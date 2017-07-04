Getty

Report: Otto Porter signs four-year, $106 million max offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Rumors have said that the Washington Wizards intend to match any deal for restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. Now we get to see if that’s true.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania, Porter has reached a four-year, $106 million max contract deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington already has John Wall and Bradley Beal under major contracts, so matching the deal for Porter will significantly limit their future cap space.

If Brooklyn can add Porter, it would be a huge asset to their summer record. Last season the Nets lost out on both Allen Crabbe and Tyler Johnson with their restricted free agency offers.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have reportedly been interested in Porter after the Boston Celtics signed Gordon Hayward away from them. Now they might have to look elsewhere.

We will have to wait and see if the Wizards match. Washington has three days in order to make their decision.

No need to watch the fireworks on July 4, the NBA has plenty of its own.

NBA fans and players react to Gordon Hayward signing with Celtics

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Tuesday was not pretty when it came to NBA free agency.

News leaked early in the morning about Gordon Hayward apparently choosing to sign with the Boston Celtics over the Utah Jazz or Miami Heat. Hayward’s agent then denied that he had made a decision, and we all waited on pins and needles to see what the real decision would be.

Of course, it seemed certain that Hayward would join the Celtics, it was just a matter of what kind of procedural items that Hayward needed to get done first.

What Hayward was waiting on we really don’t know. He acknowledged the challenges of the day in his goodbye article, but we still aren’t certain. Was he trying to figure out who leaked it to the press? Did he have a deal in place with The Players’ Tribune to announce his signing and it wasn’t done yet? There are rumors and postulations abound on social media.

Also heavy on social media was the reaction to Hayward’s signing, both from NBA players and fans around the league.

Utah now will reportedly try to make a play for Washington Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. with Hayward out of the mix. The wizards have apparently said they will match any offer for Porter.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have a series of actions that need to take place in order to clear the requisite cap pace for Hayward, including getting rid of Kelly Olynyk and one or more of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, and Marcus Smart.

This one is a bummer for Jazz fans just as that team was getting really good. Boston was always going to be a real challenger for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season in the Eastern Conference, but with Hayward on the team it is more likley that they could grab an undisputed spot at the top rather than having to rely on Cleveland faltering down the stretch as they did in 2016-17.

Report: Oklahoma City Thunder sign Patrick Patterson to three-year, $16.4 million deal

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Paul George this summer, but they aren’t done yet.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder have a signed free agent forward Patrick Patterson to a three-year, $16.4 million deal.

That price is widely considered to be a value for a player of Patterson’s caliber. He was extremely useful to the Raptors the past few seasons, acting as a 3-point shooter, rebounder, and versatile defender.

Patterson deal apparently includes a player option on the third year, and he will get to be a starter for a newly-revamped Thunder team that made the playoffs last season.

Patterson represents a value for a team in Oklahoma City that will be trying to retain that stars they’ve added as well as find a roster that works around Russell Westbrook.

Report: Derrick Rose to meet with Los Angeles Clippers

By Dane CarbaughJul 4, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is looking for a new contract, and he just might get it in Los Angeles.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rose will meet with officials from the Los Angeles Clippers this week.

L.A. recently completed a deal to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, as well as re-signed forward Blake Griffin.

They will need more ball handlers at Staples Center, but it’s unclear whether Rose would fit in as a major carrier of minutes for the Clippers, especially in a strengthened Western Conference.

Rose didn’t have a terrible statistical year last season for the New York Knicks, but he is certainly not a starting point guard in the NBA for a playoff hopefully squad, especially out west.

Rose has lost a lot of explosiveness, and poor decision-making at times last season didn’t even allow him to be a useful contributor. His assist percentage was down from his career average, had a net rating of -7, and a 0.0 value over replacement player according to Basketball Reference.

Couple that that with more time lost to injury — Rose played in just 64 games last season — and it’s hard to wonder whether he fits in on a team with Griffin as the new unquestioned leader.

Then again, Doc Rivers has not proven to be a good NBA GM, so perhaps the dazzle factor of having Rose on the roster might entice him.

