Report: Rudy Gay prefers to sign with Thunder, but larger offers may win

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT

Rudy Gay is a 30-year-old wing known for volume scoring and not being terribly efficient, the kind of player who can find it hard to get big contracts in an evolving NBA. Then he tore his Achilles. Most players in that situation would have opted into the $14.3 million he was owed by the Kings next season then hit the open market in 2018.

Gay chose to get out of the “basketball hell” of Sacramento and take his chances on the open market. He has interest in going to Oklahoma City, but it’s not that simple reports Royce Young of ESPN.

I’m curious how much teams will offer Gay, and would it even get to eight digits? He could have a role as a scoring sixth man — ala Jamal Crawford/Lou Williams — but at his age coming off an Achilles he’s going to lose a step, especially at first.

He would be a good addition on OKC to add depth, but it’s almost always all about the money first with a new contract.

Chris Bosh, Miami Heat formally part ways; team to retire his number

Associated PressJul 4, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Chris Bosh‘s time with the Miami Heat is officially over.

Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat on Tuesday.

The move was a formality.

It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season, which the Heat will use to sign free agents starting Thursday. Bosh still gets that salary, plus $26.8 million for next season, and in theory could continue his career – if another team declares him fit to play.

It’s unknown if that will happen.

But at least there’s finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.

“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships.

“He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise.”

Bosh signed a five-year deal to stay with the Heat in 2014, shortly after LeBron James left Miami for a return to Cleveland. James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade went to the NBA Finals in all four of their seasons together in Miami, winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh’s last Miami deal was worth $118 million. For that, he was only able to play in 97 games.

“You always want what’s best for Chris, whatever that is,” Heat captain Udonis Haslem said earlier this year. “I know how difficult this has been for him.”

Bosh appeared in 44 games in 2014-15, his season ending at the All-Star break when the first known clot episode started. A year later, he played in 53 games and – in an eerie similarity – his season again ended at All-Star weekend, when another clot was found shortly after he landed in Toronto for the 2016 All-Star Game.

Bosh hasn’t played since, missing Miami’s last 125 games.

“I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now,” Bosh said in January.

He wanted to return last season, but failed a preseason physical and the Heat made clear that they were moving on without him in their plans. Because of the sensitivity of Bosh’s medical situation, the Heat never could provide specifics – under league rule, any matter that would rise to the level of being possibly life-threatening cannot be discussed openly by teams without the player’s consent.

Even the team’s release on Tuesday announcing the waiving made no reference to Bosh’s health issues, or status.

Bosh has played in 13 NBA seasons, seven with Toronto and then six with Miami. He was part of Miami’s massive free-agent haul in 2010, where the Heat not only kept Wade but landed James to form something that team president Pat Riley felt could turn into something dynastic.

Bosh had a huge role in perhaps the biggest play in team history – with Miami down by three late in a win-or-else Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio, he grabbed an offensive rebound and tossed the ball to Ray Allen to set up a corner 3-pointer that tied the game with 5.2 seconds left.

The Heat would win that game in overtime, with Bosh blocking a shot by Danny Green as time expired, and then would prevail in Game 7 for the third title in franchise history.

Bosh, a certain future member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in his career.

“We can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters,” Riley said. “Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami Heat family.”

Report: Warriors, Lakers, others lining up to get Jamal Crawford after trade, but Hawks prefer trade to buyouut

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Jamal Crawford will head to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a nearly-complete three-team trade that sends Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers and paves the way for Paul Millsap to be a Nugget.

Crawford is not long for the Hawks, and teams are lining up to get him.

Golden State wants him, according to Marc Spears and Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Spears also reported that Crawford would like to be a Laker after he’s bought out, teaming with Lonzo Ball.

Other teams would be interested in the former Sixth Man of the Year as well, but don’t just assume that the Hawks are going to buy him out and send Crawford on his way. They want compensation, as they should, reports Sam Amick of the USA Today.

All of which is to say, don’t expect this to happen fast. Crawford needs to decide how badly he wants out of Atlanta, the Hawks need to see what they can get in return (likely not much, teams know a buyout is coming). This is going to take a little time to shake out.

Gordon Hayward’s agent insinuates decision might not come today

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Gordon Hayward was going to decide today between the Celtics, Jazz and Heat. He reportedly did – on Boston.

But his agent, Mark Bartelstein, denies the star forward has made a choice.

And one might not be coming today.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe

A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

If we take Hayward’s camp at its word, that he hadn’t yet made up his mind, how would incorrect reports affect his decision?

Agent: Gordon Hayward hasn’t yet decided on Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Gordon Hayward will sign with the Celtics. Two other credible reporters – Sam Amick of USA Today and Zach Lowe of ESPN – confirmed.

But Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the choice has not yet been made.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

My strong hunch: Hayward wanted to inform the Jazz before the public and is now claiming he hasn’t decided so he still can (or at least pretend to).

But it’s also possible Hayward just hasn’t decided.

Either way, this leaves the door open for Hayward to pick any of Utah, Boston or Miami. Even if he already chose the Celtics and word leaked before he was ready, he could always change his mind.