Report: P.J. Tucker headed to Houston on four-year, $32 million deal

With Chris Paul in the fold, and likely keeping Ryan Anderson as the starting power forward, the Houston Rockets were in the market for a backup forward who could defend well, and space the floor as a shooter. Someone who could play a stretch four kind of spot in small-ball lineups calling for defense.
Enter P.J. Tucker.
The free agent forward and the Rockets have reached a deal, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
As Kevin Pelton of ESPN has pointed out, that figure set up a potential sign-and-trade with the Raptors (Tucker’s last team), which would save some of the mid-level exception to try to land Nene (which is its own snafu).
Regardless, the Rockets are now hard-capped at $125 million with this deal. The Rockets are at about $120 million having filled nine roster spots, which leaves some challenges in filling out the roster. If the Rockets trade for Iman Shumpert as is rumored, they would have $9.7 million left for five spots.
Tucker is what the Rockets need, however,. He can defend the three or the four (he’s better against fours but can switch), is physical, and he shot 35.7 percent from three last season. He’s a solid bench player, but at age 32 is a four-year deal too long to ask.
The Spurs and Rockets — the two biggest challengers to the Warriors in the West (if not the NBA) — tried to weaken Golden State with some addition by subtraction. Both teams went after Andre Iguodala and tried to pry him away with offers.
Ultimately, they made Iguodala more money. And will hit the Warriors with a tax bill.
The Warriors upped their offer in the past 24 hours and Iguodala will take it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Iguodala himself later confirmed this.
Iguodala was the Finals MVP two years ago and has been runner up as Sixth Man of the Year the past two years, both underscoring his importance to Golden State as the guy who makes their small lineup works. He can’t be ignored on offense or he can put up buckets. On defense he can switch one through four. He also is loved in the Warriors locker room.
Sorry rest of the NBA, the Warriors aren’t getting weaker. It’s just costing them a little more money.
Credit to Warriors ownership for paying up, they could have tried to save money by letting Iguodala or Shaun Livingston go, but they have signed up for a big tax bill to keep an elite team together.
So, about that getting younger and more athletic thing…
Jose Calderon, at age 35 (36 by the time training camps open) played in just 41 games last season, splitting time between the Lakers and Hawks. He still mentally knows the game, but his body can’t penetrate on offense or stay in front of anyone on defense anymore.
However, it looks as if he will be coming off the bench for the Cavaliers next year. His agency broke the news.
We’re going to assume this is a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, because even without a guy at the head of basketball operations the Cavs wouldn’t offer more than that. Right?
We’re also going to assume that with Kyrie Irving and Kay Felder on the roster, Calderon rarely sees the court. Even then, not sure this makes much sense.
The Clippers’ pitch to Blake Griffin must have been a good one, he signed almost on the spot.
Of course, the $173 million max offer sealed the deal, but the Clippers pulled out the full “dog and pony” show for Griffin including a walk-through museum of his life, highlighting his time with the Clippers. It was a no expense spared kind of thing. Showing a player you want him with these kinds of productions helps.
However, as part of the effort, Clippers staff wore a T-shirt that was painfully tone deaf. Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN had this part of the story.
Um…. I’m at a loss for words. I think Dave Zirin put it best: “Did Donald Sterling design this shirt?”
Just to be clear, it’s a shirt comparing Blake Griffin’s time with the Clippers to Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jackson, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela. I am a bigger Griffin backer than most, but come on now.
Twitter was merciless.
The Clippers will bury this and try to move on, but the fact nobody stood up in a meeting and said “about that shirt…” should concern everyone involved.
There were rumors of offers coming from Orlando — and maybe elsewhere — that would make it hard for Utah to keep the sharpshooter.
However, Utah stepped up and the sides reached a deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That’s still a fair amount of money for a guy who turns 30 before the season starts. He is a strong outside shooter, and he’s a plus team defender.
What matters more is he’s one of Gordon Hayward‘s best friends on the team. With Utah moving on from George Hill but fighting to keep Hayward, they had to pony up on Ingles. We’ll see if that ends up mattering.