Reports: Andre Iguodala gets offer from Rockets, will now meet with Warriors

Free agent meetings are a lot like surgeries in sports, after they end everyone says it was “positive” or “successful.” Whether it was or not.

Andre Iguodala has reportedly met with the Kings and Spurs with San Antonio extending an offer, then met with the Rockets — shockingly, it went well — and got another offer, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.

Warriors free agent Andre Iguodala had an “excellent” meeting with the Rockets today and a contract offer was made, a source said.

I’m curious what the Rocket offer would be because as of right now Houston couldn’t offer more than $10 million a year, and they are making moves to trade for Iman Shumpert. There would need to be salary shifting by Rockets GM Daryl Morey to offer more.

Now Iguodala is going to meet with the Warriors again, and the team is going to up its offer, reports Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group.

General manager Bob Myers will be armed with an offer in the range of $13 to $15 million a year. The deal will also include a third year, which is a big deal since the Warriors will have to sign Klay Thompson to an extension that year. Iguodala, who wanted more than the Warriors’ initial overtures, hit the free agency market with hopes of getting a lucrative offer. The goal is to put pressure on the Warriors to give him more.

Sam Amick of the USA Today adds details.

To piggyback here, I'm told Warriors first offer was $12-14 mil per, two years with just a partial in 3rd. Marcus says 13-15 now, for 3 https://t.co/vqYxr8mUqR — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

This seems like it should be enough to keep Iguodala. The Spurs couldn’t go much more than $15 million a year, a number the Warriors may comfortable matching. The Warriors want to keep Iguodala, he is crucial to their small-ball switching units (he was Finals MVP two years ago and runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year the past two years for a reason), plus he brings a veteran presence to the locker room.

This will cost the Warriors with the luxury tax, but if ownership approves assembling a team as deep with stars as this they have to know the big tax bill is on its way. They may not look to trim it much in the short term.