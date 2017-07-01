Ron Baker announces return to Knicks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Knicks waived Lou Amundson, who just signed a guaranteed contract, and a few other intriguing players to keep undrafted Ron Baker this season.

Baker rewarded New York with plucky defense, the rare Knick to exert reliable effort on that end.

Where does the 24-year-old go from here? Back to New York.

Baker:

Excited to be returning to the #Knicks next season! S/O all my family & friends! #Love — Ron Baker (@RonBaker31) July 1, 2017

Breaking the news himself, Baker didn’t provide any contract details.

He was a restricted free agent with a $1,512,611 qualifying offer. I doubt he rushed to accept that before the Knicks could pull it, but it presented a guaranteed NBA salary at $200,000 more than his minimum. I can’t rule out that course.