Gordon Hayward expected to decide between Jazz, Celtics, Heat today

Gordon Hayward met with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz.

A decision looms for the best free agent left on the market.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

Gordon Hayward will sleep on his decision to go to Utah, Boston, or Miami, I'm told. Another July 4 declaration it is… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

At the risk of tugging at Jazz fans' heart strings, I'm told Utah made a very strong impression on Gordon Hayward & he's genuinely torn. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

This is about where I expected him to end up – initially leaning toward leaving Utah* then torn on actually pulling trigger.

If he were leaning toward staying, wouldn’t a strong impression from the Jazz push him over the top rather than leaving him torn?

It’s similar to my read last year on Kevin Durant, who ultimately made the uncomfortable and bold choice to leave the only NBA team he had ever played for. That paid off for him – so much that he’s now giving the Warriors a curiously large discount.

Will Hayward follow the same path or return to Utah, where he has clearly developed an emotional attachment?