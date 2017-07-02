Report: Kings offer Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. max salary contract

At least one team has offered Washington Wizards wing Otto Porter Jr. a max salary contract.
According to reports published on Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings offered Porter a huge max contract, estimated to be worth $106 million. Porter is a restricted free agent, which means if he signs the offer sheet with Sacramento, Washington would have the opportunity to match.
Reports have said that Washington will be trying to match any offer for Porter, so he is expected to stay in D.C. with John Wall and Bradley Beal.
Washington is expected to move away from Marcin Gortat this offseason, which would help offset the $25+ million per annum salary that Porter would take home under the reported deal. Shedding Gortat’s salary would not entirely help mitigate Porter’s new contract, so expect the Wizards to make future deals.
With Wall, Beal, and Ian Mahinmi all taking up big cap hits, adding Porter to the mix would severely hamper Washington moving forward. Their Achilles heel this NBA playoffs was their bench, something that will be hard to fix once Porter is on the books.
Nevertheless, Washington was extremely fun team to watch during the regular season and we can hope that they can get better as the Eastern Conference weakens this summer.