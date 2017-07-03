Video Breakdown: What is the UCLA Cut?

By Dane CarbaughJul 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The UCLA cut is one of the most famous actions in basketball history, but many can’t quite identify it when they see it on an NBA court.

Made famous of course by John Wooden’s UCLA offense, UCLA cut is actually pretty simple to figure out once you see it a few times.

The breakdown goes like this:

  • The first action is a pass from a player above the arc to the wing.
  • The second action is eight screen at the elbow by a post player.
  • The third action is a cut to the basket for the baseline from the player above the arc.

Teams can use the UCLA cut in a myriad of ways, either as a start to a play or as a play itself. It can be altered in multiple different ways, as you’ll see in the full video breakdown above.

Grizzlies sign Wayne Selden Jr., Kobi Simmons

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

The Grizzlies agreed to terms with Ben McLemore, but before that, they made a couple under-the-radar signings – Wayne Selden Jr. and Kobi Simmons.

Grizzlies releases:

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract.

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Kobi Simmons.

Among the few types of signings allowed during the moratorium – minimum contracts (which I bet Selden got) and two-way contracts (which I bet Simmons got).

Selden started two playoff games for Memphis, which was hit hard by injury. Still, that the undrafted free agent was next up showed the Grizzlies faith in him. Selden is a versatile, more than good yet, defender, and he’ll need to develop his 3-point shot.

Simmons went undrafted this year. The 6-foot-5 point guard has a nice vertical and quick first step – but very little polish. He’s a good candidate to develop in the D-League.

Could Nick Young end up on Warriors? Draymond Green is recruiting him.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

Nick Young on the Warriors? The ultimate “share the ball, move without the ball” team wants to bring in a volume scoring isolation gunner?

Except, Young wasn’t those things last season. With the Lakers, he got 47 percent of his attempts either on spot-up looks or in transition (via Synergy Sports) — both things that fit in the Warriors’ system — and shot 40.4 percent on threes. He broke out of the Laker offense plenty, but do that in Golden State and you sit. They have other options, unlike last year’s Lakers.

The Warriors are going after him, something Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

Then there was this, originally from Snapchat, where Draymond Green seems to be recruiting Young.

There are questions about how Young fits with the Warriors — he is still an abysmal defender, and he’s not the most focused man ever — but if they can get him for around $4 million next season, that could work. It’s a one-year deal for a guy at the end of the bench, the Warriors can absorb that.

The question is how much are other teams offering Young, and does he want to chase a ring?

Report: Carmelo Anthony open to waiving no-trade clause for Rockets and Cavaliers

Getty
By Dane CarbaughJul 3, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

The long, awkward saga between Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks continues.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carmelo Anthony is now open to waving his no -rade clause if he were to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap.

Anthony and the Knicks have been at an impasse all season long, with the star forward holding all the cards given his contractual ability to reject any trade. It has certainly worked for Anthony up to this point, as former Presisdent Phil Jackson was let go last week.

The Rockets are a seemingly attractive destination for Carmelo now that the Los Angeles Clippers have traded star point guard Chris Paul over to join James Harden. Houston also added P.J. Tucker to the wing. After Harden’s MVP performance in 2016-17, no doubt they will again and be challenging for a top for spot in a strengthening Western Conference.

Meanwhile the Cavaliers have been rumored to be a destination for Anthony for the entire season, and it’s obvious after a five game series in the 2017 NBA Finals that LeBron James needs a little more help to get past the Golden State Warriors.

The big problem here of course is that both the Rockets and Cavaliers are over the salary cap, so whatever players they send back toward New York exchange for Anthony would have to have matching salaries.

Anthony makes a whopping $26 million in 2017-18, so the returning options for both Houston and Cleveland would have to be salary filler. Neither team are likely to send one of their major contract star players back to New York, so the incentive would have to be pick-based.

That’s a big problem given that both Cleveland and Houston have already sent their first round picks for 2018 to the Hawks and the Clippers, respectively. Teams must comply with the Stepien rule, which says that they cannot trade their first round draft picks in consecutive years.

The only way to get around this would be for them to either offer New York their 2020 first round picks or trade back for their outgoing 2018 first rounders before a deal with New York took place.

Looking at the salaries for Cleveland, we would be looking at a package based around Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye with filler salary attached as well as draft pick compensation.

Houston is in a stickier situation given that they would not be able to make a trade for Carmelo without sending back Ryan Anderson to the Knicks due to their current salary situation. It’s unclear whether New York would want Anderson for the remainder of his contract, which lasts through 2019-20.

No matter how you slice it, getting Carmelo to either of these teams is not going to be pretty. Both teams are in a situation in which they are likely trying to add Carmelo without decimating their current talent base. Neither team has any third party first round draft picks to offer the Knicks, and it’s not clear whether a package combined with second round picks would be able to get Anthony out of the Big Apple.

We also don’t know where the Knicks are at with Carmelo now that Jackson is out of the loop. They could be exasperated with him, and looking to move Carmelo with little hope of recovering even close to equal compensation. That would work out more in Cleveland and Houston’s favor in terms of actually getting a deal done. If New York wants a more standard compensation package, the issues could go farther than the salaries.

The Knicks are weird — and so is this NBA offseason — so I wouldn’t put it past the forces that be to get Carmelo out of New York.

Report: Nuggets sign Paul Millsap to three-year, $90 million deal

AP
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

The Denver Nuggets were fun last season, but I think they just got a lot more fun.

According to reports that were published on Sunday, the Nuggets signed Atlanta Hawks big man Paul Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal.

The contract will pair Millsap along with Nikola Jokic in the Denver frontcourt, a combination that is no doubt going to be excellent at both passing and rebounding.

That’s without mentioning Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay, Kenneth Faried, Mason Plumlee, Will Barton, and other young talent on the Denver roster.

Millsap joins Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Paul George as just some of the big names to move from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference in the first few days of free agency.

At age 32 Millsap will be one of the oldest players on the Nuggets roster, but he will allow them to compete in an increasingly difficult and competitive West.

Playing for the Hawks last season, Millsap averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per-game. He should add a much needed veteran presence as well as solidify that frontline for the Nuggets.

Denver might not be done just yet. It has been reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have been interested in getting Danilo Gallinari over to California, so they may just add another player via a sign-and-trade here soon enough.