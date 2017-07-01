Report: J.J. Redick agrees to one-year, $23 million deal with 76ers

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

J.J. Redick has the kind of game any contender could use — 40 percent from three, works hard off the ball, solid team defender, great work ethic — but he’s not going to chase a ring next year.

He’s going to get PAID instead. A lot. By Philadelphia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Redick himself confirmed this in the most Sixers of ways.

For Redick, good on ya. Go get paid. And if he likes it he stays, likely at less per year, and if he wants to chase a ring in a year, he can.

I love this for the Sixers. They have the cap space and get exactly what they need — a shooter who can space the floor between Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons. More than that, they get a great locker room mentor for their young team — Redick worked very hard to reshape his body and his game after a monster college career. Plenty of guys who come out of college as stars can adjust to being a role player at the next level, but Redick worked hard at his craft to be just that.

The Sixers are loaded with talent, but that’s just step one in learning how to win in the NBA. Redick will help those young players see a path.

The Sixers may be speeding up the process, but this is part of it.

Report: Cleveland in “serious discussions” to trade Iman Shumpert to Houston

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

Cleveland needs to find a way to beat the Golden State Warriors, and the problem is there is not one move alone — not even landing Paul George (which obviously isn’t happening now) — which would vault them to that level. Cleveland has to get more athletic and versatile. Right now they have some nice role players that help against 28 other teams, but get exposed by the Warriors.

Iman Shumpert is near the top of that list. He’s never been an efficient scorer — his true shooting percentage of 53.6 last season was by far the best of his career, but it’s just above league average — and in the Finals he was virtually unplayable, shooting 23.5 percent. Shumpert shot 36 percent from three last season but struggled in the Finals shooting 22 percent. The defense for which he once was known has slipped in recent years — he’s solid on the ball but his help rotations/team defense is weak, and the Warriors exposed that.

Cleveland has decided to move on and is close to a trade with the Rockets, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in serious discussions on a deal to send guard Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets, according to league sources.

Shumpert would be moved to the Rockets for primarily a package of non-guaranteed contracts, which would allow Cleveland to create financial flexibility to pursue other roster upgrades. Shumpert has two years and $21.3 million left on his contract.

For Cleveland, this would give them the money to re-sign Kyle Korver and go after other players (otherwise they are capped out). This is the kind of move they have to make.

For the Rockets, they get a guy who played for Mike D’Antoni in New York, who likes that system, who can hit threes, and his individual defense would be an upgrade for them off the bench. Put simply, Houston gets some depth. While he may be paid more than he would get on the open market now, he ‘s not outrageously expensive, and the Rockets stockpile non-guaranteed deals just for moves like this.

 

No Butler, no George, but Celtics should not over-react or act impatiently. Their time will come.

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

What happens if the Celtics do nothing big this summer? They did not land Jimmy Butler in a trade, Paul George went to Oklahoma City, Blake Griffin re-signed with the Clippers, what if the Celtics strike out with Gordon Hayward and he chooses to stay in Utah (or go to Miami)?

First, Celtics fans will freak out online.

Then in the fall the Celtics bring back a team that was the top seed in the East last year, made the conference Finals, and who added the No. 3 pick in the draft. They remain the biggest threat to Cleveland in the East. The Celtics are still stacked with draft picks and talent and look to be a team poised to be the next big power in the conference.

In short, nothing changes. My conversations with people in and around the Celtics have them thinking of building something sustainable that hits in 2019 or 2020, they are not in win-now mode like the Cavaliers or Rockets. Celtics fans may want to knock over the LeBron wall in the East next season, but that wall could be gone in two years (he goes to the West in 2018) or will just start to crumble around him (that could even start to happen next season).

Things are not dire in Boston even if they miss out on all the guys targeted. The Celtics are still in an excellent position, just one that requires patience and vision. Danny Ainge has those things, fans tend not to.

That said, the pressure to land Gordon Hayward this summer in free agency certainly has ramped up some.

The challenge for Boston is that their cap space for the future goes away next summer when Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, and Marcus Smart all come up for new contracts — no way Boston keeps all of them anyway. That said, it’s easier for Boston if they can add Hayward this summer then decide what moves to make after seeing how all the pieces fit together. While people in Utah remain confident they can retain Hayward, the rest of the league seems to think he’s ready to move on (especially if George Hill and Joe Ingles leave as well). If he goes, Boston is in the driver’s seat.

