Deals happening this summer, but amid perhaps more caution

Associated PressJul 3, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pat Riley saw this coming.

Surveying the landscape going into free agency, the Miami Heat president had a clear sense that smarter spending was going to be the rule in the NBA this summer as opposed to the enormous-contract spree that occurred a year ago.

And so far, he’s been proven right.

There have still been some massive contracts – Stephen Curry‘s $201 million agreement with Golden State will set an NBA total-value record, while the Clippers’ Blake Griffin, New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry combined to assure themselves another $400 million in soon-to-be-official deals. Otto Porter may be in line for $105 million, either from Sacramento or Washington.

But unlike 2016, there’s been very few puzzling moves.

“Some of the contracts were sort of out of whack,” Riley said.

That was then, with deals like ones given to Joakim Noah ($72 million for four years by the Knicks), Timofey Mozgov ($64 million for four years by the Lakers) and Luol Deng ($72 million for four years, also by the Lakers) not exactly paying massive dividends last season. Perhaps not coincidentally, it should be noted that the Knicks and Lakers are both under different management this summer.

Deals are getting done – going into Monday, $1.255 billion in new contracts have been agreed upon this summer already, a figure that goes past $1.5 billion when Porter signs and assuming John Wall takes his $168 million extension offer from Washington.

They’re just getting done more judiciously, or so it would seem.

“That’s part of the reasons we signed guys in advance last summer, was in anticipation of where the cap was going, knowing the value of cap room wasn’t going to be as much because of the preponderance of cap room in the marketplace,” Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said, noting there was $450 million available in cap room this summer across the league.

To Dwyane Wade, who will make nearly $24 million this season, what’s happening now is eye-popping.

“If I’m 25 with the same numbers,” the Chicago guard tweeted on June 21 with a reference to his stats from last season, “I’m getting 150 million.”

And later, Cleveland star LeBron James suggested that Curry should be getting $400 million instead of half that much.

Money matters, clearly. But this summer, teams and players are both showing savvy when handling these deep NBA coffers.

Gordon Hayward may sign a three-year deal wherever he goes, in large part because when that contract ends he’d be a 10-year veteran and in line for an even-bigger payday than the one that awaits. J.J. Redick cashed in with Philadelphia for $23 million, and gets the chance to be free again next summer. Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Jeff Teague were among those who took three-year deals, even though longer ones were possible.

Lowry announced his decision on The Players’ Tribune, saying his son’s reaction to the news that they were staying in Toronto was that they now need to get a bigger house.

“We’ll see about that one,” Lowry said.

In the first two days of free agency – really, Monday was only Day 3, even though it seems like it’s been going on forever – at least 19 of the 30 NBA clubs struck known agreements on deals that will be eligible to be executed starting Thursday. Half the league hasn’t done anything that could be described as anywhere near splashy, either because funds are tight or they’re waiting for other dominoes to fall.

“Really happy and looking forward to this opportunity,” point guard Jose Calderon said after getting a $2.3 million deal from Cleveland, which didn’t have the room to be a major player in free agency – though can still make trades if it chooses, of course.

Golden State, meanwhile, has beaten the Cavaliers for two of the last three NBA titles and has handed out $275 million in new contracts so far this summer. And that total will soar when Kevin Durant‘s new deal with the Warriors gets added in, presumably sometime later this week.

Other teams without cap space or mechanisms by which to land players have to wait and see for what’s left.

“I don’t know how much money our team has – $16 million, and those guys are making $30 million now,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said, when asked if he thought his team could be a major player in free agency this year. “If you look at it that way, it doesn’t look likely. But there are good players out there.”

 

Report: Pacers, Darren Collison agree to two-year, $20 million contract

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Indiana needed a new point guard with Jeff Teague having moved on to the Timberwolves.

Darren Collison was looking for a new home and wanted to find a seat fast as the money in the point guard market is drying up fast.

Those two were able to find a deal that works for both sides, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The second year of the deal is not fully guaranteed. That seems about right for both sides.

