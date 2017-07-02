Report: Kyle Korver agrees to three-year, $22 million deal with the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back at least one role player from their 2017 NBA Finals run. According to Yahoo! Sports, Kyle Korver agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with Cleveland on Sunday.

There’s no report yet on whether there are player or team options on Korver’s deal, but if he completes all three years he will end that final season at age 39.

The Cavaliers traded for Korver in 2017 in preparation for their Finals run, sending Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, cash, and a protected 2019 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.

While at times his impact seemed limited, Korver did shoot 48.5 percent from 3-point range for the Cavaliers. At an average of just a little over $7 million a season, that deal seems a little steep for the sharpshooting small forward, but the Cavaliers are in a sticky situation when it comes to their cap space. Re-signing their own players seemed like the most likely option.

Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

The Cavs have agreed to a 3-year, $22 million deal with Kyle Korver, sources said. Partial guarantee in third year. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 2, 2017

The Cavaliers luxury tax bill for next season now increases from $20.4M to $42.7M with the Kyle Korver three… https://t.co/gq7wPYapQn — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2017

Cleveland recently added point guard Jose Calderon on a minimum salary deal. The Cavaliers continue to go through free agency without a general manager after firing David Griffin earlier in the month of June.

The Cavaliers are well above the salary cap and will likely need to make more moves if they want to bolster their roster while they try to revamp in a weakened Eastern Conference.