AP

Reports: Toronto Raptors re-sign Kyle Lowry to three-year, $100 million deal

3 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Kyle Lowry is remaining a member of the Toronto Raptors.

News broke on Sunday that Lowry would re-sign with the Raptors for a reported three years and $100 million. The news seemed to follow the signing of Serge Ibaka, who inked a deal with Toronto earlier on Sunday morning for a reported three years and $65 million.

Lowry, 31, had several reported suitors, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. Minnesota traded Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz on Friday, and signed Jeff Teague once free agency opened on July 1.

The 76ers meanwhile had already drafted Markelle Fultz, likely pushing the opportunity for Lowry out of mind. The Sixers signed J.J. Redick to a whopping $23 million, one-year deal on Saturday.

Lowry is coming off of one of his best offensive seasons of his career, even if it was a bit of a dip from his spectacular 2015-16 campaign. Keeping Lowry in Toronto was obviously a huge priority for Masai Ujiri, and now that the deal is done we will have to see what other moves Toronto makes.

Via Twitter:

With Ibaka and Lowry now signed, it seems as though some kind of trade will have to be made with the contracts on the roster. Particularly, DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas, who eat up a whopping $30 million of space in 2017-18.

Toronto will also reportedly try to move backup point guard Cory Joseph, so it’s unclear about what their bench roster will look like moving forward. Toronto had an opportunity to grab the one seed in a down year for the Eastern Conference this last season, but failed to do so. With their main stars paid and a core going forward, it will be interesting to see how they flesh themselves out.

On one hand, the East has gotten significantly worse with the trade of Paul George and Jimmy Butler to Western Conference teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t yet have a general manager, and we still aren’t sure at this juncture whether Gordon Hayward or anyone else will be coming to Boston.

While a locked up core doesn’t make the Raptors any better over last year — and a depleted role player unit doesn’t help them — it’s not as though their opponents are doing much in the meantime. Getting Lowry locked down was an obvious choice for Toronto and there’s no doubt fans in Canada will be happy to see him return.

Report: Kings offer Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. max salary contract

Getty
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

At least one team has offered Washington Wizards wing Otto Porter Jr. a max salary contract.

According to reports published on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings offered Porter a huge max contract, estimated to be worth $106 million. Porter is a restricted free agent, which means if he signs the offer sheet with Sacramento, Washington would have the opportunity to match.

Reports have said that Washington will be trying to match any offer for Porter, so he is expected to stay in D.C. with John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Via Twitter:

Washington is expected to move away from Marcin Gortat this offseason, which would help offset the $25+ million per annum salary that Porter would take home under the reported deal. Shedding Gortat’s salary would not entirely help mitigate Porter’s new contract, so expect the Wizards to make future deals.

With Wall, Beal, and Ian Mahinmi all taking up big cap hits, adding Porter to the mix would severely hamper Washington moving forward. Their Achilles heel this NBA playoffs was their bench, something that will be hard to fix once Porter is on the books.

Nevertheless, Washington was extremely fun team to watch during the regular season and we can hope that they can get better as the Eastern Conference weakens this summer.

Reports: Houston Rockets re-sign Nene to three-year, $11 million contract

Getty
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

Okay, let’s try this again.

The Houston Rockets have re-signed big man and Nene Hilario to a three-year, $11 million contract.

This comes just a day after the original contract with the Rockets — valued at four years and $15 million — was tossed on the scrapheap due to the over-38 rule..

Nene went back to the drawing board, and was reportedly looking for more length in a better deal. It doesn’t look like he found it, and he ended up taking a contract that was similar in a year-by-year value with the Rockets.

Via Twitter:

Nene Had a resurgence in Houston last season, with a career high in field goal percentage to go along with an excellent offensive rating. No doubt playing along James Harden helped, and with the recent addition of Chris Paul, Nene Should benefit from those factors again in 2017-18.

Report: Kyle Korver agrees to three-year, $22 million deal with the Cavaliers

AP
4 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back at least one role player from their 2017 NBA Finals run. According to Yahoo! Sports, Kyle Korver agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with Cleveland on Sunday.

There’s no report yet on whether there are player or team options on Korver’s deal, but if he completes all three years he will end that final season at age 39.

The Cavaliers traded for Korver in 2017 in preparation for their Finals run, sending Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, cash, and a protected 2019 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

While at times his impact seemed limited, Korver did shoot 48.5 percent from 3-point range for the Cavaliers. At an average of just a little over $7 million a season, that deal seems a little steep for the sharpshooting small forward, but the Cavaliers are in a sticky situation when it comes to their cap space. Re-signing their own players seemed like the most likely option.

Via Twitter:

Cleveland recently added point guard Jose Calderon on a minimum salary deal. The Cavaliers continue to go through free agency without a general manager after firing David Griffin earlier in the month of June.

The Cavaliers are well above the salary cap and will likely need to make more moves if they want to bolster their roster while they try to revamp in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Report: Clippers seeking third team to facilitate Danilo Gallinari sign-and-trade

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinJul 2, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Without Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, but with Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams (plus younger players like Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell), the Clippers are an okay team. Probably hanging around .500.

Doc Rivers wants more than that and is trying to find a way to land Danilo Gallinari, the talented but often injured big man who is unlikely to return to Denver. Sam Amick of the USA Today said the Clippers want Gallo, but will need to find a third team to make it work.

Gallinari’s return to Denver hinges on if they are able to sign Paul Millsap, who met with the Nuggets on Saturday night but has yet to make a decision. If Millsap goes elsewhere, the Nuggets will reach out to Gallinari with more interest.

Gallinari would be a big three playing next to Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and he would fit. Gallo is a 6’10” wing who shot 38.7 percent from three last season, he can catch-and-shoot or create his own shot, averaged 18.2 points per game, and can defend threes and fours. There’s a lot to like, when he’s healthy — he missed 19 games last season, and that’s the most he’s played in four years.

The Clippers still have almost no cap space, so they need a third team with some — Philadelphia, Sacramento, Brooklyn, maybe others depending on the size of the deal — to take on salary from them to create space for Gallinari. Of course, this third team is going to want sweeteners, if you want the Nets to take on $18 million in salary that likely costs a first-round pick.

Three team deals rarely come together — see the Kevin Love/Paul George proposed deal that fell apart — because there are a lot of moving parts and it’s hard to make three teams happy. But this is something to watch.

It also signals the Clippers are not looking to just be mediocre, they want to find a way to compete again fast.