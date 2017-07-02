Getty

Report: Justin Holiday agrees to two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Jrue Holiday signed for a staggering sum with the New Orleans Pelicans. Now, it’s brother Justin Holiday‘s turn to ink a contract.

According to reports, Holiday has signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls. Holiday will be a backup replacement now that Chicago has waived Rajon Rondo.

Holiday, 28, played in 82 games last season for the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per-game.

Via Twitter:

Holiday will share point guard duties with Zach LaVine, Jerian Grant, and Kris Dunn. He previously played for the Bulls in 2015-16.

Report: Nuggets sign Paul Millsap to three-year, $90 million deal

AP
1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 11:14 PM EDT

The Denver Nuggets were fun last season, but I think they just got a lot more fun.

According to reports that were published on Sunday, the Nuggets signed Atlanta Hawks big man Paul Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal.

The contract will pair Millsap along with Nikola Jokic in the Denver frontcourt, a combination that is no doubt going to be excellent at both passing and rebounding.

That’s without mentioning Jamal Murray, Emmanuel Mudiay, Kenneth Faried, Mason Plumlee, Will Barton, and other young talent on the Denver roster.

Via Twitter:

Millsap joins Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Paul George as just some of the big names to move from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference in the first few days of free agency.

At age 32 Millsap will be one of the oldest players on the Nuggets roster, but he will allow them to compete in an increasingly difficult and competitive West.

Playing for the Hawks last season, Millsap averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per-game. He should add a much needed veteran presence as well as solidify that frontline for the Nuggets.

Denver might not be done just yet. It has been reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have been interested in getting Danilo Gallinari over to California, so they may just add another player via trade here soon enough.

Reports: Grizzlies sign Ben McLemore to two-year, $10.7 million deal

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

The Memphis Grizzlies may have finally added some much-needed 3-point shooting.

According to multiple reports, the Grizzlies signed Ben McLemore to a two-year, $10.7 million deal on Sunday.

McLemore, 24, was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent all of his first four seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

While still raw, McLemore was 38% shooter from 3-point range last season for the Kings.

Buy Twitter:

Memphis is a top-heavy squad and could use the shooting that McLemore offers in potential. Hopefully for the Grizzlies he will develop into a better player than he was during his rookie contract.

Video shows Knicks GM Steve Mills appearing to laugh at video of Carmelo Anthony workout

Twitter
5 Comments
By Dane CarbaughJul 2, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

Things didn’t need to get any weirder for the New York Knicks, but here we are.

Video surfaced on Sunday of what appears to be New York GM Steve Mills watching a video of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony working out at 2:00 AM. In the video — pulled from an NBATV broadcast — Mills appears to be having a chuckle at Carmelo’s expense while watching the video.

Given the footage, it’s hard to verify for certain, but it sure does look like the two videos match up.

For reference, here is the video posted to Instagram of Carmelo working out.

Via Instagram:

Now, here is video of Mills sitting courtside during summer league in Orlando watching the Knicks and what appears to be Carmelo’s video.

Via Twitter:

And here is a close up if you can’t see it well enough:

Again, the context here isn’t clear given that we can’t really even hear what Mills is saying to the people sitting next to him. Maybe the Knicks brass is just happy that Carmelo is getting his offseason work in?

Phil Jackson is gone but we don’t have any evidence that the Knicks are any better yet. We still have a whole summer of this.

The Latest: Day 2: Gordon Hayward visits Fenway Park

Getty
3 Comments
Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times Eastern):

3:45 p.m.

Gordon Hayward‘s Tour de Free Agency continues in Boston.

Hayward flew from Miami to Boston on Saturday night, and on Sunday the Celtics enlisted some help from the Boston Red Sox for their recruiting pitch to the All-Star forward.

Hayward and his wife were welcomed by a display on the Fenway Park jumobtron, and part of the sales pitch was a video that ran on the same screen.

Hayward is expected to meet with his incumbent team, the Utah Jazz, on Monday.

Via Twitter:

Meanwhile, Dion Waiters was taking meetings in Los Angeles – with the Heat, who were wooing Hayward on Saturday, on his schedule there. Waiters was with the Heat this past season and has said he wants to be back in Miami.

1:05 p.m.

Day 2 of NBA free agency is in full swing, and the run on forwards might be beginning.

Serge Ibaka has gotten a three-year, $65 million deal to stay with the Toronto Raptors, and Taj Gibson is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota after agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of those deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither can be signed until the NBA’s offseason moratorium is lifted on Thursday.

Day 1 seemed to be mostly about locking up deals with guards, with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Patty Mills, J.J. Redick and Shaun Livingston among those agreeing to new contracts. Combined, those six players will sign deals worth nearly $500 million.

Among the top free agents still in play: Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Gordon Hayward, Otto Porter, Rudy Gay, Paul Millsap and technically Kevin Durant – though he has no intention of leaving Golden State.

– AP Basketball Writers Tim Reynolds and Jon Krawczynski

More AP NBA: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball