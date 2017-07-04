hayward

While rest of NBA goes West, Gordon Hayward heads East to try and dethrone LeBron, Cavs

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

If you’re a basketball fan, you have to love that Houston decided to go right at Golden State, Game of Thrones style. They add Chris Paul and are trying to load up for an assault to take the throne, not backing down from a team that could go down as legendary. San Antonio is still right there and wants a healthy shot at the Warriors. Minnesota added players to step into “we got next” mode — and also be much better now. The Nuggets just improved dramatically, too. The Western Conference is stacked.

While the rest of the NBA zigged West, Gordon Hayward zagged East.

Hayward is going to be a Boston Celtic — and Boston just became a very legitimate threat to make the Finals next season. And for a lot of seasons after that.

While much of the NBA decided to go at Golden State, Hayward joined up to go at LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

It wasn’t an easy call for Hayward, leaving the only NBA city he’s ever called home, and a city and fan base he genuinely loved.

However, the lure of a good path to the Finals, his former coach, and the history of Boston proved too much.

It also is the bold, smart, long-term basketball play. Hayward set himself up well for the future (and it’s not just the max money contract he will get) — winning in a major market sets up the endorsements, shoe and otherwise, that can really drive income.

Celtics fans were dreaming of grand slam scenarios that were never likely, but the target all along was to get an All-Star level NBA wing entering his prime and put him on a team that already won 53 games last season. A team that already had an All-Star level center (Al Horford) and an All-NBA point guard (Isaiah Thomas) — and they add an elite player to that without giving up many assets (not ones that really impact the win column much).

Danny Ainge pulled that off, and he deserves kudos. Boston is set up beautifully for the future.

Boston is poised now to seriously challenge Cleveland in the East in 2018 — their motion offense gave the Cavs defense problems last playoffs (even with Thomas injured), and Hayward fits in perfectly with that. Hayward averaged 21.9 points per game last season, shot 39.8 percent from three, grabbed 5.4 rebounds, plus is a quality playmaker for himself and others. He can play the three or some small-ball four (he played the four about 30 percent of the time last season). Boston just got a lot better, filling in a position of need.

Cleveland also seems poised to crumble, maybe not next season but certainly beyond 2018 — maybe LeBron leaves, but even if he stays this team is older, slower and capped out. They don’t even have a GM right now setting up an overall vision. Also, LeBron can’t keep playing like this forever, right? (Who knows, conventional wisdom and timelines do not apply to him.) Boston’s roster already has win now guys plus two likely top top-10 picks the next two years to keep adding quality players (Brooklyn’s unprotected pick in 2018; and the Lakers 2018 first rounder if it falls 2-5, otherwise the better of the Sixers or Kings pick in 2019). Jaylen Brown is just getting started, as is Jayson Tatum. The Celtics can keep guys will need to ultimately move guys such as Avery Bradly and/or Marcus Smart, but they can do so for other players that fit. The picks could be traded. Boston has options — and that’s not an accident. That was always the plan. Boston was never only aiming for 2018, they were more focused on 2019, 2020 and the years beyond that. Ainge was working to build something sustainable.

This is a punch to the gut of Utah — sometimes in life you do everything right and it still doesn’t work out. The organization has drafted well, has arguably the best player development program in the NBA and built up guys such as Rudy Gobert, they have a smart and well-liked coach, the fans have embraced the players, and the team was on the rise. They even added Ricky Rubio and re-signed Joe Ingles to show how serious they were. Utah also could offer more money than any other team and an extra guaranteed year. (The only mistake, in retrospect, was not offering more money and years on Hayward’s last deal, which would not have been up yet, but that wasn’t the main issue here.) All that and the emotional lure of the only NBA city he has ever played in was not enough.

Utah still has a good team, but one without a shot-creating alpha, and it will be difficult to lure one to Utah. They need to step back, think about the next step, and go from there.

For Boston, this is the not the end goal, but they just got a lot closer to it — and closer to banner No. 18.

For Hayward, going East when the rest of the NBA went West was smart, bold, and set him up for the future.

Now just comes the task of living up to the hype.

Report: Derrick Rose to meet with Los Angeles Clippers

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is looking for a new contract, and he just might get it in Los Angeles.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose will meet with officials from the Los Angeles Clippers this week.

L.A. recently completed a deal to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, as well as re-signed forward Blake Griffin.

