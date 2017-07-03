Getty

Report: Carmelo Anthony open to waiving no-trade clause for Rockets and Cavaliers

By Dane CarbaughJul 3, 2017, 1:39 AM EDT

The long, awkward saga between Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks continues.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Carmelo Anthony is now open to waving his no -rade clause if he were to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers in a swap.

Anthony and the Knicks have been at an impasse all season long, with the star forward holding all the cards given his contractual ability to reject any trade. It has certainly worked for Anthony up to this point, as former Presisdent Phil Jackson was let go last week.

The Rockets are a seemingly attractive destination for Carmelo now that the Los Angeles Clippers have traded star point guard Chris Paul over to join James Harden. Houston also added P.J. Tucker to the wing. After Harden’s MVP performance in 2016-17, no doubt they will again and be challenging for a top for spot in a strengthening Western Conference.

Meanwhile the Cavaliers have been rumored to be a destination for Anthony for the entire season, and it’s obvious after a five game series in the 2017 NBA Finals that LeBron James needs a little more help to get past the Golden State Warriors.

The big problem here of course is that both the Rockets and Cavaliers are over the salary cap, so whatever players they send back toward New York exchange for Anthony would have to have matching salaries.

Anthony makes a whopping $26 million in 2017-18, so the returning options for both Houston and Cleveland would have to be salary filler. Neither team are likely to send one of their major contract star players back to New York, so the incentive would have to be pick-based.

That’s a big problem given that both Cleveland and Houston have already sent their first round picks for 2018 to the Hawks and the Clippers, respectively. Teams must comply with the Stepien rule, which says that they cannot trade their first round draft picks in consecutive years.

The only way to get around this would be for them to either offer New York their 2020 first round picks or trade back for their outgoing 2018 first rounders before a deal with New York took place.

Looking at the salaries for Cleveland, we would be looking at a package based around Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye with filler salary attached as well as draft pick compensation.

Houston is in a stickier situation given that they would not be able to make a trade for Carmelo without sending back Ryan Anderson to the Knicks due to their current salary situation. It’s unclear whether New York would want Anderson for the remainder of his contract, which lasts through 2019-20.

No matter how you slice it, getting Carmelo to either of these teams is not going to be pretty. Both teams are in a situation in which they are likely trying to add Carmelo without decimating their current talent base. Neither team has any third party first round draft picks to offer the Knicks, and it’s not clear whether a package combined with second round picks would be able to get Anthony out of the Big Apple.

We also don’t know where the Knicks are at with Carmelo now that Jackson is out of the loop. They could be exasperated with him, and looking to move Carmelo with little hope of recovering even close to equal compensation. That would work out more in Cleveland and Houston’s favor in terms of actually getting a deal done. If New York wants a more standard compensation package, the issues could go farther than the salaries.

The Knicks are weird — and so is this NBA offseason — so I wouldn’t put it past the forces that be to get Carmelo out of New York.

Report: Nuggets sign Paul Millsap to three-year, $90 million deal

By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

The Denver Nuggets were fun last season, but I think they just got a lot more fun.

According to reports that were published on Sunday, the Nuggets signed Atlanta Hawks big man Paul Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal.

The contract will pair Millsap along with Nikola Jokic in the Denver frontcourt, a combination that is no doubt going to be excellent at both passing and rebounding.

That’s without mentioning Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay, Kenneth Faried, Mason Plumlee, Will Barton, and other young talent on the Denver roster.

Millsap joins Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Paul George as just some of the big names to move from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference in the first few days of free agency.

At age 32 Millsap will be one of the oldest players on the Nuggets roster, but he will allow them to compete in an increasingly difficult and competitive West.

Playing for the Hawks last season, Millsap averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per-game. He should add a much needed veteran presence as well as solidify that frontline for the Nuggets.

Denver might not be done just yet. It has been reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have been interested in getting Danilo Gallinari over to California, so they may just add another player via a sign-and-trade here soon enough.

Report: Justin Holiday agrees to two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls

By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Jrue Holiday signed for a staggering sum with the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, it’s brother Justin Holiday‘s turn to ink a contract.

According to reports, Holiday has signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Holiday will be a backup replacement now that Chicago has waived Rajon Rondo.

Holiday, 28, played in 82 games last season for the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per-game.

Holiday will share point guard duties with Zach LaVine, Jerian Grant, and Kris Dunn. He previously played for the Bulls in 2015-16.

Reports: Grizzlies sign Ben McLemore to two-year, $10.7 million deal

By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

The Memphis Grizzlies may have finally added some much-needed 3-point shooting.

According to multiple reports, the Grizzlies signed Ben McLemore to a two-year, $10.7 million deal on Sunday.

McLemore, 24, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent all of his first four seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

While still raw, McLemore was 38% shooter from 3-point range last season for the Kings.

Memphis is a top-heavy squad and could use the shooting that McLemore offers in potential. Hopefully for the Grizzlies he will develop into a better player than he was during his rookie contract.

Video shows Knicks GM Steve Mills appearing to laugh at video of Carmelo Anthony workout

By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Things didn’t need to get any weirder for the New York Knicks, but here we are.

Video surfaced on Sunday of what appears to be New York GM Steve Mills watching a video of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony working out at 2:00 AM. In the video — pulled from an NBATV broadcast — Mills appears to be having a chuckle at Carmelo’s expense while watching the video.

Given the footage, it’s hard to verify for certain, but it sure does look like the two videos match up.

For reference, here is the video posted to Instagram of Carmelo working out.

Now, here is video of Mills sitting courtside during summer league in Orlando watching the Knicks and what appears to be Carmelo’s video.

And here is a close up if you can’t see it well enough:

Again, the context here isn’t clear given that we can’t really even hear what Mills is saying to the people sitting next to him. Maybe the Knicks brass is just happy that Carmelo is getting his offseason work in?

Phil Jackson is gone but we don’t have any evidence that the Knicks are any better yet. We still have a whole summer of this.