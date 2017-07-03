Report: 76ers to sign 2016 first-rounder Furkan Korkmaz

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Suddenly a threat to make the playoffs, the 76ers made an immediate upgrade at shooting guard with J.J. Redick.

They also appear set to add another long-term candidate at the position – Furkan Kormaz, the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft who stayed overseas last season.

CSN Philly:

Furkan Korkmaz will reportedly receive a buyout from Anadolu Efes, his current team in Turkey, and will play for the Sixers next season, according to Eurobasket.com’s Fersu Yahyabeyoğlu. The Sixers are still working out the details of the buyout and Korkmaz’s FIBA (International Basketball Federation) clearance, a source tells CSNPhilly.com’s Jessica Camerato, but Korkmaz playing for the Sixers in 2017-18 “very well may happen.”

With a roster running out of spots, Philadelphia will keep this year’s No. 25 pick, Anzejs Pasecniks, overseas another year. His Spanish team, CB Gran Canaria, announced (hat tip: E. Carchia of Sportando):

#ANZEJS2018 Anzejs Pasecniks se quedará la temporada que viene en el Herbalife Gran Canaria pic.twitter.com/5bDaFErvCs — HerbalifeGranCanaria (@GranCanariaCB) June 29, 2017

The 19-year-old Korkmaz (6-foot-7, athletic and skilled) is a promising offensive player. He must get tougher and stronger, and maybe joining the NBA will accelerate that maturation.

Between him, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and I guess Nik Stauskas, I like Philadelphia’s chances of finding a long-term shooting guard.

Pasecniks is 7-foot-2 and fast and I’m not sure what else. Maybe that’s enough. At 21, he’s already older than Korkmaz. But the 76ers are obviously overflowing at center with Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson. There was no place for Pasecniks now.