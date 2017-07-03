Jeff Hornacek on Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I don’t see him going anywhere’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Phil Jackson was clearly driving Kristaps Porzingis trade talk (though not necessarily a Porzingis trade), but “several members” of the Knicks’ organization reportedly favored trading the budding star.

With Jackson ousted, where does Porzingis stand?

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“I think it was out there that Phil was listening, but he wasn’t out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don’t see him going anywhere,” Hornacek said on Sunday afternoon after the Knicks’ Summer League game.

I doubt Porzingis gets traded, because players with his value rarely get traded.

But we don’t even know who’ll be running the Knicks front office, let alone what Jackson’s successor will do with Porzingis (or Hornacek, for that matter).