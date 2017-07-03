Report: Suns waiving Leandro Barbosa

The Suns have struck out in free agency so far – on Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and everyone else.

But even without a clear use of its cap space lined up, Phoenix will pay Barbosa $500,000 to go away rather than guarantee his $4 million salary for next season – a choice that had to be decided by today.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Leandro Barbosa, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

That extra $3.5 million in cap space can probably be put to better use than on the 34-year-old Barbosa. The Suns have plenty of guards with Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Phoenix could use that newfound flexibility to sign a frontcourt shooter or toward a trade.

At this point, Barbosa would make more sense on the end of a winning team’s bench – for less money, the minimum or so.