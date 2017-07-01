Report: Suns out, Timberwolves maybe gone from Paul Millsap chase, Denver is front runner

Paul Millsap fits right in with Denver. They run the offense through Nikola Jokic out high with young players such as Gary Harris and Jamal Murray with him, what they need is a four who can both space the floor and give them defense inside. Millsap does that as well as anyone, he’s a borderline NBA All-Defensive Team player (he was tied for the last forward spot this year with the Greek Freak), he can hit threes, he can work off the ball or score for himself. He’s an upgrade from Danilo Gallinari, who played that position last season (when he was healthy). Put Millsap on Denver and that is a playoff team in the West.

Denver also looks like the front-runner to land Millsap. He met with the Suns and the Timberwolves, but they are out of the running, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and David Aldridge of TNT/NBA.com.

Sources: Suns out on Millsap pursuit, turning to use cap space to absorb $ dumps paired w/ assets. Open to moving vets, going all-in young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Hearing MIN also may be out of Millsap talks, clearing the way for possible resolution w/Denver, meeting w/him tonight. Would be great fit. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Denver is expected to pull out all the stops in their pitch.

Sources: Along with Josh Kroenke, Tim Connelly and Michael Malone, emerging talent Gary Harris joining Paul Millsap pitch in Atlanta today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Denver has more than $30 million in cap space (they would renounce Gallinari to free up his cap hold), so the Nuggets have the money to go max and get Millsap, but should they? Can they get him for three years starting at $27 million? Even if they have to throw on a player-option fourth year, it could be worth it for the Nuggets. If the Suns pulled out because of the money, is Millsap demanding the max (which for him starts at $34 million)?

Denver seems in position to land Paul Millsap, and it would be a great fit, the only question is money.