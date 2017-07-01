Report: Suns out, Timberwolves maybe gone from Paul Millsap chase, Denver is front runner

Paul Millsap fits right in with Denver. They run the offense through Nikola Jokic out high with young players such as Gary Harris and Jamal Murray with him, what they need is a four who can both space the floor and give them defense inside. Millsap does that as well as anyone, he’s a borderline NBA All-Defensive Team player (he was tied for the last forward spot this year with the Greek Freak), he can hit threes, he can work off the ball or score for himself. He’s an upgrade from Danilo Gallinari, who played that position last season (when he was healthy). Put Millsap on Denver and that is a playoff team in the West.
Denver also looks like the front-runner to land Millsap. He met with the Suns and the Timberwolves, but they are out of the running, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and David Aldridge of TNT/NBA.com.
Denver is expected to pull out all the stops in their pitch.
Denver has more than $30 million in cap space (they would renounce Gallinari to free up his cap hold), so the Nuggets have the money to go max and get Millsap, but should they? Can they get him for three years starting at $27 million? Even if they have to throw on a player-option fourth year, it could be worth it for the Nuggets. If the Suns pulled out because of the money, is Millsap demanding the max (which for him starts at $34 million)?
Denver seems in position to land Paul Millsap, and it would be a great fit, the only question is money.
The Sixers run as a contender may be a few years away — providing everyone can stay healthy and develop somewhere near their potential — but their run to the playoffs may start next year. They are making moves that should help them win games. First, there was agreeing to sign J.J. Redick to a one-year, $23 million contract.
Now it is Amir Johnson who will come in on a one-year deal and provide depth along the front line, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Another one-year deal that keep’s Philly’s future options open. Wise.
Johnson was a starter for the Celtics last season and he was solid for them. At age 30 and with plenty of miles on him (remember he was a prep to pro guy) he doesn’t move like he used to, but he’s savvy enough to usually be in the right spot, plus he plays within himself. He doesn’t take many threes, fewer than one a game, but he can hit them (40 percent last season). He defends the pick-and-roll fairly well, and he can give a team some rim protection.
If he starts a lot of games for the Sixers, that’s not a good sign. But if they can bring him off the bench behind Joel Embiid for 17-20 minutes a night and get quality play out of him, plus have him as a veteran influence in the locker room, this is a good deal.
Free agent meetings are a lot like surgeries in sports, after they end everyone says it was “positive” or “successful.” Whether it was or not.
Andre Iguodala has reportedly met with the Kings and Spurs with San Antonio extending an offer, then met with the Rockets — shockingly, it went well — and got another offer, reports Marc Spears of ESPN.
Warriors free agent Andre Iguodala had an “excellent” meeting with the Rockets today and a contract offer was made, a source said.
I’m curious what the Rocket offer would be because as of right now Houston couldn’t offer more than $10 million a year, and they are making moves to trade for Iman Shumpert. There would need to be salary shifting by Rockets GM Daryl Morey to offer more.
Now Iguodala is going to meet with the Warriors again, and the team is going to up its offer, reports Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group.
General manager Bob Myers will be armed with an offer in the range of $13 to $15 million a year. The deal will also include a third year, which is a big deal since the Warriors will have to sign Klay Thompson to an extension that year.
Iguodala, who wanted more than the Warriors’ initial overtures, hit the free agency market with hopes of getting a lucrative offer. The goal is to put pressure on the Warriors to give him more.
Sam Amick of the USA Today adds details.
This seems like it should be enough to keep Iguodala. The Spurs couldn’t go much more than $15 million a year, a number the Warriors may comfortable matching. The Warriors want to keep Iguodala, he is crucial to their small-ball switching units (he was Finals MVP two years ago and runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year the past two years for a reason), plus he brings a veteran presence to the locker room.
This will cost the Warriors with the luxury tax, but if ownership approves assembling a team as deep with stars as this they have to know the big tax bill is on its way. They may not look to trim it much in the short term.
Cleveland needs to find a way to beat the Golden State Warriors, and the problem is there is not one move alone — not even landing Paul George (which obviously isn’t happening now) — which would vault them to that level. Cleveland has to get more athletic and versatile. Right now they have some nice role players that help against 28 other teams, but get exposed by the Warriors.
Iman Shumpert is near the top of that list. He’s never been an efficient scorer — his true shooting percentage of 53.6 last season was by far the best of his career, but it’s just above league average — and in the Finals he was virtually unplayable, shooting 23.5 percent. Shumpert shot 36 percent from three last season but struggled in the Finals shooting 22 percent. The defense for which he once was known has slipped in recent years — he’s solid on the ball but his help rotations/team defense is weak, and the Warriors exposed that.
Cleveland has decided to move on and is close to a trade with the Rockets, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in serious discussions on a deal to send guard Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets, according to league sources.
Shumpert would be moved to the Rockets for primarily a package of non-guaranteed contracts, which would allow Cleveland to create financial flexibility to pursue other roster upgrades. Shumpert has two years and $21.3 million left on his contract.
For Cleveland, this would give them the money to re-sign Kyle Korver and go after other players (otherwise they are capped out). This is the kind of move they have to make.
For the Rockets, they get a guy who played for Mike D’Antoni in New York, who likes that system, who can hit threes, and his individual defense would be an upgrade for them off the bench. Put simply, Houston gets some depth. While he may be paid more than he would get on the open market now, he ‘s not outrageously expensive, and the Rockets stockpile non-guaranteed deals just for moves like this.
J.J. Redick has the kind of game any contender could use — 40 percent from three, works hard off the ball, solid team defender, great work ethic — but he’s not going to chase a ring next year.
He’s going to get PAID instead. A lot. By Philadelphia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Redick himself confirmed this in the most Sixers of ways.
For Redick, good on ya. Go get paid. And if he likes it he stays, likely at less per year, and if he wants to chase a ring in a year, he can.
I love this for the Sixers. They have the cap space and get exactly what they need — a shooter who can space the floor between Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons. More than that, they get a great locker room mentor for their young team — Redick worked very hard to reshape his body and his game after a monster college career. Plenty of guys who come out of college as stars can adjust to being a role player at the next level, but Redick worked hard at his craft to be just that.
The Sixers are loaded with talent, but that’s just step one in learning how to win in the NBA. Redick will help those young players see a path.
The Sixers may be speeding up the process, but this is part of it.