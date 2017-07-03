Report: Kevin Durant agrees to two-year, $53 million deal, even larger discount than expected

Kevin Durant went into the summer saying he would take less than the maximum contract he could have squeezed out of Golden State, all in the name of helping the team retain key reserves — which they did. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and David West all will return.
Now it’s time for Durant to get paid. It was expected he would take the max 20% raise the Warriors could give him on an extension of his own deal — a contract starting at $31.6 million — which shaved about $3 million off of what he could have gotten. However, he’s going to take even less than that a story first broken by Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News.
Durant, according to multiple sources, is not just passing on the new maximum contract he could get, which would start at $34.65 million. His plan is to also take entire raise he is eligible for, which would start his salary at $31.6 million.
Could he go as low as $28 million? Or $25 million?
The exact figure is being worked out now, but Durant’s willingness to take even less than his expected 20 percent bump is how the Warriors were able to sign Andre Iguodala for $48 million and Shaun Livingston for $24 million, both over three years.
Chris Haynes of ESPN then came in with the details.
This is a $9 million one-year gift from Durant. He will sign a 1+1 contract, opt-out next year and can get a max contract starting at the near $35 million number.
It’s a big gift. Warriors ownership is understandably concerned about the tax bill they have coming — have you ever heard of a rich guy good with any tax? — and this will help reduce that number for a year. It’s a gesture to the team and franchise that he prioritizes winning. Sam Amick of the USA Today also threw in this note.
Durant wasn’t just the Warriors’ Finals MVP, he has been their summer MVP as well.
It started with big trades: Chris Paul to the Rockets; Paul George to the Thunder.
It’s followed as free agents have started to sign: Blake Griffin stayed with the Clippers, Paul Millsap came to the Nuggets.
The NBA Western Conference is flat out stacked — and we’re not even talking about Golden State making sure the band stayed together.
It was widely believed Gordon Hayward and George Hill, both free agents, wanted to continue playing together.
The Jazz traded for Ricky Rubio while trying to re-sign Hayward. (Hill, also still an unrestricted free agent, has a far murkier future.)
How does that sit with Hayward?
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
Trading for Rubio was a good move for the Jazz, whether or not they keep Hayward. But, obviously retaining Hayward is the No. 1 priority.
Did Hayward ask Utah to go get Rubio? Or did Hayward, presented with the Rubio trade terms just before it was completed, say something like, “Um, yeah, sure”? Or something between?
There’s plenty of room for varying interpretations, especially by those interested in leaking Hayward’s Rubio endorsement.
Hayward has immense leverage as a star free agent. Utah, a potential destination for him, became more attractive by acquiring Rubio. But that doesn’t mean the Jazz became more attractive to Hayward than the Celtics or Heat. Hayward can also tell Boston and Miami which players he’d prefer to play with in hopes those team create situations in case he signs with one of them.
Again, the Rubio trade helped the Jazz either way. How much Hayward influenced the deal might just be a matter of spin.
The Suns have struck out in free agency so far – on Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and everyone else.
But even without a clear use of its cap space lined up, Phoenix will pay Barbosa $500,000 to go away rather than guarantee his $4 million salary for next season – a choice that had to be decided by today.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
That extra $3.5 million in cap space can probably be put to better use than on the 34-year-old Barbosa. The Suns have plenty of guards with Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Phoenix could use that newfound flexibility to sign a frontcourt shooter or toward a trade.
At this point, Barbosa would make more sense on the end of a winning team’s bench – for less money, the minimum or so.
With the Timberwolves signing Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson, something had to give. Minnesota didn’t have enough cap room to sign both while maintaining matching rights on Shabazz Muhammad.
Though the Timberwolves could have traded someone else to clear cap space, they went the simplest route – renouncing Muhammad.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Gibson is an immediate upgrade over Muhammad, clearly important to Tom Thibodeau.
The 24-year-old Muhammad would fit better elsewhere. He’s strong for a wing, and he can score inside and rebound well for his position. If he defended better, there’d be a lot more interest.