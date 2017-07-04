Gordon Hayward expected to decide between Jazz, Celtics, Heat today

Gordon Hayward met with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz.
A decision looms for the best free agent left on the market.
Sam Amick of USA Today:
This is about where I expected him to end up – initially leaning toward leaving Utah* then torn on actually pulling trigger.
If he were leaning toward staying, wouldn’t a strong impression from the Jazz push him over the top rather than leaving him torn?
It’s similar to my read last year on Kevin Durant, who ultimately made the uncomfortable and bold choice to leave the only NBA team he had ever played for. That paid off for him – so much that he’s now giving the Warriors a curiously large discount.
Will Hayward follow the same path or return to Utah, where he has clearly developed an emotional attachment?
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have signed former Vanderbilt center Luke Kornet to one of the two-way contracts allowable under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NBA teams are allowed two two-way players on their roster in addition to their 15-man roster. The two-way player spends most of his time with the NBA club’s G League affiliate, but can spend up to 45 days with the NBA team during the season.
The 7-foot-1 Kornet averaged 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season, earning All-SEC and All-SEC defensive honors. He holds the NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a 7-footer with 150.
Kornet is playing with the Knicks’ summer league entry in Orlando.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Mike James, an NBA rookie who played five professional seasons in Europe, on Monday.
The 6-foot-1 James averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists in 25 games with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League last season. He once scored 52 points in a game while at Lamar.
Phoenix also signed top draft pick Josh Jackson to a four-year deal that includes two one-year team options. A standout at Kansas, Jackson was selected with the fourth overall pick of last month’s draft. The athletic 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points on 51 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone season in Lawrence. He will make his professional debut with the Suns’ NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.
DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed undrafted free agent Johnathan Motley of Baylor to a two-way contract with their team in the NBA’s G League.
Motley skipped his senior season with the Bears to enter the draft. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior.
The Houston native is playing for the Mavericks’ summer league team in Orlando. Motley averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in the first two games.
Baylor reached No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time in school history during Motley’s final season. The Bears made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four qualifier South Carolina.
The Clippers were seeking a third team to participate in a sign-and-trade for Danilo Gallinari, and with Paul Millsap going from the Hawks to the Nuggets (Gallinari’s old team), the Clippers might have found a solution – a double sign-and-trade between the three teams involving Gallinari, Millsap, Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone and assuredly more.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Sam Amick of USA Today:
Gallinari would give the Clippers an impressive frontcourt with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Even after losing Chris Paul, that team should compete for the playoffs.
Receiving a player in a sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Clippers, but they’d have plenty of room to round out their roster – maybe even enough to avoid the luxury tax entirely.
The Hawks would add a first-round pick and Stone, the No. 40 pick last year, for the trouble of taking Crawford. Whether that’s a worthwhile sweetener depends on how much Crawford, who still has $17,246,988 guaranteed remaining on his contract, would require in a buyout. Atlanta is fairly wayward now, and extra draft picks can always help the push forward – whenever the team decides which way it wants to point.
The Nuggets need enticement to participate in this arrangement rather than just signing Millsap directly, though that might come in the form of another free agent before completing the trade rather than from L.A. or Atlanta.
So, there’s more to give. But this deal appears to be pretty far down the road to completion.