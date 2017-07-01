Report: Tony Snell reaches four-year, $46 million deal to stay in Milwaukee

When Milwaukee traded for Tony Snell last year, it seemed to be a desperation move to get anyone on the wing that could help with Kris Middleton out injured (and they only had to give up Michael Carter-Williams, who is on his way out of the league).
Except Snell turned out to be a great fit. He started 80 games, averaged 8.5 points per game shooting 40.6 percent from three, and played quality defense out on the perimeter. He earned a pay raise, and he got it according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Sources: Tony Snell has agreed to 4-year, $46M deal — $44M guaranteed — to return to Milwaukee. Player option after 3rd year.
That’s a good deal for both sides. Snell, just 25, gets paid and can get paid more in a few more years if he earns it. The Bucks get a quality “3&D” wing player for a reasonable price (those kinds of players have been getting overpaid in recent years).
This will have the Bucks flirting with the tax line, look for them to make another move in the coming weeks to shed a little salary. But they had to lock up Snell.
The Chicago Bulls are high on Cristiano Felicio. He’s a cult favorite among Bulls fans.
And while nobody is really sure yet how good he can be, the Bulls have locked him up so they can find out. Felicio was a restricted free agent, but the Bulls quickly signed him to an extension on July 1, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
That salary isn’t too much for a big with potential, it’s just below the league average salary. If Felicio develops as the Bulls hope, this is a steal.
Felicio has bounce in his legs, he finishes well and is a solid rebounder because of it. He started to show a nice midrange game last season, but if he can learn to hit the three ball he becomes far more dangerous. The Brazilian big man can get lost on the defensive end, but also can cover that up thanks to his athleticism.
He’s still a bit of a project, but one that the Bulls and their fans are high on. And they get to see him through the process now.
Ricky Rubio is out. Jeff Teague is in.
Tom Thibodeau was never sold on Ricky Rubio as the answer in Minnesota, and with Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins handling the ball plenty he wanted a point guard who could shoot the three and space the floor. That is Teague, who shot 35.7 percent last season from deep and is a good spot-up shooter.
As had been expected, Minnesota and Teague quickly reached a deal after free agency opened, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Free agent Jeff Teague has agreed to a 3-year, $57M deal with Minnesota, league sources tell ESPN.
(In no way should you think this contract was all worked out before the official start of free agency, nope, nobody does that.)
Teague was excellent on the pick-and-roll last year and traditionally is strong in transition. He’s a defensive downgrade from Rubio, but a solid defender still. If Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns take defensive steps forward — as you should expect from a 22 and 21 year old — that end of the floor should improve for the Timberwolves
That salary is on the high end for Teague, but not out of the range of what he could get on the open market.
Minnesota has their point guard, and really their entire starting lineup (outside of a better stretch four). They aren’t in slow-growth mode anymore, they should be a playoff team next season quickly moving up the ranks in the West.
Golden State is taking advantage of Kevin Durant‘s willingness to accept less than a max salary.
Andre Iguodala remains the big wild card, but the Warriors are signing Shaun Livingston to a contract they couldn’t afford while re-signing Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to max deals and keeping Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Chris Haynes of ESPN:
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
That’s about the going rate for a good backup like Livingston. Though Livingston, who turns 32 before the season, projects to continue to decline during the deal, Golden State’s contention window is open now. The Warriors can’t afford to take a step back, and Livingston’s Bird Rights – maintained thanks to Durant’s sacrifice – allow them to spend money on Livingston they couldn’t spend on another player. The low guarantee on third year helps protect Golden State when Thompson is up for a new deal.
Attention now turns to Iguodala. The Warriors are allowed to spend up to the max without losing anyone else. The only question is how much real-world cost they’re willing to stomach.
At least Livingston gives the Warriors cover to tell Durant they did something with the money he left on the table.
Despite all the rumors, the Spurs never closed on Chris Paul, who engineered a trade from the Clippers to the Rockets. San Antonio broke off discussions with George Hill.
But maybe the Spurs, with Tony Parker injured and aging, will just turn to Patty Mills at point guard.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Mills will count just $6,800,001 against the cap until signed. Then, the Spurs can exceed the cap to re-sign him with Bird Rights. So, San Antonio will likely delay finalizing this deal until conducting other business.
Maybe the Spurs will use that flexibility to sign a better point guard – Kyle Lowry or bust? – but it sure seems they’re handing the reigns to Mills. The 28-year-old Mills has improved as a floor general, and this is a reasonable price for him.
But has he developed enough to be more than sparkplug off the bench? If his indeed headed toward starting long-term for a championship contender, there will be more pressure on Kawhi Leonard, whom the offense usually runs through but is still growing as a distributor himself.