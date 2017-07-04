Report: Clippers acquire Danilo Gallinari in three-team sign-and-trade deal

The Los Angeles Clippers recently re-signed Blake Griffin, and now they are adding yet another forward.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers have reached an agreement on a three-team team deal that would send Denver Nuggets free agent Danilo Gallinari to Los Angeles on a three-year, $65 million dollar deal.

Gallinari, 28, has apparently long been coveted by the Clippers and should add some kind of firepower to an offense that recently lost Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a trade.

Via Twitter:

Sources: As Gallinari heads to LA, Hawks receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA's 2018 FRP via Houston, cash; Denver gets '19 2nd-rounder https://t.co/mFxQMzPjSU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Gallinari had yet another good year for the Nuggets, shooting 39% from 3-point range as well as having an impressive net rating. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per-game in 63 contests in 2016-17.

Los Angeles struggled last your when it came to their starting small forward spot, so getting Gallinari should help them focus now on finding Paul’s replacement.

The haul for the Nuggets and Hawks includes first round draft picks and players, although some are apparently going to be bought out. As reported on by Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Nuggets will receive a second-round pick from the Hawks, a 2019 pick acquired from the Wizards. The big piece of the trade for the Hawks is the first-round draft pick, the top-three protected selection in 2018 that the Clippers received from the Rockets. New Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk expressed a plan that includes rebuilding through the draft, and the pick will be a major asset. As for the players the Hawks would receive, Crawford expressed a strong desire not to return to Atlanta, according to a person familiar with the situation. The shooting guard and perennial Sixth Man Award winner played for the Hawks for two seasons from 2009-11. The Hawks could waive, trade or buy out Crawford if they choose to work with him or he could play for the Hawks next season under his current contract. Crawford is due $14,246,988 next season and $14,500,000 in 2018-19.

Atlanta is going to be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference next season, so it would make sense that Crawford at age 37 would want to find somewhere else to play for a contender.

This trade also comes as partial compensation for Paul Millsap heading to Denver.