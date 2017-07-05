AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Report: Celtics shopping Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart to clear room for Gordon Hayward

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The Celtics can renounce all their free agents – including Kelly Olynyk, whose qualifying offer they already pulled – waive unguaranteed Jordan Mickey, convince Guerschon Yabusele to remain overseas another year and trade Terry Rozier and Demetrius Jackson.

Boston still wouldn’t have enough cap space to give Gordon Hayward the max contract he intends to sign.

That always left three potential trade candidates: Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart. Which will the Celtics deal?

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Boston Celtics have been aggressively trying to create enough salary-cap room to give Gordon Hayward the four-year, $128 million maximum contract he agreed upon by discussing trades involving Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley, sources told ESPN.

The Celtics are wise to shop all three rather than picking one to dump. The right choice depends on the return each would generate.

Crowder is the most valuable of the three. Turning 27 tomorrow, he’s locked into an absurdly cheap contract that pays him just $21,917,475 over the next three years. Crowder is a versatile and fiercely competitive defender who shoots 3-pointers efficiently, an awesome combination in the modern NBA. Even though he said he wanted to stay in Boston, Crowder seemed to know the Celtics signing Hayward could signal his exit. That’s even more likely after Boston drafted Jayson Tatum to join Jaylen Brown at forward.

Bradley is entering a contract year at age 26. He’s a lockdown perimeter defender who can make 3-pointers and has become increasingly adept as a penetrator. The only problem: He’s in line for a massive raise next summer (or a lucrative renegotiation-and-extension this summer if he lands on a team with sufficient cap space).

Smart is also entering the final year of his contract, eligible for a rookie-scale extension this offseason. He’s an aggressive defender who can handle point guards, shooting guards and small forwards. His offense remains a work in progress, and it’s unclear whether can eventually settle in as a lead guard on that end. His spotty outside shooting leaves plenty to be desired off the ball.

Again, it just depends how much other teams offer for each player. Then, Boston can pick the best net return – and sign Hayward.

Could Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade allow Celtics to keep Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart?

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT

The Celtics are reportedly shopping Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart to clear max cap space for Gordon Hayward.

One possibility: A sign-and-trade with the Jazz.

Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune:

The Utah Jazz are willing to engage in talks on a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources told the Tribune on Wednesday evening, on one condition: Hayward, who committed to signing with the Celtics on Tuesday, would have to agree and get the ball rolling.

Hayward can’t earn more in a sign-and-trade than he could signing outright with Boston. His max is $127,829,970 over four years either way.

Fans often fantasize about a departing player demanding a sign-and-trade as a parting gift to his old team. It never happens. Why would Hayward weaken the team for which he’ll be playing the next three-plus years?

Not only would Hayward have to work against his self-interest to force a sign-and-trade, he’d have to do so emphatically to get the Celtics to go along. Hayward might have some lingering loyalty toward the Jazz. Danny Ainge doesn’t. Even if Hayward tried to engineer a sign-and-trade, good luck getting the Celtics president on board.

If it wants Crowder, Bradley or Smart, Utah will almost certainly have to offer more than all 28 other teams.

But there is a narrow window for a logical sign-and-trade, as pointed out by Ryan Bernardoni of Celtics Hub.

Boston renouncing all its free agents, waiving unguaranteed Jordan Mickey, convincing Guerschon Yabusele to remain overseas another year and trading Terry Rozier and Demetrius Jackson for no return wouldn’t create enough cap room to sign Hayward to a max salary. But if they take those first steps and include Rozier and Jackson in a sign-and-trade, the Celtics could receive Hayward on a max salary.

The difference: The sign-and-trade would allow Boston to go from 10 players and two cap holds to nine players and three cap holds. Dumping Rozier and Jackson then signing Hayward would mean fitting him in with eight players and four cap holds. That single cap hold makes the difference in paying the full max.

Now, perhaps Ainge prefers to keep Rozier and whatever return he gets for Smart, Crowder or Bradley. But maybe the Jazz would send an asset to get Rozier, even with the expense of also taking Jackson. And maybe the sign-and-trade threat could improve offers for Smart, Crowder and Bradley. I’d think just having 29 teams bidding against each other would be enough, but this wouldn’t hurt.

Richard Jefferson says he’ll return to Cavaliers rather than retire

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

Richard Jefferson said he was undecided on retirement, but the Cavaliers forward has apparently made up his mind.

Jefferson on Road Trippin’ with R.J. & Channing, as transcribed by Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

“I will be starting my 17th season next year, I am not retiring,” Jefferson said

Jefferson is locked up for $2.5 million next season. He remains a helpful contributor, ridiculously athletic for a 37-year-old. He’s the type of combo forward the Cavs need to match up with the Warriors.

Cleveland should be especially thrilled to be handed one spot of roster stability right now, even if Jefferson’s age presents the risk of a major drop-off at any time. Without a general manager, it’s unclear how the Cavaliers would’ve replaced Jefferson.

And good for Jefferson staying in good enough shape to continue his career. Players, even ones as dedicated as Jefferson, have only short windows to play in the NBA. Jefferson will almost certainly never draw a salary like this post-retirement, and playing with LeBron James opens doors – for championship contention and exposure, which contributed to the podcast on which Jefferson announced his decision.

Jefferson hastily announced his retirement after Cleveland’s 2016 title only to backtrack a few days later. It seems he thoughtfully considered all factors this time and reached a good decision for himself.

Report: Heat re-signing Dion Waiters to four-year contract

AP Photo/Alan Diaz
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

Dion Waiters said he wanted to re-sign with the Heat and not even test free agency.

But Miami chased Gordon Hayward, leaving Waiters twisting in the wind and exploring deals with the Knicks and Lakers.

Ultimately, though, he’ll end up right where he wanted.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

After having his qualifying offer pulled by the Thunder late in free agency last year, Waiters landed in Miami on a cheap room-exception deal. He bought into the Heat’s culture and produced a career year, playing less selfishly offensively and committing more defensively. It was definitely a mutually beneficial arrangement.

But will it continue to be? Contract-year Waiters flourished. There’s no guarantee he maintains the same attitude on a lucrative long-term deal.

At least he’s just 25. Aging-related decline isn’t as much of a concern as mentality.

With Hayward joining the Celtics and Waiters in hand, it seems Pat Riley is going back to his stated plan of keeping the Heat’s overachieving roster together. Perhaps, re-signing James Johnson is next.

Report: Pacers waive Monta Ellis

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Update: David Aldridge of NBA.com:

This is a mistake. The Pacers will be lousy next season, anyway. Better to take their medicine all at once rather than having Ellis counting against the cap through 2022.

 

Buyout negotiations between the Pacers and Monta Ellis are complete.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Ellis had $22,917,500 remaining on his contract, though reportedly just $11,227,000 was guaranteed. It’s unclear how much, if any, money Ellis relinquished to become a free agent.

The 31-year-old has one plus skill – generating 2-pointers for himself. High-functioning offenses don’t value someone in that role, especially considering Ellis’ limitations elsewhere, particularly defensively. Teams with lesser offenses are more likely rebuilding and not targeting veterans like Ellis.

Shot creation matters, and Ellis can still help some teams off the bench. But for the same reasons Indiana was ready to part for him, don’t expect immense interest around the league.