They will need more ball handlers at Staples Center, but it’s unclear whether Rose would fit in as a major carrier of minutes for the Clippers, especially in a strengthened Western Conference.

Rose didn’t have a terrible statistical year last season for the New York Knicks, but he is certainly not a starting point guard in the NBA for a playoff hopefully squad, especially out west.

Rose has lost a lot of explosiveness, and poor decision-making at times last season didn’t even allow him to be a useful contributor. Couple that that with more time lost to injury — Rose played in just 64 games last season — and it’s hard to wonder whether he fits in on a team with Griffin as the new unquestioned leader.

Then again, Doc Rivers has not proven to be a good NBA GM, so perhaps the dazzle factor of having Rose on the roster might entice him.

The important thing is that NBA free agency continues to be weird. I’m here for it.

Omri Casspi agrees to one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

It looks like the Golden State Warriors have added yet another 3-point shooter.

Omri Casspi has bounced around a little bit during his career, but it appears that the 29-year-old deep threat out of Israel will help solidify the bench for the 2017 NBA Finals champion.

Casspi played for three teams last season, shooting just 35% from 3-point range. He was involved in the deal that sent DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans, but played in just one game for the Pelicans before breaking his thumb. Casspi was immediately waived, then was picked up by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State’s contract situation is getting increasingly sticky with Stephen Curry garnering a $201 million contract earlier in the summer. Kevin Durant followed, signing a less-than-max-deal, but they are still stretched for cap space.

If Casspi can rebound, stay healthy, and shoot near his career average from beyond the arc, he could be a useful addition in the Warriors offense.

Gordon Hayward announces he’s signing with the Boston Celtics

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

We had to it wait out a little bit on July 4, but we finally have our answer. Gordon Hayward is heading east to become a member of the Boston Celtics.

In an article released on Tuesday on The Players’ Tribune, Hayward announced his decision in a letter titled “Thank You, Utah”.

In the letter, Hayward directly acknowledged just how hard of a decision it was to make and how circuitous Tuesday’s events were as the entire NBA world waited on him to make his decision.

The letter is exquisitely written, and Hayward went on for some time about the Jazz organization personally listing all the people who affected him there. It’s really quite touching.

In the end, and Hayward pointed to wanting to settle some unfinished business with Brad Stevens at his side. Specifically, Hayward said he wants to win an NBA championship with his former Butler coach.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

And now I’ve decided to sign with the Boston Celtics.

There were so many great things pulling me in that direction. There was the winning culture of Boston, as a city — from the Sox, to the Pats, to the Bruins. There was the special history of the Celtics, as a franchise — from Russell, to Bird, to Pierce, and it goes on. There was the amazing potential of this current Celtics roster, as a team — from ownership, to the front office, to a talented roster with Isaiah, and Al, and everyone else. And of course, there was Coach Stevens: Not just for the relationship that we’ve built off the court — but also for the one that we started building on the court, all of those years ago, in Indiana.

And that unfinished business we had together, back in 2010, when I left Butler for the NBA … as far as I’m concerned, all of these years later, we still have it:

And that’s to win a championship.

Hayward’s deal with the Celtics is a four-year, $128 million max deal with the Celtics. The contract reportedly includes a player option in the fourth year for Hayward.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics still have a series of deals to get done before they will be able to sign Hayward to his deal.

Via ESPN:

The Celtics would have to pull the qualifying offer on Kelly Olynyk, renounce free agents Jonas Jerebko, James Young, Gerald Green and waive the contracts of Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson (or trade). The Celtics would be left with $27.6M in room and likely need to move the contract of Jae Crowder, Terry Rozier or Marcus Smart. Trading Rozier would have the Celtics short $1M of a max salary a lot.

After Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Paul Millsap all went west, we now finally have our first big star going east. Tonight is a major bummer for Utah Jazz fans — and for Miami Heat fans — but Hayward heading to the No. 1 seed in last years Eastern Conference playoffs should have Celtics fans thrilled.

Check out highlights of best game of Summer League (so far), Boston vs. Philly

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

While the NBA is focused on free agency and the Gordon Hayward domino, there has been some good Summer League action.

For once, the most anticipated game of the day have not lived up to the hype: No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz and the Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Fultz scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as Boston’s Jaylen Brown had 29 points, while Tatum dropped 21 including knocking down the game-winner. Enjoy.