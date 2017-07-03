Report: Pacers, Darren Collison agree to two-year, $20 million contract

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Indiana needed a new point guard with Jeff Teague having moved on to the Timberwolves.

Darren Collison was looking for a new home and wanted to find a seat fast as the money in the point guard market is drying up fast.

Those two were able to find a deal that works for both sides, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The second year of the deal is not fully guaranteed. That seems about right for both sides.

Collison is a solid NBA point guard who can run the show, hit jumpers (41.7 percent from three last season), can struggle to defend elite athletes on defense, but all around is an okay starter or a strong first guard off the bench.

It’s just a two-year deal, and that should work for Indiana as they start to rebuild.

Report: Lakers, George Hill talking about possible one-year contract

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

George Hill played fantastically for the Jazz last year — 16.9 points per game, shot 40.3 percent from three, averaged 4.2 assists per game, was a good floor general and was strong on the defensive end — in the 49 games he played.

It’s the 49 games and recurring toe injuries, which cut his playoffs short that concerns teams. Combine that with a shrinking market for free agents with less money on the table than many expected, particularly point guards, and Hill may not see the deal he wants coming.

So he’s looking at the Lakers and a possible one-year deal, and Los Angeles is interested, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Free-agent guard George Hill met with Los Angeles Lakers officials Monday and they are engaging in serious talks about a short-term deal, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers and Hill have significant mutual interest on pursuing a deal that would allow Hill and No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball to play together, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers only have about $17 million in cap space, which is already less than Hill likely thought he’d make, and Los Angeles may not want to spend all of it. If the sides can find a number that works for a year, they will have a deal.

In theory, this works for both sides. For Hill, he gets to spend a season showing how valuable he can be, and how healthy he can be, then he can cash in next summer on a longer term deal. (Which sounds great, but next year’s market is expected to be tighter and more cash poor than this one.)

For the Lakers, they get a quality guard who can ease Lonzo Ball’s transition to the NBA and take some of the pressure off the rookie on the court. Plus, Hill provides good defense. With Brook Lopez and Hill, plus the growth of Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, the Lakers could be respectable (not a playoff team, but not looking like a team tanking again either).

Most importantly for the Lakers, a one-year deal keeps them open to having at least one and maybe two max salary slots next summer, when LeBron James, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are free agents (the Lakers still need to shed some salary to get to two full spots). In a tight market, being the team with all the money could make the Lakers a desirable destination.

Don’t be shocked if this comes to fruition in the coming days.

Report: Kevin Durant agrees to two-year, $53 million deal, even larger discount than expected

30 Comments
By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Kevin Durant went into the summer saying he would take less than the maximum contract he could have squeezed out of Golden State, all in the name of helping the team retain key reserves — which they did. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and David West all will return.

Now it’s time for Durant to get paid. It was expected he would take the max 20% raise the Warriors could give him on an extension of his own deal — a contract starting at $31.6 million — which shaved about $3 million off of what he could have gotten. However, he’s going to take even less than that a story first broken by Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News.

Durant, according to multiple sources, is not just passing on the new maximum contract he could get, which would start at $34.65 million. His plan is to also take entire raise he is eligible for, which would start his salary at $31.6 million.

Could he go as low as $28 million? Or $25 million?

The exact figure is being worked out now, but Durant’s willingness to take even less than his expected 20 percent bump is how the Warriors were able to sign Andre Iguodala for $48 million and Shaun Livingston for $24 million, both over three years.

Chris Haynes of ESPN then came in with the details.

This is a $9 million one-year gift from Durant. He will sign a 1+1 contract, opt-out next year and can get a max contract starting at the near $35 million number.

It’s a big gift. Warriors ownership is understandably concerned about the tax bill they have coming — have you ever heard of a rich guy good with any tax? — and this will help reduce that number for a year. It’s a gesture to the team and franchise that he prioritizes winning. Sam Amick of the USA Today also threw in this note.

Durant wasn’t just the Warriors’ Finals MVP, he has been their summer MVP as well.

PBT Podcast: Go West Young Man! Breaking down the start of NBA free agency

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

It started with big trades: Chris Paul to the Rockets; Paul George to the Thunder.

It’s followed as free agents have started to sign: Blake Griffin stayed with the Clippers, Paul Millsap came to the Nuggets.

The NBA Western Conference is flat out stacked — and we’re not even talking about Golden State making sure the band stayed together.

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBCSports.com break down the start of NBA free agency and talk about the East — and LeBron James — as well.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Rumor: Gordon Hayward told Jazz he wanted to play with Ricky Rubio

AP Foto/Hannah Foslien
15 Comments
By Dan FeldmanJul 3, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

It was widely believed Gordon Hayward and George Hill, both free agents, wanted to continue playing together.

The Jazz traded for Ricky Rubio while trying to re-sign Hayward. (Hill, also still an unrestricted free agent, has a far murkier future.)

How does that sit with Hayward?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Trading for Rubio was a good move for the Jazz, whether or not they keep Hayward. But, obviously retaining Hayward is the No. 1 priority.

Did Hayward ask Utah to go get Rubio? Or did Hayward, presented with the Rubio trade terms just before it was completed, say something like, “Um, yeah, sure”? Or something between?

There’s plenty of room for varying interpretations, especially by those interested in leaking Hayward’s Rubio endorsement.

Hayward has immense leverage as a star free agent. Utah, a potential destination for him, became more attractive by acquiring Rubio. But that doesn’t mean the Jazz became more attractive to Hayward than the Celtics or Heat. Hayward can also tell Boston and Miami which players he’d prefer to play with in hopes those team create situations in case he signs with one of them.

Again, the Rubio trade helped the Jazz either way. How much Hayward influenced the deal might just be a matter of spin.