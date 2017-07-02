Report: Wizards sign Jodie Meeks to two-year, $7 million deal

Jodie Meeks is moving up the East Coast from Orlando to Washington.

The 29-year-old shooting guard played in just 36 games for the Orlando Magic last season, but has earned a two-year $7 million deal to play for the Washington Wizards in 2017-18.

Meeks played just 39 games over the last two seasons in Orlando and Detroit, but he should add a healthy shooting spark to the Wizards if he can remain on the floor. Meeks shot 40.9% last year for the Magic.

Via Twitter:

Free agent Jodie Meeks has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Washington is still sussing out what they want to do this free agency, including with Otto Porter Jr. The team is apparently ready to match offers for the restricted free agent, and they expect a large offer to come for him soon.

Obviously there is some hope in Washington that Meeks will help fill out their willfully thin bench that was highlighted during these last NBA playoffs.