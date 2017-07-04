Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Report: George Hill signing three-year, $57 million contract with Kings

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

The Kings got their point guard of the future by drafting De'Aaron Fox No. 5.

But he won’t be their point guard of the present.

That’ll be George Hill.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This isn’t a terrible deal in terms of Hill’s projected production over the next three years. But in a market drying up on Hill, Sacramento still had to pay premium dollar while trying to escape a reputation for being “basketball hell.”

Whether Hill mentors Fox or just gets in the rookie’s way will be debated for the next couple years. It’s often difficult to assess from outside, and it’s even less wise to pick a narrative in advance.

But Hill hinders the Kings’ ability to tank this year, the last year they have their own first-round pick before sending out their 2018 unprotected first-rounder (the result of a disastrous salary dump a couple years ago).

It seems Sacramento, which is also reportedly signing Zach Randolph, is just treading water at below average while limiting its ability to win at any significant level down the road.

Report: Zach Randolph headed to Sacramento on two-year, $24 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

It’s going to be weird seeing Zach Randolph in a uniform other than the Memphis Grizzlies’ blue and white.

It’s sad to see the official end of grit n’ grind in Memphis.

But we knew it was coming, and this is one of the two death blows (the other being when Tony Allen signs somewhere else, too): Zach Randolph is headed to Sacramento on a two-year deal, something broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This seems a bit steep Randolph, who will turn 36 before the start of next season. That said, he can still produce, averaging 14.1 points per game, shot a solid 44.9 percent last season, still can a team buckets around the basket and has a dangerous midrange game. His rebounding isn’t what it once was, but he halted his decline in that area last season. However, as he has aged he has slowed, and he can be a defensive liability.

Randolph took less than he could have gotten elsewhere with his last deal to keep Memphis together, nobody should blame him for getting paid.

I have no idea why Sacramento made this move, in combination with getting George Hill on a three-year, $57 million deal. There is bringing in veterans to mentor — Philly did it with J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson on one-year deals — and there is killing future cap space for players who help you win a little more now more now (if they stay healthy) but don’t get you into the playoffs in the crazy deep West. The Kings did the latter, apparently making desperation moves to end a decade-long playoff drought. They bet on and older player in Randolph and a guy who missed 33 games last year in Hill who has a long history of injury issues.

Sacramento has some nice young pieces to start rebuilding around — Buddy Hield played well after coming over from the Pelicans, Skal Labissiere showed promise late in the year, they just drafted De'Aaron Fox, there’s Willie Cauley-Stein — let them learn on the job and get more, better players on their timeline. The Kings were going to make a play for Otto Porter at the max, which made sense (even though Washington would have matched). They could make a play for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of Detroit (the Pistons would have to shed salary to match, and they probably would), az Zach Lowe noted.

If the Kings lose a lot this year, it helps their draft pick next year. Keep their powder dry for the summer of 2018 when the free agent market will be tighter, and that money will have more value (plus the Kings don’t have their first round pick in 2019, so winning more works). Sacramento chose not to.

The Kings again seem to be thinking short-term, not long-term, they appear to be thinking about a push for the eighth seed (which is unlikely) rather than building something sustainable for the future. Basically, they remain the Kings.

Watch Markelle Fultz, Jayson Tatum highlights from Summer League showdown

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

It was No. 1 vs. No. 3.

Be careful reading into Summer League games, which can be more deceptive than movie trailers, but it was fun to watch Philly’s top pick Markelle Fultz go at Boston’s No. 3 pick Jayson Tatum on Monday at the Utah Summer League. Fultz scored 17 points while Tatum dropped 21 including knocking down the game-winner.

As a side note, Boston’s Jaylen Brown had 29 points and looked fantastic.

Report: Wizards signing Mike Scott

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

As they wait out Otto Porter – the productive small forward who’s exploring restricted free agency – the Wizards are still filling out their bench.

Washington’s latest addition: Mike Scott.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Scott and his brother arrested during a 2015 traffic stop, and drugs were found in their car. Scott admitted the drugs were his, but a judge threw out the charges amid evidence the police officer racially profiled Scott. Though it seems the legal system honored Scott’s constitutional protections in the end, NBA teams were free to make their own judgments. Washington apparently considers him worthy of employment.

Unlike previous additions (Tim Frazier and Jodie Meeks), Scott doesn’t really add to the Wizards’ projected payroll, which could eclipse the luxury-tax line with Porter. They still needed to fill out their roster, and minimum-salary players are the cheapest way to do so.

Scott is a stretch four, not really a change of pace from Markieff Morris. But those types of players present value – especially if Scott gets back on track after a long two years.

Gordon Hayward expected to decide between Jazz, Celtics, Heat today

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Gordon Hayward met with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz.

A decision looms for the best free agent left on the market.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

This is about where I expected him to end up – initially leaning toward leaving Utah* then torn on actually pulling trigger.

If he were leaning toward staying, wouldn’t a strong impression from the Jazz push him over the top rather than leaving him torn?

It’s similar to my read last year on Kevin Durant, who ultimately made the uncomfortable and bold choice to leave the only NBA team he had ever played for. That paid off for him – so much that he’s now giving the Warriors a curiously large discount.

Will Hayward follow the same path or return to Utah, where he has clearly developed an emotional attachment?