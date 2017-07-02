Report: Andre Iguodala agrees to return to Warriors on three-year. $48 million deal

The Spurs and Rockets — the two biggest challengers to the Warriors in the West (if not the NBA) — tried to weaken Golden State with some addition by subtraction. Both teams went after Andre Iguodala and tried to pry him away with offers.
Ultimately, they made Iguodala more money. And will hit the Warriors with a tax bill.
The Warriors upped their offer in the past 24 hours and Iguodala will take it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Iguodala was the Finals MVP two years ago and has been runner up as Sixth Man of the Year the past two years, both underscoring his importance to Golden State as the guy who makes their small lineup works. He can’t be ignored on offense or he can put up buckets. On defense he can switch one through four. He also is loved in the Warriors locker room.
Sorry rest of the NBA, the Warriors aren’t getting weaker. It’s just costing them a little more money.
So, about that getting younger and more athletic thing…
Jose Calderon, at age 35 (36 by the time training camps open) played in just 41 games last season, splitting time between the Lakers and Hawks. He still mentally knows the game, but his body can’t penetrate on offense or stay in front of anyone on defense anymore.
However, it looks as if he will be coming off the bench for the Cavaliers next year. His agency broke the news.
We’re going to assume this is a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, because even without a guy at the head of basketball operations the Cavs wouldn’t offer more than that. Right?
We’re also going to assume that with Kyrie Irving and Kay Felder on the roster, Calderon rarely sees the court. Even then, not sure this makes much sense.
The Clippers’ pitch to Blake Griffin must have been a good one, he signed almost on the spot.
Of course, the $173 million max offer sealed the deal, but the Clippers pulled out the full “dog and pony” show for Griffin including a walk-through museum of his life, highlighting his time with the Clippers. It was a no expense spared kind of thing. Showing a player you want him with these kinds of productions helps.
However, as part of the effort, Clippers staff wore a T-shirt that was painfully tone deaf. Marc Spears of The Undefeated at ESPN had this part of the story.
Um…. I’m at a loss for words. I think Dave Zirin put it best: “Did Donald Sterling design this shirt?”
Just to be clear, it’s a shirt comparing Blake Griffin’s time with the Clippers to Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Michael Jackson, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein and Nelson Mandela. I am a bigger Griffin backer than most, but come on now.
Twitter was merciless.
The Clippers will bury this and try to move on, but the fact nobody stood up in a meeting and said “about that shirt…” should concern everyone involved.
There were rumors of offers coming from Orlando — and maybe elsewhere — that would make it hard for Utah to keep the sharpshooter.
However, Utah stepped up and the sides reached a deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That’s still a fair amount of money for a guy who turns 30 before the season starts. He is a strong outside shooter, and he’s a plus team defender.
What matters more is he’s one of Gordon Hayward‘s best friends on the team. With Utah moving on from George Hill but fighting to keep Hayward, they had to pony up on Ingles. We’ll see if that ends up mattering.
Stephen Curry is about to sign the richest contract in NBA history: Five-years, $201 million. Fully guaranteed. It’s the maximum any team can play any player under the new CBA.
That’s not enough.
Not if you ask LeBron James.
Notice that while the Cavaliers stumble around without a permanent GM/head of basketball operations, LeBron is on Twitter applauding guys getting paid big bucks. Just file that away for later.
LeBron’s argument has been around for a while, and not shockingly it’s the guys at the top of the NBA food chain who promote it. He’s also not wrong: max salary caps do put a clear ceiling on the upper part of the market. If the NBA really wants to do away with players pairing up for “super teams,” then keep the salary cap structure but do away with maximum contract limits. What is Stephen Curry worth on a pure open market? $50 million a year? $75 million? That’s more of his fair market value in terms of what he brings in with ticket sales/sponsorships/increased franchise value. Whatever it is, the Warriors couldn’t pay him and Kevin Durant, not to mention Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Also, you might imagine why LeBron thinks no max contracts are a good idea.
Another area where LeBron has a point: NBA owners talk about profits and losses but have a variety of ways to move around income (if they own the building they play in creates all sorts of opportunities), and they never discuss the increased valuation of a franchise. The owners like to see that as separate, the players do not see it that way.
It’s a fun discussion. Also, it will never happen. No max contracts would destroy the middle class in the NBA. There will be All-Star/All-NBA level players making $40+ million a year, a few next-tier guys making $15 million to $20 million, then a vast majority of guys at around the league minimum. LeBron may be okay with that, the majority of NBA players wouldn’t be. (What LeBron probably actually wants is a no-cap system. No way the owners go for that.)
While this conversation is going on, the Cavaliers are trying to dump Iman Shumpert so they can re-sign Kyle Korver and get some other role players.