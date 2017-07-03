Rumor: Gordon Hayward told Jazz he wanted to play with Ricky Rubio

It was widely believed Gordon Hayward and George Hill, both free agents, wanted to continue playing together.
The Jazz traded for Ricky Rubio while trying to re-sign Hayward. (Hill, also still an unrestricted free agent, has a far murkier future.)
How does that sit with Hayward?
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Trading for Rubio was a good move for the Jazz, whether or not they keep Hayward. But, obviously retaining Hayward is the No. 1 priority.
Did Hayward ask Utah to go get Rubio? Or did Hayward, presented with the Rubio trade terms just before it was completed, say something like, “Um, yeah, sure”? Or something between?
There’s plenty of room for varying interpretations, especially by those interested in leaking Hayward’s Rubio endorsement.
Hayward has immense leverage as a star free agent. Utah, a potential destination for him, became more attractive by acquiring Rubio. But that doesn’t mean the Jazz became more attractive to Hayward than the Celtics or Heat. Hayward can also tell Boston and Miami which players he’d prefer to play with in hopes those team create situations in case he signs with one of them.
Again, the Rubio trade helped the Jazz either way. How much Hayward influenced the deal might just be a matter of spin.
The Suns have struck out in free agency so far – on Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and everyone else.
But even without a clear use of its cap space lined up, Phoenix will pay Barbosa $500,000 to go away rather than guarantee his $4 million salary for next season – a choice that had to be decided by today.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
That extra $3.5 million in cap space can probably be put to better use than on the 34-year-old Barbosa. The Suns have plenty of guards with Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Phoenix could use that newfound flexibility to sign a frontcourt shooter or toward a trade.
At this point, Barbosa would make more sense on the end of a winning team’s bench – for less money, the minimum or so.
With the Timberwolves signing Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, something had to give. Minnesota didn’t have enough cap room to sign both while maintaining matching rights on Shabazz Muhammad.
Though the Timberwolves could have traded someone else to clear cap space, they went the simplest route – renouncing Muhammad.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Gibson is an immediate upgrade over Muhammad, clearly important to Tom Thibodeau.
The 24-year-old Muhammad would fit better elsewhere. He’s strong for a wing, and he can score inside and rebound well for his position. If he defended better, there’d be a lot more interest.
We apparently live in a world where we can’t trust Ice Cube’s word.
The Cavaliers offered Billups a job running their front office, but contrary to Cube’s claim, Billups isn’t going to Cleveland.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Cavs’ job is an intriguing one. They’re contending for a championship, and Gilbert is willing to spend big.
But Gilbert can also be a pain, and LeBron James reportedly isn’t recruiting free agents this summer (perhaps a sign he intends to leave in 2018). Fitting between those two can be difficult, and it’s definitely pressure-packed. The position came with an added complication for Billups, who’s close with Tyronn Lue and might not have wanted to oversee the coach.
The Cavaliers are still conducting business with Koby Altman as acting general manager, already agreeing to re-sign Kyle Korver. But they went through the draft and start of free agency without a long-term front-office leader. With such narrow margin to catch the Warriors, Cleveland hasn’t empowered anyone with the vision to narrow the gap.
With Billups out of the picture, where will the Cavs turn now? They might have dodged a bullet, as Billups lacks front-office experience. Though his playing career, intelligence and communication skills give him great promise as an executive, learning on the job isn’t ideal when a team has its championship-contention window open.
But the Cavaliers have already spent a key portion of the offseason without a long-term president or general manager. Whoever gets the job now might be too far behind the eight ball to make much of a difference this season.
Phil Jackson was clearly driving Kristaps Porzingis trade talk (though not necessarily a Porzingis trade), but “several members” of the Knicks’ organization reportedly favored trading the budding star.
With Jackson ousted, where does Porzingis stand?
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, via Ian Begley of ESPN:
“I think it was out there that Phil was listening, but he wasn’t out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don’t see him going anywhere,” Hornacek said on Sunday afternoon after the Knicks’ Summer League game.
I doubt Porzingis gets traded, because players with his value rarely get traded.
But we don’t even know who’ll be running the Knicks front office, let alone what Jackson’s successor will do with Porzingis (or Hornacek, for that matter).