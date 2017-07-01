Report: Joe Ingles reaches deal to remain with Utah Jazz

There were rumors of offers coming from Orlando — and maybe elsewhere — that would make it hard for Utah to keep the sharpshooter.
However, Utah stepped up and the sides reached a deal, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
That’s still a fair amount of money for a guy who turns 30 before the season starts. He is a strong outside shooter, and he’s a plus team defender.
What matters more is he’s one of Gordon Hayward‘s best friends on the team. With Utah moving on from George Hill but fighting to keep Hayward, they had to pony up on Ingles. We’ll see if that ends up mattering.
Stephen Curry is about to sign the richest contract in NBA history: Five-years, $201 million. Fully guaranteed. It’s the maximum any team can play any player under the new CBA.
That’s not enough.
Not if you ask LeBron James.
Notice that while the Cavaliers stumble around without a permanent GM/head of basketball operations, LeBron is on Twitter applauding guys getting paid big bucks. Just file that away for later.
LeBron’s argument has been around for a while, and not shockingly it’s the guys at the top of the NBA food chain who promote it. He’s also not wrong: max salary caps do put a clear ceiling on the upper part of the market. If the NBA really wants to do away with players pairing up for “super teams,” then keep the salary cap structure but do away with maximum contract limits. What is Stephen Curry worth on a pure open market? $50 million a year? $75 million? That’s more of his fair market value in terms of what he brings in with ticket sales/sponsorships/increased franchise value. Whatever it is, the Warriors couldn’t pay him and Kevin Durant, not to mention Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Also, you might imagine why LeBron thinks no max contracts are a good idea.
Another area where LeBron has a point: NBA owners talk about profits and losses but have a variety of ways to move around income (if they own the building they play in creates all sorts of opportunities), and they never discuss the increased valuation of a franchise. The owners like to see that as separate, the players do not see it that way.
It’s a fun discussion. Also, it will never happen. No max contracts would destroy the middle class in the NBA. There will be All-Star/All-NBA level players making $40+ million a year, a few next-tier guys making $15 million to $20 million, then a vast majority of guys at around the league minimum. LeBron may be okay with that, the majority of NBA players wouldn’t be. (What LeBron probably actually wants is a no-cap system. No way the owners go for that.)
While this conversation is going on, the Cavaliers are trying to dump Iman Shumpert so they can re-sign Kyle Korver and get some other role players.
Michael Carter-Williams has played with four teams in four different years, and his game has stagnated to the point that he is the first ever Rookie of the Year to not have his fifth year picked up by a team. The Bulls let him walk so they could run out a point guard trio of Kris Dunn, Cameron Payne, and Jerian Grant (in whatever order you wish).
Point guards who can’t shoot and have an injury history are not in high demand, but Carter-Williams will get a chance to prove himself coming off the bench in Charlotte next year. Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer broke the story.
MCW confirmed this himself.
The deal is for one year at $2.7 million. He will come off the bench behind Kemba Walker, and the Hornets likely will add a veteran third point guard to the mix.
Remember back when Sam Hinkie traded Carter-Williams to the Bucks and got the Sixers’ future Lakers first-round pick? The Sixers traded that pick this year to Boston in the deal that got Philly the No. 1 pick and Markelle Fultz. The Bucks traded him to the Bulls in a deal that got Milwaukee Tony Snell, where he had a breakout season.
Carter-Williams averaged 6.6 points and 2.5 assists per game last season, and his length makes him a decent defender. He’s a below-average NBA point guard, but he can give the Hornets some decent bench minutes, and he comes at a price they can easily afford.
Paul Millsap fits right in with Denver. They run the offense through Nikola Jokic out high with young players such as Gary Harris and Jamal Murray with him, what they need is a four who can both space the floor and give them defense inside. Millsap does that as well as anyone, he’s a borderline NBA All-Defensive Team player (he was tied for the last forward spot this year with the Greek Freak), he can hit threes, he can work off the ball or score for himself. He’s an upgrade from Danilo Gallinari, who played that position last season (when he was healthy). Put Millsap on Denver and that is a playoff team in the West.
Denver also looks like the front-runner to land Millsap. He met with the Suns and the Timberwolves, but they are out of the running, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and David Aldridge of TNT/NBA.com.
Denver is expected to pull out all the stops in their pitch.
Denver has more than $30 million in cap space (they would renounce Gallinari to free up his cap hold), so the Nuggets have the money to go max and get Millsap, but should they? Can they get him for three years starting at $27 million? Even if they have to throw on a player-option fourth year, it could be worth it for the Nuggets. If the Suns pulled out because of the money, is Millsap demanding the max (which for him starts at $34 million)?
Denver seems in position to land Paul Millsap, and it would be a great fit, the only question is money.
The Sixers run as a contender may be a few years away — providing everyone can stay healthy and develop somewhere near their potential — but their run to the playoffs may start next year. They are making moves that should help them win games. First, there was agreeing to sign J.J. Redick to a one-year, $23 million contract.
Now it is Amir Johnson who will come in on a one-year deal and provide depth along the front line, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Another one-year deal that keep’s Philly’s future options open. Wise.
Johnson was a starter for the Celtics last season and he was solid for them. At age 30 and with plenty of miles on him (remember he was a prep to pro guy) he doesn’t move like he used to, but he’s savvy enough to usually be in the right spot, plus he plays within himself. He doesn’t take many threes, fewer than one a game, but he can hit them (40 percent last season). He defends the pick-and-roll fairly well, and he can give a team some rim protection.
If he starts a lot of games for the Sixers, that’s not a good sign. But if they can bring him off the bench behind Joel Embiid for 17-20 minutes a night and get quality play out of him, plus have him as a veteran influence in the locker room, this is a good deal.