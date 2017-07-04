Report: Wizards signing Mike Scott

Scott and his brother arrested during a 2015 traffic stop, and drugs were found in their car. Scott admitted the drugs were his, but a judge threw out the charges amid evidence the police officer racially profiled Scott. Though it seems the legal system honored Scott’s constitutional protections in the end, NBA teams were free to make their own judgments. Washington apparently considers him worthy of employment.
Unlike previousadditions (Tim Frazier and Jodie Meeks), Scott doesn’t really add to the Wizards’ projected payroll, which could eclipse the luxury-tax line with Porter. They still needed to fill out their roster, and minimum-salary players are the cheapest way to do so.
Scott is a stretch four, not really a change of pace from Markieff Morris. But those types of players present value – especially if Scott gets back on track after a long two years.
Watch Markelle Fultz, Jason Tatum highlights from Summer League showdown
Be careful reading into Summer League games, which can be more deceptive than movie trailers, but it was fun to watch Philly’s top pick Markelle Fultz go at Boston’s No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum on Monday at the Utah Summer League. Fultz scored 17 points while Tatum dropped 21 including knocking down the game-winner.
As a side note, Boston’s Jaylen Brown had 29 points and looked fantastic.
Gordon Hayward expected to decide between Jazz, Celtics, Heat today
This is about where I expected him to end up – initially leaning toward leaving Utah* then torn on actually pulling trigger.
If he were leaning toward staying, wouldn’t a strong impression from the Jazz push him over the top rather than leaving him torn?
It’s similar to my read last year on Kevin Durant, who ultimately made the uncomfortable and bold choice to leave the only NBA team he had ever played for. That paid off for him – so much that he’s now giving the Warriors a curiously large discount.
Will Hayward follow the same path or return to Utah, where he has clearly developed an emotional attachment?
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed former Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet to one of the two-way contracts allowable under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NBA teams are allowed two two-way players on their roster in addition to their 15-man roster. The two-way player spends most of his time with the NBA club’s G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days with the NBA team during the season.
The 7-foot-1 Kornet averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season, earning All-SEC and All-SEC defensive honors. He holds the NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a 7-footer with 150.
Kornet is playing with the Knicks’ summer league entry in Orlando.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Mike James, an NBA rookie who played five professional seasons in Europe, on Monday.
The 6-foot-1 James averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists in 25 games with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League last season. He once scored 52 points in a game while at Lamar.
Phoenix also signed top draft pick Josh Jackson to a four-year deal that includes two one-year team options. A standout at Kansas, Jackson was selected with the fourth overall pick of last month’s draft. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points on 51 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone season in Lawrence. He will make his professional debut with the Suns’ NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.