Report: Andre Iguodala agrees to return to Warriors on three-year. $48 million deal

The Spurs and Rockets — the two biggest challengers to the Warriors in the West (if not the NBA) — tried to weaken Golden State with some addition by subtraction. Both teams went after Andre Iguodala and tried to pry him away with offers.

Ultimately, they made Iguodala more money. And will hit the Warriors with a tax bill.

The Warriors upped their offer in the past 24 hours and Iguodala will take it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Andre Iguodala has agreed to deal to return to Warriors, sources say. https://t.co/xImvgcC9gu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Iguodala's deal will be worth $48M over the three years, league source tells ESPN. Warriors deepened offer, close deal tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Golden State GM Bob Myers met with Iguodala in Los Angeles tonight, and flew back to Bay Area with a commitment to keep champs together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Iguodala was the Finals MVP two years ago and has been runner up as Sixth Man of the Year the past two years, both underscoring his importance to Golden State as the guy who makes their small lineup works. He can’t be ignored on offense or he can put up buckets. On defense he can switch one through four. He also is loved in the Warriors locker room.

Sorry rest of the NBA, the Warriors aren’t getting weaker. It’s just costing them a little more money.