The frustration in not landing George after seeing him go to OKC for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo is understandable. Same with seeing Butler go to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and the No. 7 pick.

Boston has in its pocket the Nets first round pick in 2018 unprotected, the Lakers pick in 2019 (if it falls 2-5, otherwise it is the better of either the Kings or Sixers pick in 2019), the Clippers pick in 2019 (lottery protected), the Grizzlies pick in 2019 (lottery protected), Boston’s own picks the next two years, plus players such as Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jayson Tatum, and on down the line. It’s easy to blame Ainge for being too cautious, not pushing his chips into the middle and using those assets to get an elite player now.

Except he did offer more for George, back at the trade deadline when a couple of those picks including next year’s Brooklyn pick, were on the table, but the Pacers then GM Larry Bird didn’t want to move George. When the organization was forced to move him, they reportedly asked for the Nets pick, the Lakers pick, plus players — way more than they got from OKC. Talk around the league is that in part Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers GM, did not want to send George to a team in the East where he could re-sign without a massive return (which explains not taking Cavaliers’ deal, either). Zach Lowe of ESPN says that the Celtics and Nuggets had worked out a three-team deal that ended with George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver, but Indiana kept moving the goal posts. In the end, the Pacers took on Victor Oladipo rather than Gary Harris, which is not the decision most other NBA teams would have made.

Is Danny Ainge waiting for the perfect deal? Yes.

Does he have to cash in some of those hoarded assets at some point to get the final pieces needed for a contender? Absolutely.

But that time is not the summer of 2017. Paul George is not the last, best hope of the Celtics. Other opportunities will arise. Ainge and the Celtics can be patient. Even if the fan base is not.

Report: Pistons add shooting, agree to three-year, $21 million deal with Langston Galloway

By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

The Detroit Pistons offense is based around the Andre Drummond pick-and-roll — as it should be. But for that to work, the Pistons need to be able to space the floor and knock down threes, and last season they were 26th in three-point attempts hitting just 33 percent of them (28th in the league). Detroit needed to add shooting.

They have done that at a reasonable price — but with a serious caveat that could make keeping KCP harder — and got a guy who can play some defense, too. Detroit has reached a three-year, $21 million deal with guard Langston Galloway, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Other reports have confirmed this.

Galloway can play both guard spots and shot 39 percent from three last season (he took more than four a game for the Pelicans and hit 37.7 percent, his number of shots dropped but his percentage went up in Sacramento to end the season). He’s a good defender. He’s solid.

He’s not explosive or a game changer, but he doesn’t hurt a team with bad shots or turnovers. In the Piston’s system, he should be a good fit off the bench.

The problem with this signing for Detroit: It hard caps them. I’ll let Bobby Marks of ESPN explain.

The Langston Galloway three-year, $21M contract now has the Pistons with $101.7M in guaranteed contracts. Detroit is now hard capped because they have used $5.2M plus of the full mid-level exception. The hard cap threshold is $125M with restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope not signed.

I like Galloway as a fit, but is he worth getting hard capped for? Especially since Detroit still has to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He’s a restricted free agent, the two sides have talked, and the Pistons are expected to match any offer for him. But a max offer for KCP puts the Pistons $3.4 million over the hard cap (and they still would have just 13 guys on the roster). The Pistons now need to dump some salary.

Report: David West agrees to one-year deal to stay with Warriors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJul 1, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

David West gave up a lot of money to chase a ring. He tried it in San Antonio, but he got what he wanted in Golden State last season, playing a key role as front-line depth for the juggernaut in the Bay Area.

Now he’s going to stay with the Warriors and give it one more run, reports David Aldridge of TNT and NBA.com.

The deal is reportedly for the veteran minimum, which in his case is for $2.3 million. West played just under 13 minutes a game for the Warriors last season, but his role increased in key playoff matchups where his shooting helped space the floor and his physical defense was welcomed.

Why come back? It’s all about the winning. As Aldridge noted, watch his speech from the night the Warriors won the title.