The important thing is that NBA free agency continues to be weird. I’m here for it.

While rest of NBA goes West, Gordon Hayward heads East to try and dethrone LeBron, Cavs

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

If you’re a basketball fan, you have to love that Houston decided to go right at Golden State, Game of Thrones style. They add Chris Paul and are trying to load up for an assault to take the throne, not backing down from a team that could go down as legendary. San Antonio is still right there and wants a healthy shot at the Warriors. Minnesota added players to step into “we got next” mode — and also be much better now. The Nuggets just improved dramatically, too. The Western Conference is stacked.

While the rest of the NBA zigged West, Gordon Hayward zagged East.

Hayward is going to be a Boston Celtic — and Boston just became a very legitimate threat to make the Finals next season. And for a lot of seasons after that.

While much of the NBA decided to go at Golden State, Hayward joined up to go at LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

It wasn’t an easy call for Hayward, leaving the only NBA city he’s ever called home, and a city and fan base he genuinely loved.

However, the lure of a good path to the Finals, his former coach, and the history of Boston proved too much.

It also is the bold, smart, long-term basketball play. Hayward set himself up well for the future (and it’s not just the max money contract he will get) — winning in a major market sets up the endorsements, shoe and otherwise, that can really drive income.

Celtics fans were dreaming of grand slam scenarios that were never likely, but the target all along was to get an All-Star level NBA wing entering his prime and put him on a team that already won 53 games last season. A team that already had an All-Star level center (Al Horford) and an All-NBA point guard (Isaiah Thomas) — and they add an elite player to that without giving up many assets (not ones that really impact the win column much).

Danny Ainge pulled that off, and he deserves kudos. Boston is set up beautifully for the future.

Boston is poised now to seriously challenge Cleveland in the East in 2018 — their motion offense gave the Cavs defense problems last playoffs (even with Thomas injured), and Hayward fits in perfectly with that. Hayward averaged 21.9 points per game last season, shot 39.8 percent from three, grabbed 5.4 rebounds, plus is a quality playmaker for himself and others. He can play the three or some small-ball four (he played the four about 30 percent of the time last season). Boston just got a lot better, filling in a position of need.

Cleveland also seems poised to crumble, maybe not next season but certainly beyond 2018 — maybe LeBron leaves, but even if he stays this team is older, slower and capped out. They don’t even have a GM right now setting up an overall vision. Also, LeBron can’t keep playing like this forever, right? (Who knows, conventional wisdom and timelines do not apply to him.) Boston’s roster already has win now guys plus two likely top top-10 picks the next two years to keep adding quality players (Brooklyn’s unprotected pick in 2018; and the Lakers 2018 first rounder if it falls 2-5, otherwise the better of the Sixers or Kings pick in 2019). Jaylen Brown is just getting started, as is Jayson Tatum. The Celtics can keep guys will need to ultimately move guys such as Avery Bradly and/or Marcus Smart, but they can do so for other players that fit. The picks could be traded. Boston has options — and that’s not an accident. That was always the plan. Boston was never only aiming for 2018, they were more focused on 2019, 2020 and the years beyond that. Ainge was working to build something sustainable.

This is a punch to the gut of Utah — sometimes in life you do everything right and it still doesn’t work out. The organization has drafted well, has arguably the best player development program in the NBA and built up guys such as Rudy Gobert, they have a smart and well-liked coach, the fans have embraced the players, and the team was on the rise. They even added Ricky Rubio and re-signed Joe Ingles to show how serious they were. Utah also could offer more money than any other team and an extra guaranteed year. (The only mistake, in retrospect, was not offering more money and years on Hayward’s last deal, which would not have been up yet, but that wasn’t the main issue here.) All that and the emotional lure of the only NBA city he has ever played in was not enough.

Utah still has a good team, but one without a shot-creating alpha, and it will be difficult to lure one to Utah. They need to step back, think about the next step, and go from there.

For Boston, this is the not the end goal, but they just got a lot closer to it — and closer to banner No. 18.

For Hayward, going East when the rest of the NBA went West was smart, bold, and set him up for the future.

Now just comes the task of living up to the hype.