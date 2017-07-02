Video shows Knicks GM Steve Mills appearing to laugh at video of Carmelo Anthony workout

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Things didn’t need to get any weirder for the New York Knicks, but here we are.

Video surfaced on Sunday of what appears to be New York GM Steve Mills watching a video of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony working out at 2:00 AM. In the video — pulled from an NBATV broadcast — Mills appears to be having a chuckle at Carmelo’s expense while watching the video.

Given the footage, it’s hard to verify for certain, but it sure does look like the two videos match up.

For reference, here is the video posted to Instagram of Carmelo working out.

Via Instagram:

1:49am‼️‼️ @carmeloanthony // Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up, with goals so strong that obstacles, failure, and loss only act as MOTIVATION // @academy.basketball A post shared by Chris Brickley (@cbrickley603) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

Now, here is video of Mills sitting courtside during summer league in Orlando watching the Knicks and what appears to be Carmelo’s video.

Via Twitter:

And here is a close up if you can’t see it well enough:

For those that don't believe that's a video of Carmelo on his phone, we think this photo speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/iO2h6TVF9y — 12up (@12upSport) July 3, 2017

Again, the context here isn’t clear given that we can’t really even hear what Mills is saying to the people sitting next to him. Maybe the Knicks brass is just happy that Carmelo is getting his offseason work in?

Phil Jackson is gone but we don’t have any evidence that the Knicks are any better yet. We still have a whole summer of this.