Celtics will need to shake up roster to clear space for Gordon Hayward

By Dane CarbaughJul 5, 2017, 12:15 AM EDT

Gordon Hayward finally, mercifully, is now a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz forward announced his decision on Tuesday with a article in The Players’ Tribune. Multiple reports have said that Hayward will sign a four-year, $128 million max the deal with Boston.

The problem with that deal? The Celtics don’t quite have the cap space for it.

That means Boston will need to make a series of moves in order to get Hayward on the roster. ESPN’s Bobby Marks let out a detailed list of some things the Celtics might need to do in order to get the deal done.

With Gordon Hayward now agreeing to a four-year $127M max contract, Celtics management now has a series of transactions to do in order to create cap space. The Celtics would have to pull the qualifying offer on Kelly Olynyk, renounce free agents Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and waive the contracts of Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson (or trade). The Celtics would be left with $27.6M in room and likely need to move the contract of Jae Crowder, Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart. Trading Rozier would have the Celtics short $1M of a max salary a lot.

That’s a lot of dealing left, and the Celtics will look significantly different next year when compared to the team that took the No. 1 seed the Eastern Conference in 2017.

The most interesting thing to consider is which of the wing players Danny Ainge decides to move. It appears that Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart are the three likely big names that could find a new team in 2017-18.

Smart has already been floated as the most likely candidate to get traded.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will reportedly try to replace Hayward’s production elsewhere. Otto Porter was a target, but he signed an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Report: Clippers acquire Danilo Gallinari in three-team sign-and-trade deal

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 11:49 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers recently re-signed Blake Griffin, and now they are adding yet another forward.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have reached an agreement on a three-team team deal that would send Denver Nuggets free agent Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles on a three-year, $65 million dollar deal.

Gallinari, 28, has apparently long been coveted by the Clippers and should add some kind of firepower to an offense that recently lost Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a trade.

Gallinari had yet another good year for the Nuggets, shooting 39% from 3-point range as well as having an impressive net rating. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per-game in 63 contests in 2016-17.

Los Angeles struggled last your when it came to their starting small forward spot, so getting Gallinari should help them focus now on finding Paul’s replacement.

The haul for the Nuggets and Hawks includes first round draft picks and players, although some are apparently going to be bought out. As reported on by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Nuggets will receive a second-round pick from the Hawks, a 2019 pick acquired from the Wizards.

The big piece of the trade for the Hawks is the first-round draft pick, the top-three protected selection in 2018 that the Clippers received from the Rockets. New Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk expressed a plan that includes rebuilding through the draft, and the pick will be a major asset.

As for the players the Hawks would receive, Crawford expressed a strong desire not to return to Atlanta, according to a person familiar with the situation. The shooting guard and perennial Sixth Man Award winner played for the Hawks for two seasons from 2009-11. The Hawks could waive, trade or buy out Crawford if they choose to work with him or he could play for the Hawks next season under his current contract. Crawford is due $14,246,988 next season and $14,500,000 in 2018-19.

Atlanta is going to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference next season, so it would make sense that Crawford at age 37 would want to find somewhere else to play for a contender.

This trade also comes as partial compensation for Paul Millsap heading to Denver.

NBA fans and players react to Gordon Hayward signing with Celtics

gordon hayward derrick rose
By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Tuesday was not pretty when it came to NBA free agency.

News leaked early in the morning about Gordon Hayward apparently choosing to sign with the Boston Celtics over the Utah Jazz or Miami Heat. Hayward’s agent then denied that he had made a decision, and we all waited on pins and needles to see what the real decision would be.

Of course, it seemed certain that Hayward would join the Celtics, it was just a matter of what kind of procedural items that Hayward needed to get done first.

What Hayward was waiting on we really don’t know. He acknowledged the challenges of the day in his goodbye article, but we still aren’t certain. Was he trying to figure out who leaked it to the press? Did he have a deal in place with The Players’ Tribune to announce his signing and it wasn’t done yet? There are rumors and postulations abound on social media.

Also heavy on social media was the reaction to Hayward’s signing, both from NBA players and fans around the league.

Utah now will reportedly try to make a play for Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. with Hayward out of the mix. The wizards have apparently said they will match any offer for Porter.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have a series of actions that need to take place in order to clear the requisite cap pace for Hayward, including getting rid of Kelly Olynyk and one or more of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.

This one is a bummer for Jazz fans just as that team was getting really good. Boston was always going to be a real challenger for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season in the Eastern Conference, but with Hayward on the team it is more likley that they could grab an undisputed spot at the top rather than having to rely on Cleveland faltering down the stretch as they did in 2016-17.

Report: Oklahoma City Thunder sign Patrick Patterson to three-year, $16.4 million deal

patrick patterson
By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Paul George this summer, but they aren’t done yet.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder have a signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson to a three-year, $16.4 million deal.

That price is widely considered to be a value for a player of Patterson’s caliber. He was extremely useful to the Raptors the past few seasons, acting as a 3-point shooter, rebounder, and versatile defender.

Patterson deal apparently includes a player option on the third year, and he will get to be a starter for a newly-revamped Thunder team that made the playoffs last season.

Patterson represents a value for a team in Oklahoma City that will be trying to retain that stars they’ve added as well as find a roster that works around Russell Westbrook.

Report: Otto Porter signs four-year, $106 million max offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Rumors have said that the Washington Wizards intend to match any deal for restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. Now we get to see if that’s true.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania, Porter has reached a four-year, $106 million max contract deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington already has John Wall and Bradley Beal under major contracts, so matching the deal for Porter will significantly limit their future cap space.

If Brooklyn can add Porter, it would be a huge asset to their summer record. Last season the Nets lost out on both Allen Crabbe and Tyler Johnson with their restricted free agency offers.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have reportedly been interested in Porter after the Boston Celtics signed Gordon Hayward away from them. Now they might have to look elsewhere.

We will have to wait and see if the Wizards match. Washington has three days in order to make their decision.

No need to watch the fireworks on July 4, the NBA has plenty of its own.