Collison is a solid NBA point guard who can run the show, hit jumpers (41.7 percent from three last season), can struggle to defend elite athletes on defense, but all around is an okay starter or a strong first guard off the bench.

It’s just a two-year deal, and that should work for Indiana as they start to rebuild.

Report: Lakers, George Hill talking about possible one-year contract

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

George Hill played fantastically for the Jazz last year — 16.9 points per game, shot 40.3 percent from three, averaged 4.2 assists per game, was a good floor general and was strong on the defensive end — in the 49 games he played.

It’s the 49 games and recurring toe injuries, which cut his playoffs short that concerns teams. Combine that with a shrinking market for free agents with less money on the table than many expected, particularly point guards, and Hill may not see the deal he wants coming.

So he’s looking at the Lakers and a possible one-year deal, and Los Angeles is interested, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Free-agent guard George Hill met with Los Angeles Lakers officials Monday and they are engaging in serious talks about a short-term deal, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers and Hill have significant mutual interest on pursuing a deal that would allow Hill and No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball to play together, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers only have about $17 million in cap space, which is already less than Hill likely thought he’d make, and Los Angeles may not want to spend all of it. If the sides can find a number that works for a year, they will have a deal.

In theory, this works for both sides. For Hill, he gets to spend a season showing how valuable he can be, and how healthy he can be, then he can cash in next summer on a longer term deal. (Which sounds great, but next year’s market is expected to be tighter and more cash poor than this one.)

For the Lakers, they get a quality guard who can ease Lonzo Ball’s transition to the NBA and take some of the pressure off the rookie on the court. Plus, Hill provides good defense. With Brook Lopez and Hill, plus the growth of Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, the Lakers could be respectable (not a playoff team, but not looking like a team tanking again either).

Most importantly for the Lakers, a one-year deal keeps them open to having at least one and maybe two max salary slots next summer, when LeBron James, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are free agents (the Lakers still need to shed some salary to get to two full spots). In a tight market, being the team with all the money could make the Lakers a desirable destination.

Don’t be shocked if this comes to fruition in the coming days.

Report: Kevin Durant agrees to two-year, $53 million deal, even larger discount than expected

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Kevin Durant went into the summer saying he would take less than the maximum contract he could have squeezed out of Golden State, all in the name of helping the team retain key reserves — which they did. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and David West all will return.

Now it’s time for Durant to get paid. It was expected he would take the max 20% raise the Warriors could give him on an extension of his own deal — a contract starting at $31.6 million — which shaved about $3 million off of what he could have gotten. However, he’s going to take even less than that a story first broken by Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News.

Durant, according to multiple sources, is not just passing on the new maximum contract he could get, which would start at $34.65 million. His plan is to also take entire raise he is eligible for, which would start his salary at $31.6 million.

Could he go as low as $28 million? Or $25 million?

The exact figure is being worked out now, but Durant’s willingness to take even less than his expected 20 percent bump is how the Warriors were able to sign Andre Iguodala for $48 million and Shaun Livingston for $24 million, both over three years.

Chris Haynes of ESPN then came in with the details.

This is a $9 million one-year gift from Durant. He will sign a 1+1 contract, opt-out next year and can get a max contract starting at the near $35 million number.

It’s a big gift. Warriors ownership is understandably concerned about the tax bill they have coming — have you ever heard of a rich guy good with any tax? — and this will help reduce that number for a year. It’s a gesture to the team and franchise that he prioritizes winning. Sam Amick of the USA Today also threw in this note.

Durant wasn’t just the Warriors’ Finals MVP, he has been their summer MVP as well.

PBT Podcast: Go West Young Man! Breaking down the start of NBA free agency

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

It started with big trades: Chris Paul to the Rockets; Paul George to the Thunder.

It’s followed as free agents have started to sign: Blake Griffin stayed with the Clippers, Paul Millsap came to the Nuggets.

The NBA Western Conference is flat out stacked — and we’re not even talking about Golden State making sure the band stayed together.

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBCSports.com break down the start of NBA free agency and talk about the East — and LeBron James — as well.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.