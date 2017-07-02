Report: Wizards sign Jodie Meeks to two-year, $7 million deal

Jodie Meeks is moving up the East Coast from Orlando to Washington.
The 29-year-old shooting guard played in just 36 games for the Orlando Magic last season, but has earned a two-year $7 million deal to play for the Washington Wizards in 2017-18.
Meeks played just 39 games over the last two seasons in Orlando and Detroit, but he should add a healthy shooting spark to the Wizards if he can remain on the floor. Meeks shot 40.9% last year for the Magic.
Via Twitter:
Washington is still sussing out what they want to do this free agency, including with Otto Porter Jr. The team is apparently ready to match offers for the restricted free agent, and they expect a large offer to come for him soon.
Obviously there is some hope in Washington that Meeks will help fill out their willfully thin bench that was highlighted during these last NBA playoffs.
Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together.
First, he traded for Jimmy Butler.
Now he’s adding Taj Gibson to the Timberwolves, something first reported by Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders, later confirmed by other sources.
That salary fits into the Timberwolves remaining cap space.
While Minnesota could really use a stretch four to go with Karl-Anthony Towns (Towns can shoot from deep, but he is the only Minny big who can), Gibson is a solid veteran point who can come off the bench for 20 to 25 minutes a night and play good defense (people forget he has a 7’4″ wingspan), get rebounds, and score a little from the post. He’s a throwback, old-school power forward that is tough and in the Thibs mold, and while his game has declined a little the last few years he’s still solid when in there. Gorgui Dieng likely still starts, and when his foot gets right Nemanja Bjelica needs to get some minutes at the four, but Gibson will be quality third big who can stabilize things when in there.
Just as importantly, Gibson also is a high character guy loved by other players in the locker room — exactly the kind of player the Timberwolves want around Towns.
The price tag at $14 million seems a little high, but since it’s just a two-year deal it is fine (any longer would have been an issue).
The Toronto Raptors will be keeping at least one of their major free agents this summer.
Big man Serge Ibaka, who the Raptors traded for at the deadline in 2017, will sign 3-year, $65 million deal to remain in Canada.
Toronto originally swapped Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick to obtain Ibaka from the Orlando Magic. The Magic would go on to trade that pick, the 25th in the draft, to the Philadelphia 76ers for Oklahoma City’s 2020 first round pick and the worst of Brooklyn or New York’s 2020 second rounders.
The Raptors will apparently try to move Cory Joseph in order to make the salaries work now that Ibaka has signed his deal.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski and others:
With Ibaka returning to the Raptors one has to wonder what this means for Kyle Lowry. It’s hard to think that Masai Ujiri would want to run this team back without one of its best players. Could Lowry be the next domino to fall?
Toronto’s salary is inflating, and combined with DeMar DeRozan‘s contract, signing Lowry could mean moving some other players, including DeMarre Carroll or Jonas Valanciunas.
It’s not a real recruitment battle until the emoji wars start.
Gordon Hayward met with the brass in Miami on Saturday, will be in Boston to meet with the Celtics Sunday, returns to Utah to meet with the Jazz on Monday, then will sit down and start to make his decision.
That didn’t stop Isaiah Thomas, Rudy Gobert, and Hassan Whiteside from trying to win an emoji war to win over Hayward. Gobert started it off.
Then Thomas jumped in.
Finally, it was Whiteside.
We get Chandler Parsons on a plane and we will really have something.
Add this to your “LeBron James is going to leave the Cavs in 2018″ file.
As the Cavaliers stumble through free agency without a president of basketball operations to set the overall direction — they did land Jose Calderon, that will make them more athletic — the team is not getting any help from LeBron. He is being hands off in the process, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
LeBron James is not actively recruiting free agents on behalf of the Cavs as the franchise zeros in on its targets, a league source told ESPN on Saturday….
James’ approach is a departure from his conduct in the past. He has actively pitched players on coming to play in Cleveland, including his pivotal poolside meeting with Kevin Love in Los Angeles in the summer of 2015 that led to Love’s re-signing and James’ calls to veterans such as Mike Miller and James Jones that were instrumental in those players’ wanting to join the Cavs at a discount.
Again, in a year we could see this as a sign, or it could be forgotten. It’s just an interesting note right now.
What I’ve heard of LeBron’s mindset from around the league is he plans to keep his options open, play out next season, then decide. The Cavaliers are still the favorites to win the East as of this writing, and maybe the season plays out in a way that they have a real shot at a title next June. Maybe things implode. Maybe neither. One year is a lifetime in the NBA, a lot of things can change, and nobody knows that better than LeBron. So he’s going to sit back, wait, let things play out, then make his call. It’s the way smart people make decisions — be patient, weigh the facts, then come to a reasoned conclusion. This country could use a lot more of that.
However, him not helping recruit is interesting.