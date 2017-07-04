AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Report: Gordon Hayward bolting Jazz for Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The Celtics have been linked to every frontcourt starKevin Durant, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins… – rumored to be switching teams the last couple years.

After signing Al Horford last year, Boston has reeled in another catch this year: Gordon Hayward.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

The Celtics must still figure out how to clear cap space for Hayward. They can unilaterally renounce all their free agents, including pulling restricted free agent Kelly Olynyk‘s qualifying offer, and waive unguaranteed Jordan Mickey. Convincing Guerschon Yabusele to remain overseas another year would help, as would dumping Terry Rozier and Demetrius Jackson.

But even all that would still leave Boston $283,366 shy of Hayward’s max salary. Would he take that small discount, or must the Celtics move a higher-impact player like Jae Crowder, Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart?

There’s still time to sort out the details. The most important thing: Boston landed a star before its cap flexibility vanished when pending free agents Isaiah Thomas, Bradley and Smart get big raises next year.

At best, Hayward immediately vaults the Celtics into the Eastern Conference’s top tier, true competitors with the aging Cavaliers. The 27-year-old Hayward can also show a little patience if asset-rich Boston must wait out Cleveland.

It’s a shame we’ll never see what these Jazz would’ve become. They built a strong roster around Hayward and Gobert, but injuries kept them from peaking last season, and Hayward’s departure short-circuits their run.

They’ve done almost everything right in the last few years – provide the support Hayward needed to work himself into stardom, formed an excellent basketball culture led by Coach Quin Snyder and acquired talented players. They just ran into a Celtics team that offered an even brighter future (with a talented deep roster and extra first-round picks that can be used to upgrade) and even better coach (Brad Stevens, who coached Hayward at Butler).

Still, Utah is somewhat culpable. The Jazz told Hayward to bring back an offer sheet in 2014 restricted free agency, and they matched a 3+1 deal from from Charlotte. If they had just given Hayward a five-year contract themselves, he still would’ve been locked up.

By now, there’s no reason to doubt Hayward as a max player. He blossomed in Utah, but is clearly ready to take the next step.

The Jazz appear headed for a step back. They still have Gobert, one of the NBA’s top young players, and they already agreed to re-sign Joe Ingles and traded for Ricky Rubio. Utah should still compete for a playoff spot, even in the loaded West, but Hayward’s departure significantly lowers their ceiling.

Likewise, the Heat – Hayward’s other main suitor – appear stuck in the NBA’s middle class for the time being. Miami could turn to re-signing its own free agents, Dion Waiters and James Johnson. But that team would have a considerably lower ceiling than one with Hayward slotted between Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside.

Gordon Hayward’s agent insinuates decision might not come today

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Gordon Hayward was going to decide today between the Celtics, Jazz and Heat. He reportedly did – on Boston.

But his agent, Mark Bartelstein, denies the star forward has made a choice.

And one might not be coming today.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe

A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

If we take Hayward’s camp at its word, that he hadn’t yet made up his mind, how would incorrect reports affect his decision?

Agent: Gordon Hayward hasn’t yet decided on Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Gordon Hayward will sign with the Celtics. Two other credible reporters – Sam Amick of USA Today and Zach Lowe of ESPN – confirmed.

But Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the choice has not yet been made.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald:

My strong hunch: Hayward wanted to inform the Jazz before the public and is now claiming he hasn’t decided so he still can (or at least pretend to).

But it’s also possible Hayward just hasn’t decided.

Either way, this leaves the door open for Hayward to pick any of Utah, Boston or Miami. Even if he already chose the Celtics and word leaked before he was ready, he could always change his mind.

Report: Zach Randolph headed to Sacramento on two-year, $24 million contract

memphis grizzlies zach randolph
By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

It’s going to be weird seeing Zach Randolph in a uniform other than the Memphis Grizzlies’ blue and white.

It’s sad to see the official end of grit n’ grind in Memphis.

But we knew it was coming, and this is one of the two death blows (the other being when Tony Allen signs somewhere else, too): Zach Randolph is headed to Sacramento on a two-year deal, something broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This seems a bit steep Randolph, who will turn 36 before the start of next season. That said, he can still produce, averaging 14.1 points per game, shot a solid 44.9 percent last season, still can a team buckets around the basket and has a dangerous midrange game. His rebounding isn’t what it once was, but he halted his decline in that area last season. However, as he has aged he has slowed, and he can be a defensive liability.

Randolph took less than he could have gotten elsewhere with his last deal to keep Memphis together, nobody should blame him for getting paid.

I have no idea why Sacramento made this move, in combination with getting George Hill on a three-year, $57 million deal. There is bringing in veterans to mentor — Philly did it with J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson on one-year deals — and there is killing future cap space for players who help you win a little more now more now (if they stay healthy) but don’t get you into the playoffs in the crazy deep West. The Kings did the latter, apparently making desperation moves to end a decade-long playoff drought. They bet on and older player in Randolph and a guy who missed 33 games last year in Hill who has a long history of injury issues.

Sacramento has some nice young pieces to start rebuilding around — Buddy Hield played well after coming over from the Pelicans, Skal Labissiere showed promise late in the year, they just drafted De'Aaron Fox, there’s Willie Cauley-Stein — let them learn on the job and get more, better players on their timeline. The Kings were going to make a play for Otto Porter at the max, which made sense (even though Washington would have matched). They could make a play for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of Detroit (the Pistons would have to shed salary to match, and they probably would), az Zach Lowe noted.

If the Kings lose a lot this year, it helps their draft pick next year. Keep their powder dry for the summer of 2018 when the free agent market will be tighter, and that money will have more value (plus the Kings don’t have their first round pick in 2019, so winning more works). Sacramento chose not to.

The Kings again seem to be thinking short-term, not long-term, they appear to be thinking about a push for the eighth seed (which is unlikely) rather than building something sustainable for the future. Basically, they remain the Kings.

Report: George Hill signing three-year, $57 million contract with Kings

By Dan FeldmanJul 4, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

The Kings got their point guard of the future by drafting De'Aaron Fox No. 5.

But he won’t be their point guard of the present.

That’ll be George Hill.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This isn’t a terrible deal in terms of Hill’s projected production over the next three years. But in a market drying up on Hill, Sacramento still had to pay premium dollar while trying to escape a reputation for being “basketball hell.”

Whether Hill mentors Fox or just gets in the rookie’s way will be debated for the next couple years. It’s often difficult to assess from outside, and it’s even less wise to pick a narrative in advance.

But Hill hinders the Kings’ ability to tank this year, the last year they have their own first-round pick before sending out their 2018 unprotected first-rounder (the result of a disastrous salary dump a couple years ago).

It seems Sacramento, which is also reportedly signing Zach Randolph, is just treading water at below average while limiting its ability to win at any significant level down the road.