A look inside the process that sent Gordon Hayward to Boston

Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Ricky Rubio flew halfway around the world to help Utah make its sales pitch. Miami had the red carpet rolled out, with plenty of staff and players around to do some wooing.

The Jazz and Heat made Gordon Hayward waver.

But Brad Stevens won the Hayward recruiting battle – again.

In 2007, Stevens talked Hayward into signing a letter of intent to play college basketball at Butler. A decade later, Stevens talked Hayward into taking a four-year, $128 million contract to join a Boston Celtics team that went to the Eastern Conference finals last season and thinks it should be better now for years to come.

So Stevens and Hayward reunite, coach and player, after their two seasons at Butler nearly delivered an NCAA title.

“This has been the toughest decision that I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Hayward wrote in his post on The Players’ Tribune announcing his decision on Tuesday night.

The Celtics took Hayward to Fenway Park on Sunday and talked to him about both the past and the future, Boston’s legacy in sports, the magical years led by Bill Russell and Larry Bird and Paul Pierce, and belief that a young core led by Isaiah Thomas is only going to keep getting better. The Red Sox were playing on the road that day, yet whatever Hayward felt visiting that baseball shrine clearly resonated.

And it should be noted that in a city that worships Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Hayward is on record saying he’s not a fan.

Maybe in time, that’ll change.

“There were so many great things pulling me in that direction,” Hayward wrote. “There was the winning culture of Boston, as a city – from the Sox, to the Pats, to the Bruins.”

Hayward’s three-day whirlwind tour started in Miami on Saturday, a day filled with players-only meetings in the lounge off the Heat locker room, examples of how players’ families – especially their kids – have their needs accommodated on game nights, even some discussions about the Miami real estate market.

Some chatted about tennis, a sport Hayward loves and one that gets plenty of attention in South Florida each spring when the Miami Open brings the world’s best players to Key Biscayne. And team president Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra and others showed Hayward what they were thinking of what the 2017-18 Heat would look like with a new All-Star small forward.

Next came the trip to Boston, and then finally a flight back to San Diego for a meeting with a Jazz contingent that included owner Gail Miller, team president Steve Starks, GM Dennis Lindsey and coach Quin Snyder. They pitched Hayward on how they made moves via trade and free agency to surround him with the best possible mix of talent that would put the Jazz in position to contend in the powerful Western Conference for years to come.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Jazz surprised Hayward with a visit from teammates Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood, Joe Ingles and Rubio – the newly acquired guard that Hayward has raved about for some time and who flew in from Spain just for the meeting with hopes that it would be a splash. Much like in Miami, the players met with Hayward privately to talk about what the Jazz could be like going forward.

“My meetings with all three teams during this process – Miami, Boston and Utah – were just unbelievable,” Hayward said. “They couldn’t have been more impressive. Each meeting left me convinced that the team I’d just met with was the right fit. ”

He found Butler to be the right fit in 2007.

He found Boston to be the right fit in 2017.

Those briefed on the Heat and Jazz meetings said both teams left feeling they made extremely strong cases. In the end, Hayward’s history with Stevens seemed to win out.

“Again, Coach Stevens and I found ourselves at a crossroads together,” Hayward wrote. “And again, he was the person I knew I could count on the most.”

It’s official: Jeff Van Gundy to coach Team USA in AmeriCup 2017, World Cup qualifying

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

We’ve known this was coming, but now it is official: Jeff Van Gundy is coming out of the broadcast booth and getting back on the sidelines to coach Team USA in the AmeriCup 2017 (you might remember it better as the FIBA Americas Championship) and the World Cup Qualifying games over the next two years.

“USA Basketball is excited and appreciative that coach Van Gundy is willing to undertake this challenge and help lead the United States in these competitions,” said Jerry Colangelo, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director in a statement. “Qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup is the first step in our attempt to repeat as gold medalist, and we’re delighted that we were able to secure a coach of Jeff’s caliber to lead these USA teams.”

Van Gundy may be the highest profile coach available, and he will get the instant respect of the D-League players on this team because of his standing. He’s a smart, high-level coach who can work with the talent given to play an up-tempo international style taking advantage of the USA’s general superior athleticism to its opponents. No, that’s not what Van Gundy’s NBA teams were known for, but he is certainly a coach capable of more than one style of play.

Yes, you read that last paragraph right, we’re sending D-Leaguers. Remember that FIBA — the body that oversees international basketball competitions — changed the timing of the qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup from the summer to the fall and winter. Of course, those times fall during the NBA season, not to mention the seasons of other major leagues around the globe. This is not soccer where breaks are built into the season to allow international competitions — nor will it ever be — so the USA is sending a team of D-League players to those games, as well as the FIBA Americas tournament this year. Van Gundy will coach them.

Despite winning the last World Cup (and last Olympics), the USA has to qualify for the 2019 World Cup through the games in November and next February. Gregg Popovich will coach a team of NBA players in the 2019 World Cup in China. If the USA is one of the two best teams from the Americas in the World Cup — which it will be — that will qualify the USA for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Popovich will coach that as well (with likely much of the same roster from 2019).

Van Gundy will still have plenty of time to be an NBA broadcaster for ESPN/ABC. Could this be the first step to him returning to an NBA bench? That’s up to him, he’s had plenty of offers before, and he can get one if he wants.

Report: JaVale McGee to meet with Clippers, Warriors still interested

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

In terms of the combination of size and athleticism, there may be no better center in the NBA than the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan.

Maybe second on that list is JaVale McGee.

