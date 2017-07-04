Watch Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum highlights from Summer League showdown

As they wait out Otto Porter – the productive small forward who’s exploring restricted free agency – the Wizards are still filling out their bench.

Washington’s latest addition: Mike Scott.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent guard Mike Scott is finalizing a minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Scott and his brother arrested during a 2015 traffic stop, and drugs were found in their car. Scott admitted the drugs were his, but a judge threw out the charges amid evidence the police officer racially profiled Scott. Though it seems the legal system honored Scott’s constitutional protections in the end, NBA teams were free to make their own judgments. Washington apparently considers him worthy of employment.

Unlike previous additions (Tim Frazier and Jodie Meeks), Scott doesn’t really add to the Wizards’ projected payroll, which could eclipse the luxury-tax line with Porter. They still needed to fill out their roster, and minimum-salary players are the cheapest way to do so.

Scott is a stretch four, not really a change of pace from Markieff Morris. But those types of players present value – especially if Scott gets back on track after a long two years.