Jeff Hornacek on Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I don’t see him going anywhere’

Phil Jackson was clearly driving Kristaps Porzingis trade talk (though not necessarily a Porzingis trade), but “several members” of the Knicks’ organization reportedly favored trading the budding star.
With Jackson ousted, where does Porzingis stand?
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek, via Ian Begley of ESPN:
“I think it was out there that Phil was listening, but he wasn’t out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don’t see him going anywhere,” Hornacek said on Sunday afternoon after the Knicks’ Summer League game.
I doubt Porzingis gets traded, because players with his value rarely get traded.
But we don’t even know who’ll be running the Knicks front office, let alone what Jackson’s successor will do with Porzingis (or Hornacek, for that matter).
Suddenly a threat to make the playoffs, the 76ers made an immediate upgrade at shooting guard with J.J. Redick.
They also appear set to add another long-term candidate at the position – Furkan Kormaz, the No. 26 pick in the 2016 draft who stayed overseas last season.
CSN Philly:
Furkan Korkmaz will reportedly receive a buyout from Anadolu Efes, his current team in Turkey, and will play for the Sixers next season, according to Eurobasket.com’s Fersu Yahyabeyoğlu.
The Sixers are still working out the details of the buyout and Korkmaz’s FIBA (International Basketball Federation) clearance, a source tells CSNPhilly.com’s Jessica Camerato, but Korkmaz playing for the Sixers in 2017-18 “very well may happen.”
With a roster running out of spots, Philadelphia will keep this year’s No. 25 pick, Anzejs Pasecniks, overseas another year. His Spanish team, CB Gran Canaria, announced (hat tip: E. Carchia of Sportando):
The 19-year-old Korkmaz (6-foot-7, athletic and skilled) is a promising offensive player. He must get tougher and stronger, and maybe joining the NBA will accelerate that maturation.
Between him, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and I guess Nik Stauskas, I like Philadelphia’s chances of finding a long-term shooting guard.
Pasecniks is 7-foot-2 and fast and I’m not sure what else. Maybe that’s enough. At 21, he’s already older than Korkmaz. But the 76ers are obviously overflowing at center with Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson. There was no place for Pasecniks now.
The UCLA cut is one of the most famous actions in basketball history, but many can’t quite identify it when they see it on an NBA court.
Made famous of course by John Wooden’s UCLA offense, UCLA cut is actually pretty simple to figure out once you see it a few times.
The breakdown goes like this:
- The first action is a pass from a player above the arc to the wing.
- The second action is eight screen at the elbow by a post player.
- The third action is a cut to the basket for the baseline from the player above the arc.
Teams can use the UCLA cut in a myriad of ways, either as a start to a play or as a play itself. It can be altered in multiple different ways, as you’ll see in the full video breakdown above.
The Grizzlies agreed to terms with Ben McLemore, but before that, they made a couple under-the-radar signings – Wayne Selden Jr. and Kobi Simmons.
Grizzlies releases:
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract.
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team has signed guard Kobi Simmons.
Among the few types of signings allowed during the moratorium – minimum contracts (which I bet Selden got) and two-way contracts (which I bet Simmons got).
Selden started two playoff games for Memphis, which was hit hard by injury. Still, that the undrafted free agent was next up showed the Grizzlies faith in him. Selden is a versatile, more than good yet, defender, and he’ll need to develop his 3-point shot.
Simmons went undrafted this year. The 6-foot-5 point guard has a nice vertical and quick first step – but very little polish. He’s a good candidate to develop in the D-League.
Nick Young on the Warriors? The ultimate “share the ball, move without the ball” team wants to bring in a volume scoring isolation gunner?
Except, Young wasn’t those things last season. With the Lakers, he got 47 percent of his attempts either on spot-up looks or in transition (via Synergy Sports) — both things that fit in the Warriors’ system — and shot 40.4 percent on threes. He broke out of the Laker offense plenty, but do that in Golden State and you sit. They have other options, unlike last year’s Lakers.
The Warriors are going after him, something Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.
Then there was this, originally from Snapchat, where Draymond Green seems to be recruiting Young.
There are questions about how Young fits with the Warriors — he is still an abysmal defender, and he’s not the most focused man ever — but if they can get him for around $4 million next season, that could work. It’s a one-year deal for a guy at the end of the bench, the Warriors can absorb that.
The question is how much are other teams offering Young, and does he want to chase a ring?