So what if they were put on the same team? The Clippers are considering it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

McGee proved to be a valuable backup center for the Warriors last season, providing rim protection and scoring in the paint. He averaged less than 10-minutes on the court per game — his minutes were up-and-down depending upon matchups — and while he averaged 6.1 points per game, he shot 65.2 percent and had a PER of 25. He was efficient offensively in his role. The Warriors would like him back in that role.

Of course, the real question here is money. McGee made $1.4 million last year but the league minimum for him this year becomes $2.1 million. The Warriors would like to get him for that (they are already staring at a healthy tax bill). Would the Clippers come in much higher?

Check out the top five plays from the Orlando Summer League Tuesday (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

While you were eating too many burgers and hot dogs, getting sunburned, and watching fireworks, there were a bunch of NBA hopefuls trying to impress scouts (and front office guys) at the Orlando Summer League.

Since you likely were not glued to NBA TV all day, here is what you missed, a few highlights from Orlando.

The Las Vegas Summer League opens Friday (and NBC will be there).

The Top 10 NBA free agents still available

By Kurt HelinJul 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

The big names are off the board: Gordon Hayward is heading to Boston, Paul Millsap is going to Denver, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were never leaving Golden State, Blake Griffin is staying in Los Angeles, and Kyle Lowry will remain a Raptor. Even the best restricted free agent on the market has his deal in place — Otto Porter will sign a max offer sheet from the Nets, and Washington will match.

So who is left?

Here are the top 10 NBA free agents still on the board.

1) Kelly Olynyk. A casualty of Boston’s need to clear out cap space for Gordon Hayward, he is suddenly an unrestricted free agent and the best player available. Already Atlanta and Indiana have interest, but there will be a lot more teams lining up. Olynyk is a 7-footer who is mobile and shot 35.7 percent from three last season. He is a decent defender on the perimeter but struggles physically with strong players down on the block. Olynyk is a big who fits the direction the NBA game is evolving and he’s going to get paid handsomely by someone.

2) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Detroit all but flat-out said it would match any offer for KCP and that seems to have depressed the market for the restricted free agent. Still, after the Langston Galloway signing the Pistons are hard capped and would have to shed salary to match a max offer for Caldwell-Pope, it’s surprising no team has stepped up to force them to do that (and take a chance they can steal him). KCP is a long and athletic defensive wing who shot 35 percent from three last year and is working to become a more varied offensive threat. A lot of teams could use a guy like that.

3) Nerlens Noel. Dallas traded for the rangy, defensive-minded center at the deadline last season and see him as part of the future., other teams known that so nobody has stepped up with an offer for the restricted free agent. It would be a waste of paperwork, the Mavs would match. With Dallas bidding against itself, the only question now is what price he re-signs for.

4) Pau Gasol. Not a lot of drama here. Gasol opted out of the $16 million he is owed next year to help the Spurs chase free agents (the Spurs have re-signed Patty Mills and are in the mix on other deals). When all that is done the Spurs will re-sign Gasol, certainly for less per year than before but for multiple years. Gasol is still a fundamentally solid big who can score inside, make smart passes, and defend the rim all with a high IQ. He’s past his prime but he’s still a quality NBA big man.

5) Tim Hardaway Jr. Another restricted free agent trying to land an offer and force his team’s hand. Hardaway has developed into a quality player at Hawks university and last year scored 14.5 points a game shooting 35.7 percent from three. He doesn’t provide much defense, but teams can always use shooting. Atlanta is heading into rebuilding mode and they want Hardaway to be part of that, the only question is the price point.

6) Dion Waiters. He played the best basketball of his career the second half of last season — when the Heat needed scoring he picked up the slack (not efficiently, but he was getting buckets). Waiters was always going to be in the second tier of free agents (when GMs strike out on better targets they come calling) and the Knicks, Bulls, Lakers, and others have their eyes on him. However, with Miami striking out on Hayward and Griffin, expect them to jump into the mix and try to bring Waiters back.

7) Derrick Rose. In a shrinking point guard market, he may be the best choice teams now have. The Clippers reportedly are interested, and the Knicks have been in touch as well, other teams may jump in over the next 48 hours, too. Rose put up solid numbers last season, on paper he looked like an average NBA point guard, but he’s still a defensive liability and kind of only plays one style. The questions now are what teams come asking him to do — start or come off the bench — and at what price?

8) Rajon Rondo. After a rocky start, he played well for the Bulls the second half of last season — after the All-Star Break he averaged 10.8 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Lakers are interested, but they will only offer a one-year deal (they want to keep their 2018 cap space) and Rondo may hope another team will come in with a longer offer. The Clippers and Knicks have been mentioned as possibilities.

9) Rudy Gay. He’s an old-school volume scorer who was already slowing down before he suffered a ruptured Achilles last January (he should be good to go around the start of next season). Both Miami and Utah have become interested since missing out on Hayward. Gay reportedly would like to play for the Thunder, but if Miami/Utah/another team come in with a larger offer he likely will take the money.

10) Andre Roberson. A restricted free agent who almost certainly will end up back with the Thunder next season — he would fit perfectly right between Russell Westbrook and Paul George, and since they need to make both those guys happy so they re-sign in OKC, the Thunder will pay what it takes to keep Roberson. Other teams know that, which means he may not get a huge offer from the outside, nobody is going to poach him. Roberson is a lock-down defender — OKC should be elite defensively next season — who can score in transition but needs to improve his jumper to become a huge threat.