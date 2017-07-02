Report: Clippers seeking third team to facilitate Danilo Gallinari sign-and-trade

Without Chris Paul and J.J. Redick, but with Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams (plus younger players like Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell), the Clippers are an okay team. Probably hanging around .500.
Doc Rivers wants more than that and is trying to find a way to land Danilo Gallinari, the talented but often injured big man who is unlikely to return to Denver. Sam Amick of the USA Today said the Clippers want Gallo, but will need to find a third team to make it work.
Gallinari’s return to Denver hinges on if they are able to sign Paul Millsap, who met with the Nuggets on Saturday night but has yet to make a decision. If Millsap goes elsewhere, the Nuggets will reach out to Gallinari with more interest.
Gallinari would be a big three playing next to Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, and he would fit. Gallo is a 6’10” wing who shot 38.7 percent from three last season, he can catch-and-shoot or create his own shot, averaged 18.2 points per game, and can defend threes and fours. There’s a lot to like, when he’s healthy — he missed 19 games last season, and that’s the most he’s played in four years.
The Clippers still have almost no cap space, so they need a third team with some — Philadelphia, Sacramento, Brooklyn, maybe others depending on the size of the deal — to take on salary from them to create space for Gallinari. Of course, this third team is going to want sweeteners, if you want the Nets to take on $18 million in salary that likely costs a first-round pick.
Three team deals rarely come together — see the Kevin Love/Paul George proposed deal that fell apart — because there are a lot of moving parts and it’s hard to make three teams happy. But this is something to watch.
It also signals the Clippers are not looking to just be mediocre, they want to find a way to compete again fast.
Okay, let’s try this again.
The Houston Rockets have re-signed big man and Nene Hilario to a three-year, $11 million contract.
This comes just a day after the original contract with the Rockets — valued at four years and $15 million — was tossed on the scrapheap due to the over-38 rule..
Nene went back to the drawing board, and was reportedly looking for more length in a better deal. It doesn’t look like he found it, and he ended up taking a contract that was similar in a year-by-year value with the Rockets.
Nene Had a resurgence in Houston last season, with a career high in field goal percentage to go along with an excellent offensive rating. No doubt playing along James Harden helped, and with the recent addition of Chris Paul, Nene Should benefit from those factors again in 2017-18.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back at least one role player from their 2017 NBA Finals run. According to Yahoo! Sports, Kyle Korver agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with Cleveland on Sunday.
There’s no report yet on whether there are player or team options on Korver’s deal, but if he completes all three years he will end that final season at age 39.
The Cavaliers traded for Korver in 2017 in preparation for their Finals run, sending Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, cash, and a protected 2019 first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks.
While at times his impact seemed limited, Korver did shoot 48.5 percent from 3-point range for the Cavaliers. At an average of just a little over $7 million a season, that deal seems a little steep for the sharpshooting small forward, but the Cavaliers are in a sticky situation when it comes to their cap space. Re-signing their own players seemed like the most likely option.
Cleveland recently added point guard Jose Calderon on a minimum salary deal. The Cavaliers continue to go through free agency without a general manager after firing David Griffin earlier in the month of June.
The Cavaliers are well above the salary cap and will likely need to make more moves if they want to bolster their roster while they try to revamp in a weakened Eastern Conference.
Former New York Knicks coach and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Derek Fisher has been formally charged with two counts of DUI after he allegedly flipped his car on U.S. Route 101.
Fisher, 42, was driving with Gloria Govan when he flipped the car. Govan is the ex-wife of Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes. Both escaped the crash without injury.
The car Fisher was driving was apparently registered to Barnes. The two were famously involved in an incident in 2015 in which Barnes drove to Govan’s house and fought with Fisher. Barnes was suspended by the NBA for two games before the incident.
Fisher has said that he is just glad that both are okay. What is next ahead for him will be having to deal with the California justice system.
Jodie Meeks is moving up the East Coast from Orlando to Washington.
The 29-year-old shooting guard played in just 36 games for the Orlando Magic last season, but has earned a two-year $7 million deal to play for the Washington Wizards in 2017-18.
Meeks played just 39 games over the last two seasons in Orlando and Detroit, but he should add a healthy shooting spark to the Wizards if he can remain on the floor. Meeks shot 40.9% last year for the Magic.
Washington is still sussing out what they want to do this free agency, including with Otto Porter Jr. The team is apparently ready to match offers for the restricted free agent, and they expect a large offer to come for him soon.
Obviously there is some hope in Washington that Meeks will help fill out their willfully thin bench that was highlighted during these last NBA playoffs.