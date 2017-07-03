Report: Timberwolves pull Shabazz Muhammad’s qualifying offer

With the Timberwolves signing Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, something had to give. Minnesota didn’t have enough cap room to sign both while maintaining matching rights on Shabazz Muhammad.
Though the Timberwolves could have traded someone else to clear cap space, they went the simplest route – renouncing Muhammad.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Gibson is an immediate upgrade over Muhammad, clearly important to Tom Thibodeau.
The 24-year-old Muhammad would fit better elsewhere. He’s strong for a wing, and he can score inside and rebound well for his position. If he defended better, there’d be a lot more interest.
We apparently live in a world where we can’t trust Ice Cube’s word.
The Cavaliers offered Billups a job running their front office, but contrary to Cube’s claim, Billups isn’t going to Cleveland.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Cavs’ job is an intriguing one. They’re contending for a championship, and Gilbert is willing to spend big.
But Gilbert can also be a pain, and LeBron James reportedly isn’t recruiting free agents this summer (perhaps a sign he intends to leave in 2018). Fitting between those two can be difficult, and it’s definitely pressure-packed. The position came with an added complication for Billups, who’s close with Tyronn Lue and might not have wanted to oversee the coach.
The Cavaliers are still conducting business with Koby Altman as acting general manager, already agreeing to re-sign Kyle Korver. But they went through the draft and start of free agency without a long-term front-office leader. With such narrow margin to catch the Warriors, Cleveland hasn’t empowered anyone with the vision to narrow the gap.
With Billups out of the picture, where will the Cavs turn now? They might have dodged a bullet, as Billups lacks front-office experience. Though his playing career, intelligence and communication skills give him great promise as an executive, learning on the job isn’t ideal when a team has its championship-contention window open.
But the Cavaliers have already spent a key portion of the offseason without a long-term president or general manager. Whoever gets the job now might be too far behind the eight ball to make much of a difference this season.
Phil Jackson was clearly driving Kristaps Porzingis trade talk (though not necessarily a Porzingis trade), but “several members” of the Knicks’ organization reportedly favored trading the budding star.
With Jackson ousted, where does Porzingis stand?
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, via Ian Begley of ESPN:
“I think it was out there that Phil was listening, but he wasn’t out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don’t see him going anywhere,” Hornacek said on Sunday afternoon after the Knicks’ Summer League game.
I doubt Porzingis gets traded, because players with his value rarely get traded.
But we don’t even know who’ll be running the Knicks front office, let alone what Jackson’s successor will do with Porzingis (or Hornacek, for that matter).
Suddenly a threat to make the playoffs, the 76ers made an immediate upgrade at shooting guard with J.J. Redick.
They also appear set to add another long-term candidate at the position – Furkan Kormaz, the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft who stayed overseas last season.
CSN Philly:
Furkan Korkmaz will reportedly receive a buyout from Anadolu Efes, his current team in Turkey, and will play for the Sixers next season, according to Eurobasket.com’s Fersu Yahyabeyoğlu.
The Sixers are still working out the details of the buyout and Korkmaz’s FIBA (International Basketball Federation) clearance, a source tells CSNPhilly.com’s Jessica Camerato, but Korkmaz playing for the Sixers in 2017-18 “very well may happen.”
With a roster running out of spots, Philadelphia will keep this year’s No. 25 pick, Anzejs Pasecniks, overseas another year. His Spanish team, CB Gran Canaria, announced (hat tip: E. Carchia of Sportando):
The 19-year-old Korkmaz (6-foot-7, athletic and skilled) is a promising offensive player. He must get tougher and stronger, and maybe joining the NBA will accelerate that maturation.
Between him, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and I guess Nik Stauskas, I like Philadelphia’s chances of finding a long-term shooting guard.
Pasecniks is 7-foot-2 and fast and I’m not sure what else. Maybe that’s enough. At 21, he’s already older than Korkmaz. But the 76ers are obviously overflowing at center with Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson. There was no place for Pasecniks now.
The UCLA cut is one of the most famous actions in basketball history, but many can’t quite identify it when they see it on an NBA court.
Made famous of course by John Wooden’s UCLA offense, UCLA cut is actually pretty simple to figure out once you see it a few times.
The breakdown goes like this:
- The first action is a pass from a player above the arc to the wing.
- The second action is eight screen at the elbow by a post player.
- The third action is a cut to the basket for the baseline from the player above the arc.
Teams can use the UCLA cut in a myriad of ways, either as a start to a play or as a play itself. It can be altered in multiple different ways, as you’ll see in the full video breakdown above.